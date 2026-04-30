Nigerian Lady Celebrates as Mum Finally Arrives in UK, Video Shows Grand Arrival
- A Nigerian lady shared the heartwarming moment her mother arrived in the United Kingdom with her belongings
- In the clip, the woman was seen at the airport pushing her belongings on a trolley as she reunited with her daughter
- While sharing the clip on TikTok, the proud daughter noted that her mother was coming to the United Kingdom to rest
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A Nigerian lady posted an emotional video that showed her mother landing in the United Kingdom with luggage.
The clip captured the older woman at an airport terminal as she moved her belongings on a trolley.
Lady celebrates as mum arrives UK
The heartwarming video documented the moment the duo were reunited after the journey.
Identified as @amaka on TikTok, the happy daughter shared both photos taken at the airport and video of her mother arriving in the country with her belongings.
She expressed relief and gratitude that her mother had completed the trip safely.
She noted to her followers that the visit was intended for her mother to relax and take a break.
The clip showed the mother pushing a luggage trolley through the arrivals area.
While sharing the clip, the daughter explained online that the purpose of the trip was rest, hinting that her mother had come to spend quiet time away from her usual life.
Reactions as mother arrives in UK
The post gained attention on TikTok due to its touching nature. Many viewers reacted to the family moment and the visible bond between mother and daughter.
@Iamchilota said:
"I asked my mom if she would like to visit outside the country one day she said no t5 byhat’s she scared of plane, I told her we never ready na why she dey talk like that."
@Ruth said:
"God please I want to spoil my mum too bless me cuz dat woman has really sacrifice a lot for my siblings and I."
@Chikaodiri Nwovu said:
"Congratulations to her. God i really want to take my mom round the world may you grant my request oh lord."
@UWATEEHAIR added:
"Am happy for ur mom I miss my mother so much I come across this video and remember my mom again I which dey even allowed her to eat the fruit of her labor mummy everyday reminds me of you."
@Noble Engel commented:
"God bless you dear, Lord I want to do this same thing. I wanna make money and give my mum a better life, she don over try for us."
@virginn boy.001 added:
"God when I promise my mom when I was small that I will take her out of the country God please help me congrats mama."
See the post below:
Lady flies mum to UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated as she brought her mother to join her abroad 22 months after she relocated.
She posted a video on the TikTok app that showed when she reunited with her mum at the airport and mentioned why her mum came abroad.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.