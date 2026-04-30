A Nigerian lady shared the heartwarming moment her mother arrived in the United Kingdom with her belongings

In the clip, the woman was seen at the airport pushing her belongings on a trolley as she reunited with her daughter

While sharing the clip on TikTok, the proud daughter noted that her mother was coming to the United Kingdom to rest

A Nigerian lady posted an emotional video that showed her mother landing in the United Kingdom with luggage.

The clip captured the older woman at an airport terminal as she moved her belongings on a trolley.

Lady captures mother's grand arrival to UK. Photo credit: @amaka/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady celebrates as mum arrives UK

The heartwarming video documented the moment the duo were reunited after the journey.

Identified as @amaka on TikTok, the happy daughter shared both photos taken at the airport and video of her mother arriving in the country with her belongings.

She expressed relief and gratitude that her mother had completed the trip safely.

She noted to her followers that the visit was intended for her mother to relax and take a break.

The clip showed the mother pushing a luggage trolley through the arrivals area.

While sharing the clip, the daughter explained online that the purpose of the trip was rest, hinting that her mother had come to spend quiet time away from her usual life.

Lady emotional as her mother arrives in UK. Photo credit: @amaka/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as mother arrives in UK

The post gained attention on TikTok due to its touching nature. Many viewers reacted to the family moment and the visible bond between mother and daughter.

@Iamchilota said:

"I asked my mom if she would like to visit outside the country one day she said no t5 byhat’s she scared of plane, I told her we never ready na why she dey talk like that."

@Ruth said:

"God please I want to spoil my mum too bless me cuz dat woman has really sacrifice a lot for my siblings and I."

@Chikaodiri Nwovu said:

"Congratulations to her. God i really want to take my mom round the world may you grant my request oh lord."

@UWATEEHAIR added:

"Am happy for ur mom I miss my mother so much I come across this video and remember my mom again I which dey even allowed her to eat the fruit of her labor mummy everyday reminds me of you."

@Noble Engel commented:

"God bless you dear, Lord I want to do this same thing. I wanna make money and give my mum a better life, she don over try for us."

@virginn boy.001 added:

"God when I promise my mom when I was small that I will take her out of the country God please help me congrats mama."

See the post below:

Lady flies mum to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated as she brought her mother to join her abroad 22 months after she relocated.

She posted a video on the TikTok app that showed when she reunited with her mum at the airport and mentioned why her mum came abroad.

Source: Legit.ng