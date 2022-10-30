Pero Adeniyi’s biography: what is known about 2Baba’s baby mama?

Pero Adeniyi is a Nigerian makeup artist based in the United States of America. She came into the limelight following her relationship with Nigerian musician Innocent Ujah Idibia, famous as 2Baba. The beauty artist has three children with the musician.

Apart from hitting the headlines for her relationship with 2Baba, Pero Adeniyi runs a kidney donation foundation known as A Life Alive Kidney Foundation (ALAK). Thanks to her lifestyle and makeup shots, she boasts a considerable following on Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Pero Adeniyi Gender Female Date of birth 18 August 1978 Age 44 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Maryland, United States Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Princess Biola Father Chief Jide Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 4 Profession Makeup artist, entrepreneur Net worth $2 million - $5 million

Pero Adeniyi’s biography

The makeup artist was born to her parents, Chief Jide and Princess Biola Adeniyi, in Lagos State, Nigeria. She was raised alongside her sister Eniola. Her father is a renowned billionaire businessman in Nigeria.

She spent her childhood in Nigeria before moving to Maryland, United States, where she currently resides and pursues her business.

How old is Pero Adeniyi?

The beauty artist was born on 18 August 1978 and is 44 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What does Pero Adeniyi do?

She works in the beauty industry as a makeup artist, hairstylist and skincare specialist. Top celebrities such as Tiwa Savage, Flavour, and Beverly Naya have acknowledged her work.

Besides her interest in the beauty industry, she is the founder of A Life Alive Kidney Foundation. She was inspired to start the foundation after she donated her kidney to her ailing mother, whose kidney had failed. The foundation encourages healthy people to donate kidneys to people suffering from kidney diseases which require a kidney transplant.

What is Pero Adeniyi’s net worth?

According to The City Celeb, her net worth is estimated to range between $2 million and $5 million. However, the information source is unofficial and, thus, untrustworthy. Her ventures in the beauty industry are her main source of income.

Is Pero Adeniyi married?

The US-based artist is currently not married. She was previously married to a New York-based Nigerian businessman Tunde Borokinni, with whom they share a daughter, Ameerah Motunrola. However, she opted out of the relationship and started dating Nigerian musician 2Baba, formerly known as 2Face (Tuface).

How many kids does Pero Adeniyi have for Tuface?

The couple has three children. Pero Adeniyi and Tuface Idibia have known each other since 2005 but made headlines when they welcomed their first child Ehibenzy Rose Idibia in April 2006. Their second-born child Justin Agaba Idibia came in May 2008, while the third child Innocent Ejeh Oluwakitan Idibia, was born in April 2013.

Even though they have three kids, the duo is not married. Tuface is married to Nigerian model and actress Annie Macaulay, and they have two children, Isabella and Olivia. The musician also has another baby mama called Sumbo Adeoye, and they share two kids, Nino and Zion Idibia.

Fast facts about Pero Adeniyi

Who is Pero Adeniyi? She is best known as one of the two 2Baba’s baby mamas. She is a Nigerian makeup artist based in the US. What is Pero Adeniyi’s age? The makeup specialist is 44 years old as of 2022. She marks her birthday on 18 August annually and was born in 1978. Who is Pero Adeniyi’s father? She is the daughter of Chief Jide Adeniyi, a wealthy Nigerian businessperson who owns the Poatson Group of Companies. Where does Pero Adeniyi live? She resides in Maryland, USA, but hails from Lagos State, Nigeria. Who is Pero Adeniyi’s husband? She is not married and does not have a husband. She was married to Tunde Borokinni, but they divorced. How many children does Pero Adeniyi have? She is a mother of four children, Ameerah Motunrola, Ehibenzy Rose, Justin Agaba, and Innocent Ejeh Oluwakitan Idibia. Why is Pero Adeniyi famous? She gained prominence for being 2Face’s baby mama. She is also a known makeup artist in the US. How much is Pero Adeniyi worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $2 million and $5 million.

Pero Adeniyi gained popularity due to her relationship with Nigerian entertainer 2Face. However, the mother of four thrives in her career as a makeup artist based in the US and runs a kidney donation foundation.

