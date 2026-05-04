A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after visiting an African country where the naira has a higher value than the currency

She visited the country, located in East Africa and gave a breakdown of how much she spent to get there, as well as her expenditure in the African country

According to the lady, she spent about N1.2 million on her flight, which she booked on the same day of her trip to the country

Jennifer, an investment banker, has narrated her experience after spending time in an African country with a lower currency value than the naira.

In a TikTok video on May 4, Jennifer documented some moments of her eventful time in the East African country.

A Nigerian lady shares her experience after visiting Uganda. Photo Credit: Tolu Owoeye, TikTok/@financialjennifer

Source: TikTok

Country whose currency naira tops

The country Jennifer visited is Uganda. According to Wise Currency converter, the Nigerian Naira (NGN) is higher in value than the Ugandan Shilling (UGX) as of May.

1 Naira converts to approximately 2.72–2.73 Ugandan Shillings. Conversely, 1 Ugandan Shilling is worth roughly 0.36–0.37 Naira.

How much lady spent in Uganda

In another TikTok post, Jennifer gave a detailed breakdown of her expenditure for her Ugandan trip and how much she spent in the East African country.

According to Jennifer, she got an E-visa, which was issued within days of applying for it and cost her $50 (N68,500). Jennifer added that she spent about N1.2 million on her flight, as she booked it on the same day of the trip.

Other expenses she highlighted included how much she spent on food, accommodation, transportation in the country and her tour of Kampala.

A Nigerian lady shares her experience after touring Kampala, Uganda. Photo Credit: @financialjennifer

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Netizens react to lady's experience in Uganda

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's Uganda experience below:

Lil miss NOnCHALLAnT said:

"Make I start my japa process from there fess."

i_faithful said:

"I went to a high-end restaurant in Uganda and Fanta was almost 200 thousand Ugandan money …. Everything is in thousands even bike fares."

user4643794804218 said:

"How did you get there (by air or land)? What is the cost? How much is their hotel room?"

GOD’s FAVORITE 🏗️👷🏽‍♀️ENNY. said:

"Naira is stronger than the cedi. They change the packaging that’s why u think the cedi is stronger."

ttdpt_ said:

"In 2011-2015 when i was a student in Uganda, 1 naira was equivalent to 16Ugx! 100k was 1.6million Ugandan shillings."

seyifunmi said:

"I love the 3weeks I spent in Uganda, it unforgettable."

Sarahkoko said:

"This is my sign to consider Uganda for my next birthday."

𝓂𝓈 𝓋𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓇𝒾𝑒 said:

"100k Naira is like 200k plus in Uganda currency."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Ugandan lady was overjoyed after she received a visa to travel to Nigeria.

Nigerian lady schooling in Uganda speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady studying in Uganda had opened up about her experience there.

The lady spoke in a video interview posted on TikTok by Mr Roland Travel, and the interviewer asked her many questions about life in the country. The student who identified herself as Najiba Sanusi Suleman said the cost of living in Uganda was generally not bad.

She said that she spends $340 (N575,000 at the time) every semester on hostel accommodation at the school. She said the accommodation price is fair and noted that $500 (N846,000 monthly on both accommodation and personal upkeep. When asked how she felt about being an international student in Uganda, Najiba said people are friendly there.

Source: Legit.ng