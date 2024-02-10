Who is Kate Abdo’s husband and are they still together?

Who is Kate Abdo’s husband? The English sports broadcaster is currently not married. She was previously married to Ramtin Abdo. Ramtin is a German businessperson and real estate investor. He is currently the CEO of INA Ventures GmbH. Discover more details about Kate Abdo's ex-husband in this post.

Ramtin Abdo posing for a picture in a black suit (L). Kate Abdo holding a microphone (R). Photo: @naijawapaz, @kateabdo on Twitter, Instagram (modified by author)

Ramtin Abdo came into the limelight following his marriage to the English sports broadcaster Kate Abdo. Ramtin and Kate tied the knot in 2010, but the pair allegedly split up, and Kate has since been reportedly in two relationships. Although being the ex-husband of the famous personality, Ramtin prefers to keep his personal life private.

Profile summary

Full name Kate Abdo Ramtin Abdolmajid Gender Female Male Date of birth 8 September 1981 17 July 1976 Age 42 years old (as of 2024) 47 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Cancer Place of birth Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, UK Berlin, Germany Current residence London, England Berlin, Germany Nationality British German Ethnicity Mixed Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ 6’3’’ Height in centimetres 173 191 Weight in pounds 54 80 Weight in kilograms 119 176 Hair colour Blonde Dark brown Eye colour Brown Dark brown Father Tom Giles N/A Relationship status Engaged (alleged) Divorced (alleged) Partner Malik Scott N/A Education Withington Girls' School, University of Salford University of Seattle, Washington Profession Television broadcaster Businessperson Net worth $1 million–$3 million $10 million–$20 million Instagram @kateabdo N/A Twitter @kate_abdo N/A

Who is Kate Abdo's husband?

The English sports broadcaster is seemingly unmarried at the time of writing. She was previously married to Ramtin Abdo, a German businessman and investor. However, the two have not publicly spoken about their marriage or divorce, if any.

Ramtin was born in Berlin, Germany, where he was raised. He is a German national and is of mixed Iranian. His full name is Ramtin Abdolmajid. He is multi-lingual and can speak Deutsch, English, Farsi and French fluently.

What is Ramtin Abdo’s age?

The celebrity ex-husband is 47 years old as of February 2024. When was Ramtin Abdo born? He was born on 17 July 1976. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Ramtin Abdo’s job?

Kate Abdo’s partner is a businessperson and investor. According to his LinkedIn profile, he presently works as the Chief Executive Officer of INA Ventures GmbH. The company deals in real estate investments. He has held the position since 2015. Ramtin previously served as the CEO of SMAP from July 2015 to July 2017 in Berlin und Umgebung, Germany.

His ex-partner, Kate, is an English sports broadcaster. She currently hosts UEFA Champions League coverage for CBS Sports. She has worked for various media companies such as CNN, Sky Sports and Deutsche Welle. She is famous for hosting the FIFA Ballon d’Or and the Laureus World Sports Awards.

What is Ramtin Abdo’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, Popular Bio and The Sun, the businessperson has an alleged net worth of between $10 million and $20 million. His primary source of income is his various business ventures.

Ramtin Abdo and Kate Abdo's relationship

Ramtin and Kate first met in 2010 and tied the knot after a few months. However, the pair allegedly divorced around 2016. She is reportedly in a relationship with Malik Scott at the time of writing. Kate seemed to confirm her relationship with Malik during CBS Sports' coverage when she said she was getting engaged.

Malik and Kate have been severally spotted at the gym in Los Angeles previously, and during their appearance on the talkSPORT show, Malik expressed admiration for her. He said:

What I'm impressed with the most is she's a sponge for knowledge. She's not one of these people that has this type of certain job but don't actually want to be in the mix of boxing - and not just from behind the mic.

He continued;

If you ask me, that's more important than the physical aspect. Someone that wants to know the language, the real language of boxing, just not from a casual stand point. She materialised that over into the physical and we go hard four or five days out the week. She wants to be in the gym, she wants to ask questions, she wants to film study, she wants to know what fight is next.

Kate has not been wearing her wedding ring for some time now. Recently, she shared a post on Instagram to confirm a possible romantic connection with Malik Scott. She wore a shirt printed with the boxer's photos and captioned the post with a red heart emoji. The boxer also replied with a heart emoji.

The alleged Kate Abdo's partner is an American boxing trainer and former professional boxer who was active in the sport from 2000 to 2016. He has been Deontay Wilder's trainer since 2021. Previously, she was romantically linked with Barak Bess, a television sports broadcaster best known as the lead host for The DAZN Boxing Show.

What is Ramtin Abdo’s height?

Kate Abdo’s ex-husband stands 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 186 pounds or 80 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Kate Abdo married to? The popular journalist is currently not married. She was previously married to Ramtin Abdo, a German businessperson and real estate investor. Where is Ramtin Abdo from? He was born in Berlin, Germany. How old is Ramtin Abdo? He is 47 years old as of February 2024, having been born on 17 July 1976. What is Ramtin Abdo’s ethnicity? He is of mixed Iranian descent. Does Kate Abdo have children? Kate does not have any children at the moment. Is Kate Abdo single? No, she is currently dating Malik Scott, an American boxing trainer and former professional boxer. Is Kate Abdo engaged? The English sports broadcaster announced a possible engagement with Malik Scott during a CBS Champions League coverage. What is Ramtin Abdo’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $10 million and $20 million.

The topic of Kate Abdo’s husband has attracted widespread attention from her fans. As of 2024, the English sports broadcaster is not married. He is reportedly engaged to former professional boxer Malik Scott. However, she was previously married to Ramtin Abdo, a businessperson and investor from Germany. He is the CEO of INA Ventures GmbH. Kate and Ramtin tied the knot in 2010.

