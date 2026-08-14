NIMC becomes Nigeria's Root Certification Authority, enhancing digital trust in transactions and identity verification

New NIMC Act faces potential conflict with the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill over regulatory responsibilities

Integration of NIN-linked systems could revolutionise online banking and secure digital transactions for customers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s new identity law has placed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) at the heart of the country’s emerging digital economy, with potentially significant implications for businesses, banks, government agencies and everyday Nigerians.

The NIMC Act 2026, which replaces the 2007 law, formally designates NIMC as Nigeria’s Root Certification Authority (Root CA).

How the new NIMC law could affect Nigerians and their bank accounts. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

This gives the commission a central role in the country’s digital trust infrastructure, including the verification of electronic identities and the certification framework supporting digital signatures linked to the National Identification Number (NIN).

The change means NIMC is no longer focused solely on issuing and managing identities. It will also sit at the top of the infrastructure used to establish trust in digital transactions.

What the new NIMC role means

A digital signature allows a person or organisation to authenticate an electronic document and demonstrate that it has not been altered after signing, according to a report by TechCabal.

Under the new law, NIMC is responsible for validating the cryptographic certificates underpinning digital signatures, secure online transactions and identity verification across both the public and private sectors.

The commission will serve as the national “trust anchor” within Nigeria’s Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), a system that enables organisations to verify digital identities and secure electronic communications.

In practical terms, banks, businesses and government agencies using trusted digital certificates could ultimately depend on the framework established by NIMC.

For businesses, this could strengthen the security of online contracts, customer verification, electronic transactions and other digital services. For banks, it could further integrate NIN-based identity verification into digital financial services.

Why businesses could face new compliance rules

The development, however, has created a potential clash with Nigeria’s long-awaited National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill.

The proposed legislation contains extensive provisions on electronic signatures and digital government services. It would recognise qualifying electronic signatures as legally valid where they are uniquely linked to the signer, remain under the signer’s control and allow subsequent alterations to be detected.

The bill also proposes that digital signatures used for government and commercial transactions be linked to an individual’s NIN, with identity verification carried out through secure connections to NIMC’s database.

This creates significant overlap with the new NIMC Act.

While the NIMC Act places the Root Certification Authority function under NIMC, the Digital Economy Bill gives the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) regulatory and accreditation responsibilities over electronic-signature Certification Authorities.

Without clearer coordination, businesses and technology companies could face uncertainty over which agency has ultimate authority over different parts of Nigeria’s digital trust ecosystem.

What it could mean for bank customers

For bank customers, the biggest long-term implication is the deeper integration of digital identity into financial services.

As NIMC becomes central to digital authentication, banks and other financial institutions could increasingly rely on NIN-linked systems for identity verification and secure digital transactions.

This could make online banking, account opening, electronic documentation and other financial services more secure and easier to authenticate.

However, the effectiveness of the system will depend on how seamlessly NIMC’s infrastructure connects with financial institutions and other authorised organisations.

Digital economy bill faces a fresh test

The Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill has been in development for years and seeks to accelerate paperless government, electronic records and legally recognised digital transactions.

Its passage could now require lawmakers to reconcile its provisions with the already enacted NIMC Act.

Policy experts have warned that overlapping laws could create regulatory uncertainty and slow implementation if responsibilities are not clearly defined.

FG makes NIN more powerful with the new NIMC law. Credit: NIMC

Source: UGC

The central issue is therefore no longer whether Nigeria will build a digital identity and electronic-signature framework. The NIMC Act has already established a major part of that architecture, according yo a report by TechCabal.

The challenge now is ensuring that the country’s digital laws work together rather than create competing regulatory structures.

For Nigerians, businesses and banks, the outcome could determine how smoothly NIN-based digital identity becomes embedded in everyday transactions and Nigeria’s broader push towards a paperless economy.

CBN unveils tough new rules for fintechs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced a set of sweeping new regulations targeting major digital payment companies, including OPay, Moniepoint, PalmPay, Paystack, and Flutterwave, as part of a broader effort to tighten oversight and deepen financial inclusion across the country.

The reforms, released between March and June 2026, focused on market concentration, operational ring-fencing, ownership disclosure, financial holding structures, and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance.

The regulations come as Nigeria's fintech sector processes an estimated N1.2 quadrillion in electronic transactions in 2025, according to CBN figures.

Source: Legit.ng