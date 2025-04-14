Who is Eve Hewson's husband? Exploring her romantic relationships over the years

Eve Hewson’s husband is a topic that often sparks curiosity among fans of the Irish actress, known for her standout roles in Bridge of Spies (2015) and Behind Her Eyes (2021). While she has made a name for herself in Hollywood, her love life remains relatively low-key. She is currently not married and does not have children—here is what we know about her dating history.

Eve Hewson at the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show in New York City (L). Eve Hewson at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Eve Hewson is the daughter of activist Ali Hewson and singer Bono .

. Hewson tends to keep her personal life private, especially her love life.

Hewson dated One Tree Hill actor James Lafferty from 2010 to 2015.

actor from 2010 to 2015. She reportedly dated actor Max Minghella in 2015.

Profile summary

Full name Memphis Eve Sunny Day Iris Hewson Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 1991 Age 33 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Dublin, Ireland Current residence Dublin, Ireland Nationality Irish Sexuality Straight Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Black Eye colour Blue Father Bono Mother Ali Hewson Siblings Jordan, Elijah and John Relationship status Single School Dalkey School Project, St. Andrew's College University New York University Profession Actress Instagram @evehewson

Who is Eve Hewson's husband?

While Eve's career in Hollywood continues to thrive, many fans are just as intrigued by her off-screen life, especially her romantic life. As of April 2025, the popular actress is not married.

She has kept her personal life relatively private and has not revealed any details about her current relationship status. As a result, she is presumed to be single.

A closer look at Eve Hewson’s relationships

Although Eve Hewson is single as of 2025, she has had a few notable relationships over the years. Here is a closer look at her dating history.

James Lafferty (2010–2015)

James Lafferty poses as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the 62nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in the principalty of Monaco on 16 June 2023. Photo: Valery HACHE

Source: Getty Images

James Lafferty is an American actor, director, and producer best known for his portrayal of Nathan Scott in the teen drama television series One Tree Hill. The Hollywood actor and Eve dated from December 2010 until their separation in July 2015.

The former partners reportedly met in 2007 while Hewson was filming The 27 Club in Wilmington, North Carolina, where Lafferty was also working on One Tree Hill. During their time together, they were occasionally seen at public events, including attending horse races in Dublin with Hewson's parents.

After their breakup, Hewson described herself as "dangerously single" in a 2015 interview with Town & Country magazine.

My sister says, 'You need to look more available,' She's like, 'You're so confident in yourself, you look like you have a boyfriend. I'm 23, I don't need a boyfriend. It's so much fun being on your own.

Max Minghella (2015)

Max Minghella at InterContinental Toronto Centre on 9 September 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Following her split from Lafferty, Hewson was rumoured to have been in a with British actor Max Minghella in 2015. The two reportedly met in New York through mutual friends. Their relationship lasted approximately five years, during which they were seen together at various events.

However, they have kept the details of their breakup private, and as of April 2025, neither has publicly addressed their alleged past relationship.

FAQs

Who is Eve Hewson? She is an Irish actress best known for her roles in Behind Her Eyes, The Luminaries, and Robin Hood, and as the daughter of U2's lead singer, Bono. Where is Eve Hewson from? The actress was born in Dublin, Ireland. How old is Eve Hewson? The Hollywood actress is 33 years old as of 2025. She was born on 7 July 1991. Who are Eve Hewson's parents? Her parents are U2's iconic lead singer Bono (Paul David Hewson) and Irish activist Ali Hewson. Is Eve Hewson married? As of April 2025, Eve Hewson is not married. Who is Eve Hewson’s boyfriend? The Irish actress is reportedly single. Who dated Eve Hewson? The Irish entertainer dated actor James Lafferty and was also linked to British actor Max Minghella. How long did James Lafferty and Eve Hewson date? ​James Lafferty and Eve Hewson dated for approximately four years and seven months, from December 2010 to July 2015.

Eve Hewson has never been married. She has kept much of her personal life private, but her romantic history has still sparked interest among fans. Eve dated American actor James Lafferty from 2010 to 2015. She was also rumoured to have been involved with British actor Max Minghella in mid-2015. The actress is currently presumed to be single.

