Woli Arole called out a member of his thrift group who has gone off the radar ahead of his scheduled August collection

The comedian revealed the person's WhatsApp status showed he had already relocated to Canada

Fans flooded the comments with hilarious reactions to the whole situation

Popular Nigerian comedian Woli Arole has taken to social media to publicly call out a member of his thrift savings group, commonly known as "ajo," who has become unreachable just before it is his turn to collect contributions.

The comedian, known for his sharp humour and relatable content, raised the alarm after the individual went silent at a particularly suspicious time.

Reactions as Woli Arole calls out thrift collector who eloped to Canada before August payment. Photo credit@woliarole

Source: Instagram

According to Woli Arole, he is the person is next in line to receive the pooled funds in August, yet nobody can get through to him.

Woli Arole threatens to name thrift collector

Woli Arole issued a stern warning, giving the individual a few hours to make contact or face being publicly named and shamed.

He said he had already checked the person's WhatsApp activity and spotted something telling on his status; the man appeared to be in Canada.

Woli Arole issues threat to thrift collector over his money. Photo creditg@woliarole

Source: Instagram

The comedian was visibly exasperated. Despite his frustration, he sarcastically wished the person success abroad and even noted that, for his part, he spends pounds while in London.

The remark drew even more attention to the irony of the situation, a thrift collector who may have quietly japa'd right before his payment was due.

Here is the Instagram video of Woli Arole calling out the thrift collector over his money:

Fans react to Woli Arole's Ajo drama

The post triggered a wave of laughter and sympathy in the comments section, with many Nigerians finding the situation all too familiar.

@babatundeadeyemi001 wrote:

"This internet will not kill somebody. i just de laugh here o. Woli Arole...."

@dahvivah commented:

"Egbon August never even end na."

@omodaramakeovers said:

"But Osu sese di 14th ni now. How do all Ajo Admin even sleep knowing fully that everyone has to be paid month end without taking any commission from it."

@open_sesameinternational shared:

"This shiit is funny but omo it's not funny."

@justayodeji44 quipped:

"He never travel far na Maybe he just see Niagara water fall."

Woli Arole shares vision God gave him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Woli Arole shared the prophecy that God gave him about the Nigerian entertainment industry, particularly with a focus on musicians.

He noted that God told him that a lot would be happening in the industry. The cleric sent a note of caution to his fans and asked them to pray while pleading the blood of Jesus on themselves.

Source: Legit.ng