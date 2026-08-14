Woli Arole Calls Out Thrift Collector Who Eloped to Canada Before August Payment: “Pick Your Call”
- Woli Arole called out a member of his thrift group who has gone off the radar ahead of his scheduled August collection
- The comedian revealed the person's WhatsApp status showed he had already relocated to Canada
- Fans flooded the comments with hilarious reactions to the whole situation
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Popular Nigerian comedian Woli Arole has taken to social media to publicly call out a member of his thrift savings group, commonly known as "ajo," who has become unreachable just before it is his turn to collect contributions.
The comedian, known for his sharp humour and relatable content, raised the alarm after the individual went silent at a particularly suspicious time.
According to Woli Arole, he is the person is next in line to receive the pooled funds in August, yet nobody can get through to him.
Woli Arole threatens to name thrift collector
Woli Arole issued a stern warning, giving the individual a few hours to make contact or face being publicly named and shamed.
He said he had already checked the person's WhatsApp activity and spotted something telling on his status; the man appeared to be in Canada.
The comedian was visibly exasperated. Despite his frustration, he sarcastically wished the person success abroad and even noted that, for his part, he spends pounds while in London.
The remark drew even more attention to the irony of the situation, a thrift collector who may have quietly japa'd right before his payment was due.
Here is the Instagram video of Woli Arole calling out the thrift collector over his money:
Fans react to Woli Arole's Ajo drama
The post triggered a wave of laughter and sympathy in the comments section, with many Nigerians finding the situation all too familiar.
@babatundeadeyemi001 wrote:
"This internet will not kill somebody. i just de laugh here o. Woli Arole...."
@dahvivah commented:
"Egbon August never even end na."
@omodaramakeovers said:
"But Osu sese di 14th ni now. How do all Ajo Admin even sleep knowing fully that everyone has to be paid month end without taking any commission from it."
@open_sesameinternational shared:
"This shiit is funny but omo it's not funny."
@justayodeji44 quipped:
"He never travel far na Maybe he just see Niagara water fall."
Woli Arole shares vision God gave him
Legit.ng earlier reported that Woli Arole shared the prophecy that God gave him about the Nigerian entertainment industry, particularly with a focus on musicians.
He noted that God told him that a lot would be happening in the industry. The cleric sent a note of caution to his fans and asked them to pray while pleading the blood of Jesus on themselves.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng