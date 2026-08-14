Denise Richards' husband troubles didn't start with Aaron Phypers — see every boyfriend before him
Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, filed for divorce in July 2025. The split ended their six-year marriage. While the divorce made headlines, Richards' dating history spans decades. She was previously married to Charlie Sheen and dated actor Patrick Muldoon.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, filed for divorce from Denise Richards in July 2025 after six years of marriage.
- Richards was married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006.
- She dated high-profile stars like Patrick Muldoon, John Stamos, Richie Sambora, and Nikki Sixx.
- She has three daughters: Sami, Lola, and adopted daughter Eloise.
Profile summary
Full name
Denise Lee Richards
Gender
Female
Date of birth
17 February 1971
Age
55 years old (as of August 2026)
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Place of birth
Downers Grove, Illinois, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'6"
Height in centimeters
168
Weight in pounds
121
Weight in kilograms
55
Hair colour
Blonde
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Joni Richards
Relationship status
Separated
Ex-spouses
Aaron Phypers, Charlie Sheen
High School
El Camino High School
Profession
Actress, television personality, model
X (Twitter)
Who is Denise Richards' husband?
Actress Denise Richards is currently separated from her husband, Canadian actor Aaron Phypers. Phypers filed for divorce in July 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. Court filings listed 4 July 2025 as their separation date.
Aaron Phypers met Denise Richards at his wellness center, Quantum 360. She went there seeking anti-aging treatments. According to Access Hollywood, in a 2019 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards explained:
I met him at his center doing DNA repair, anti-aging, and that sort of thing.
The couple started dating in 2017. They married in Malibu in September 2018 after Phypers finalised his divorce from Nicollette Sheridan. Phypers later began the process of adopting Richards’ youngest daughter, Eloise.
According to court filings, Phypers requested spousal support. The Canadian actor also asked that their assets and debts remain separate.
Months before the split, Richards expressed optimism about her marriage. According to People, during an episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, she said:
I'm never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I'm not gonna get divorced.
Despite her comments, the marriage ended after six years. Reflecting on public interest in her romantic life, Richards once noted:
There are always two or three or four sides to every story.
Explore Denise Richards' love life
Richards starred in hits like Starship Troopers and Wild Things. However, her relationships have often made news. Here is a look at her key romances over the years.
Patrick Muldoon (1998–2000)
Actor and film producer Patrick Muldoon was one of Richard's longest partners. The pair reportedly dated between 1998 and 2000.
They starred together in Starship Troopers in 1997. Speaking on the MisSPELLING podcast in 2025, Muldoon recalled:
The thing about Denise and I is everybody thinks we met on Starship Troopers, but we met in acting class when she was 19, and I was 21.
Although they split, they stayed close friends. Muldoon even appeared on Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, sparking reconciliation rumours.
Recalling their history on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards explained:
I've known Patrick Muldoon since I was nineteen years old... Patrick and I dated. We were on and off for quite a few years. I don't even think of this as me working with my ex-boyfriend. I think of this as me working with one of my best friends.
Muldoon passed away on 19 April 2026 following a heart attack. Denise paid tribute to him on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos and videos:
This is so hard for me to put into words. I am deeply heartbroken & devastated by losing you. You were my best friend & my family.
Richards has previously described Muldoon as one of her closest friends. The pair have acknowledged their enduring bond in interviews, although neither has confirmed a recent romance.
Charlie Sheen (2001–2006)
Denise Richards met Charlie Sheen while filming Good Advice in 2000. They began dating in 2001. The pair later reunited on Spin City and married on 15 June 2002.
The couple welcomed two daughters, Sami and Lola. The American actress filed for divorce in 2005 while pregnant with Lola. The divorce was finalised in 2006 after a public legal battle. Speaking about the breakup years later, Richards told Us Weekly:
After the divorce I went through... It's not fun. It's really kind of awful.
Despite past disputes, the former couple successfully co-parents their daughters.
John Stamos (2006)
Following her split from Charlie Sheen, Denise briefly rekindled a romantic spark with American musician and actor John Stamos. According to Page Six, during a 2009 interview, Richards set the record straight, clarifying the nature of their brief fling:
I never said he was the greatest. I just said, 'He's great.'
Richie Sambora (2006–2007)
Following her divorce from Charlie Sheen, Richards began dating Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. Their relationship attracted considerable media attention because Sambora had previously been married to Richards' close friend Heather Locklear.
Both Richards and Locklear denied rumours that the relationship began while Sambora was still married. Richards denied breaking up their marriage. Addressing the claims, she told The Sun:
I did not steal someone's husband. Did I date a former friend's ex-husband? Yes. Did I break up a marriage? No.
Richards and Sambora dated on and off for several years before eventually ending their relationship.
Nikki Sixx (2010)
Richards was briefly linked to Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx in late 2010. The pair were photographed together several times, leading to speculation that they were dating. Addressing their casual dating on Watch What Happens Live, she remarked:
If anything's going to develop, you want it to develop on its own. That's God's honest truth. We're taking it very slowly.
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The short-lived romance ended amicably in early 2011. Neither publicly discussed the relationship in detail.
FAQs
- Who is Denise Richards? She is an actress, model, and TV personality from the United States.
- How old is Denise Richards? The actress is 55 years old. She was born on 17 February 1971.
- Where is Denise Richards from? Richards was born in Downers Grove, Illinois, but resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
- Is Denise Richards married? Denise Richards is not currently married, as she is going through a divorce from her second husband, Aaron Phypers.
- Why did Denise and Aaron split up? Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards in July 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.
- Who all has Denise Richards dated? She has been linked to several famous figures, including actor Patrick Muldoon, her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, John Stamos, Richie Sambora, and Nikki Sixx.
- Who is Denise Richards' daughter? Denise Richards has three daughters, including Sami Sheen, Lola Sheen, and Eloise Joni Richards.
The saga surrounding Denise Richards' marital status has evolved again following her July 2025 separation from Aaron Phypers. She has always tried to keep her personal life balanced. Still, her romantic history includes high-profile relationships with stars like Patrick Muldoon, Charlie Sheen, John Stamos, Richie Sambora, and Nikki Sixx.
Legit.ng published a post about Lauren Cohan's husband. Lauren Cohan is a British-American actress known for her major role on The Walking Dead. She has never been married and is currently believed to be single. Over the years, she has kept her romantic life very private.
Fans have often speculated about her brief relationships with co-stars like Steven Yeun. She was also reportedly linked to talent agent Christian Carino for three years. Despite these rumours, Cohan has never publicly confirmed a spouse.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.