Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, filed for divorce in July 2025. The split ended their six-year marriage. While the divorce made headlines, Richards' dating history spans decades. She was previously married to Charlie Sheen and dated actor Patrick Muldoon.

Denise Richards arrives at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV, on 14 November 2025. The actress attends the "The Bold and the Beautiful" event. Photo: Brianna Bryson, Rich Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, filed for divorce from Denise Richards in July 2025 after six years of marriage.

Richards was married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006 .

to . She dated high-profile stars like Patrick Muldoon , John Stamos , Richie Sambora , and Nikki Sixx.

, , , and She has three daughters: Sami, Lola, and adopted daughter Eloise.

Profile summary

Full name Denise Lee Richards Gender Female Date of birth 17 February 1971 Age 55 years old (as of August 2026) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Downers Grove, Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimeters 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Joni Richards Relationship status Separated Ex-spouses Aaron Phypers, Charlie Sheen High School El Camino High School Profession Actress, television personality, model Instagram @deniserichards Facebook @DeniseRichardsOfficial X (Twitter) @DENISE_RICHARDS

Who is Denise Richards' husband?

Actress Denise Richards is currently separated from her husband, Canadian actor Aaron Phypers. Phypers filed for divorce in July 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. Court filings listed 4 July 2025 as their separation date.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the Jonathan Foundation's 11th annual Spring Fundraiser at Sheraton Universal Hotel on 17 May 2025 in Universal City, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

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Aaron Phypers met Denise Richards at his wellness center, Quantum 360. She went there seeking anti-aging treatments. According to Access Hollywood, in a 2019 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards explained:

I met him at his center doing DNA repair, anti-aging, and that sort of thing.

The couple started dating in 2017. They married in Malibu in September 2018 after Phypers finalised his divorce from Nicollette Sheridan. Phypers later began the process of adopting Richards’ youngest daughter, Eloise.

According to court filings, Phypers requested spousal support. The Canadian actor also asked that their assets and debts remain separate.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards visit SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles, California, on 3 January 2025. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Months before the split, Richards expressed optimism about her marriage. According to People, during an episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, she said:

I'm never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I'm not gonna get divorced.

Despite her comments, the marriage ended after six years. Reflecting on public interest in her romantic life, Richards once noted:

There are always two or three or four sides to every story.

Explore Denise Richards' love life

Richards starred in hits like Starship Troopers and Wild Things. However, her relationships have often made news. Here is a look at her key romances over the years.

Patrick Muldoon (1998–2000)

Denise Richards and Patrick Muldoon at the "James Bond" film premiere. Photo: Peter Bischoff

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Actor and film producer Patrick Muldoon was one of Richard's longest partners. The pair reportedly dated between 1998 and 2000.

They starred together in Starship Troopers in 1997. Speaking on the MisSPELLING podcast in 2025, Muldoon recalled:

The thing about Denise and I is everybody thinks we met on Starship Troopers, but we met in acting class when she was 19, and I was 21.

Although they split, they stayed close friends. Muldoon even appeared on Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, sparking reconciliation rumours.

Patrick Muldoon as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives. Photo: Mitchell Haaseth

Source: Getty Images

Recalling their history on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards explained:

I've known Patrick Muldoon since I was nineteen years old... Patrick and I dated. We were on and off for quite a few years. I don't even think of this as me working with my ex-boyfriend. I think of this as me working with one of my best friends.

Muldoon passed away on 19 April 2026 following a heart attack. Denise paid tribute to him on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos and videos:

This is so hard for me to put into words. I am deeply heartbroken & devastated by losing you. You were my best friend & my family.

Richards has previously described Muldoon as one of her closest friends. The pair have acknowledged their enduring bond in interviews, although neither has confirmed a recent romance.

Charlie Sheen (2001–2006)

Charlie Sheen attends Netflix's "aka Charlie Sheen" ATAS Official on 22 April 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

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Denise Richards met Charlie Sheen while filming Good Advice in 2000. They began dating in 2001. The pair later reunited on Spin City and married on 15 June 2002.

The couple welcomed two daughters, Sami and Lola. The American actress filed for divorce in 2005 while pregnant with Lola. The divorce was finalised in 2006 after a public legal battle. Speaking about the breakup years later, Richards told Us Weekly:

After the divorce I went through... It's not fun. It's really kind of awful.

Despite past disputes, the former couple successfully co-parents their daughters.

John Stamos (2006)

John Stamos appears on the culinary stage at the 2026 BottleRock festival at Napa Valley Expo on 23 May 2026 in Napa, California. Photo: Miikka Skaffari

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Following her split from Charlie Sheen, Denise briefly rekindled a romantic spark with American musician and actor John Stamos. According to Page Six, during a 2009 interview, Richards set the record straight, clarifying the nature of their brief fling:

I never said he was the greatest. I just said, 'He's great.'

Richie Sambora (2006–2007)

Richie Sambora at the Breeders' Cup World Championships 40th Anniversary held at Santa Anita Race Track on 4 November 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Following her divorce from Charlie Sheen, Richards began dating Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. Their relationship attracted considerable media attention because Sambora had previously been married to Richards' close friend Heather Locklear.

Both Richards and Locklear denied rumours that the relationship began while Sambora was still married. Richards denied breaking up their marriage. Addressing the claims, she told The Sun:

I did not steal someone's husband. Did I date a former friend's ex-husband? Yes. Did I break up a marriage? No.

Richards and Sambora dated on and off for several years before eventually ending their relationship.

Nikki Sixx (2010)

Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe performs onstage during The Stadium Tour at Nationals Park on 22 June 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Mazur

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Richards was briefly linked to Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx in late 2010. The pair were photographed together several times, leading to speculation that they were dating. Addressing their casual dating on Watch What Happens Live, she remarked:

If anything's going to develop, you want it to develop on its own. That's God's honest truth. We're taking it very slowly.

The short-lived romance ended amicably in early 2011. Neither publicly discussed the relationship in detail.

FAQs

Who is Denise Richards? She is an actress, model, and TV personality from the United States. How old is Denise Richards? The actress is 55 years old. She was born on 17 February 1971. Where is Denise Richards from? Richards was born in Downers Grove, Illinois, but resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Is Denise Richards married? Denise Richards is not currently married, as she is going through a divorce from her second husband, Aaron Phypers. Why did Denise and Aaron split up? Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards in July 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. Who all has Denise Richards dated? She has been linked to several famous figures, including actor Patrick Muldoon, her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, John Stamos, Richie Sambora, and Nikki Sixx. Who is Denise Richards' daughter? Denise Richards has three daughters, including Sami Sheen, Lola Sheen, and Eloise Joni Richards.

The saga surrounding Denise Richards' marital status has evolved again following her July 2025 separation from Aaron Phypers. She has always tried to keep her personal life balanced. Still, her romantic history includes high-profile relationships with stars like Patrick Muldoon, Charlie Sheen, John Stamos, Richie Sambora, and Nikki Sixx.

Legit.ng published a post about Lauren Cohan's husband. Lauren Cohan is a British-American actress known for her major role on The Walking Dead. She has never been married and is currently believed to be single. Over the years, she has kept her romantic life very private.

Fans have often speculated about her brief relationships with co-stars like Steven Yeun. She was also reportedly linked to talent agent Christian Carino for three years. Despite these rumours, Cohan has never publicly confirmed a spouse.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng