INEC announced that 1,906,390 out of 2,339,233 registered voters in Osun State have collected their PVCs ahead of the August 15 governorship election

Over 432,843 uncollected PVCs, representing 18.50 per cent of the total, have been deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria for safekeeping

INEC also confirmed that 6,101 voters with damaged or lost cards printed downloadable replacement copies before the election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final voter card collection figures for Osun State, one day before the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

INEC disclosed the figures via its official X account on August 14, 2026, saying 1,906,390 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) had been collected out of a total of 2,339,233 registered voters in the state.

INEC releases final PVC collection figures ahead of the Osun governorship election. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

That figure represents 81.50 per cent of all registered voters.

432,843 PVCs left uncollected

The remaining 432,843 PVCs, making up 18.50 per cent of the total, were not collected by their owners. INEC said those cards have been deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which it described as standard practice for uncollected cards.

The commission also addressed voters who had misplaced, damaged, or defaced their cards. Of those who applied for replacements, 6,101 people printed downloadable copies of their PVCs. INEC published a polling-unit-by-polling-unit breakdown of PVC collection figures on its official website for public access.

INEC declares full readiness for Osun poll

In its announcement, INEC said it was fully prepared to deliver a credible exercise, directing its assurances at political parties, civil society groups, the media, and voters across the state.

"The Commission reassures political parties, civil society organisations, media, and the good people of Osun State of its total readiness to conduct a free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive election on Saturday, 15th August 2026," the commission said.

The Osun governorship election is one of the most closely watched off-cycle polls in Nigeria's 2026 electoral calendar, with the outcome expected to have implications for the political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

See the X post below:

Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued strong prophetic warnings to Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, and security officials ahead of the Osun governorship election 2026.

Source: Legit.ng