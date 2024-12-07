A community is a group of people who share something in common. Strong communities are often essential for social connection and a sense of belonging. Participating in a community bonded by attitudes, values, and goals is essential to a fulfilling life. Quotes about community will help showcase the value of service and the power of unity among people.

Community matters because it creates a sense of purpose, builds social connections, and offers a support network. Being a part of a healthy community can make you feel connected to others and part of something larger than yourself. Quotes about community coming together help convey a sense of togetherness and positivity.

Short quotes about community

Community helps one form relationships, find support, and gain opportunities that you might not otherwise have. Short quotes about the community are brief yet powerful. Here are some of the quotes.

In every community, there are poor and unemployed people. — Mayawati

It takes collaboration across a community to develop better skills for better lives. — Jose Angel Gurria

Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much. — Helen Keller

A community is like a ship; everyone ought to be prepared to take the helm. — Henrik Ibsen

Every person is defined by the communities she belongs to. — Orson Scott Card

Communication leads to community, that is, to understanding, intimacy and mutual valuing. — Rollo May

You need a whole community to raise a child. I have raised two children alone. — Toni Morrison

We should judge by talent and work, not by community or caste. — Nana Patekar

We don't heal in isolation but in the community. — S. Kelley Harrell

No man can become rich without himself enriching others. — Andrew Carnegie

Empathy is the starting point for creating a community and taking action. It's the impetus for creating change. — Max Carver

Each citizen should play his part in the community according to his individual gifts. — Plato

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. — Mahatma Gandhi

The power of the community to create health is far greater than any physician, clinic or hospital. — Mark Hyman

The idea of service leads to community. — Ludwig Mies van der Rohe

I'm a reflection of the community. — Tupac Shakur

We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools. — Martin Luther King Jr.

It's one thing to be a part of an organization. It's another thing to be a part of the community. — Travis Kelce

True public safety requires a collaboration between law enforcement and the community. — Betsy Hodges

Without a sense of caring, there can be no sense of community. — Anthony J. D'Angelo

I think tolerance and acceptance and love is something that feeds every community. — Lady Gaga

When we stand together, there is nothing, nothing, nothing we cannot accomplish. — Bernie Sanders

Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others? — Martin Luther King, Jr.

A city is a large community where people are lonesome together. — Herbert V. Prochnow

There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about. — Margaret J. Wheatley

Funny quotes about community

Community funny quotes can make you smile, even on your worst days. Remember these quotes when you need to brighten your day.

Every society gets the kind of criminal it deserves. What is equally true is that every community gets the kind of law enforcement it insists on. — Robert Kennedy

I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved. — B. R. Ambedkar

What should young people do with their lives today? Many things, obviously. But the most daring thing is to create stable communities in which the terrible disease of loneliness can be cured. — Kurt Vonnegut

The body is a community made up of innumerable cells or inhabitants. — Thomas A. Edison

But many of us seek community solely to escape the fear of being alone. Knowing how to be solitary is central to the art of loving. When we can be alone, we can be with others without using them as a means of escape. — Bell Hooks

The world is so empty if one thinks only of mountains, rivers & cities, but to know someone who thinks & feels with us, & who, though distant, is close to us in spirit, makes the earth for us an inhabited garden. — Goethe

I was taken by the power that savouring a simple cup of coffee can have to connect people and create community. — Howard Schultz

Any young man who is unmarried at the age of twenty-one is a menace to the community. — Brigham Young

Volunteers don't get paid, not because they're worthless, but because they're priceless. — Sherry Anderson

Inspirational quotes about community

When people actively participate in their communities, they contribute to the betterment of society and benefit personally through increased social support. Below are the famous motivational quotes to enhance community empowerment.

However, community is, first of all, a quality of the heart. It grows from the spiritual knowledge that we are alive not for ourselves but for one another. Community is the fruit of our capacity to make the interests of others more important than our own. The question, therefore, is not 'How can we make community?' but 'How can we develop and nurture giving hearts?' — Henri Nouwen

He who masters the power formed by a group of people working together has within his grasp one of the greatest powers known to man. — Idowu Koyenikan

Living in a community normally boosts one's chances of surviving and thriving. We can share food and huddle against the cold; we can organize to attack prey or to defend each other against invaders. — Patricia S. Churchland

We have all known the long loneliness, and we have learned that the only solution is love and that love comes with community. — Dorothy Day

This world of ours… must avoid becoming a community of dreadful fear and hate and be, instead, a proud confederation of mutual trust and respect. — Dwight D. Eisenhower

In every community, there is work to be done. In every nation, there are wounds to heal. In every heart, there is the power to do it. — Marianne Williamson

You're radically collaborative, profoundly empathetic, and deeply communal. Everyone who tells you anything different is selling the fear that is the only thing that can break that nature. — Hank Green

The minute we become an integrated whole, we look through the same eyes, and we see a whole different world together. — Azizah Al-Hibri

Keep in mind that our community is not composed of those who are already saints but of those who are trying to become saints. Therefore, let us be extremely patient with each other's faults and failures. — Mother Teresa

Community is not an ideal; it is people. It is you and I. In a community, we are called to love people just as they are with their wounds and their gifts, not as we want them to be. — Jean Vanier

The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members. — Coretta Scott King

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has. — Margaret Mead

We live in a community of people not so that we can suppress and dominate each other or make each other miserable but so that we can better and more reliably satisfy all life's healthy needs. — Wilhelm Reich

I am of the opinion that my life belongs to the whole community and as long as I live, it is my privilege to do for it whatever I can. I want to be thoroughly used up when I die, for the harder I work, the more I live. — George Bernard Shaw

Educate a boy, and you educate an individual. Educate a girl, and you educate a community. — Adelaide Hoodless

The first service one owes to others in a community involves listening to them. Just as our love for God begins with listening to God's word, the beginning of love for others is learning to listen to them. God's love for us is shown by the fact that God not only gives God's word but also lends us God's ear. . . . We do God's work for our brothers and sisters when we learn to listen to them. — Dietrich Bonhoeffer

We cannot live only for ourselves. A thousand fibres connect us with our fellow men. — Herman Melville

Teamwork and community have been incredibly important to me as of late. You can get a lot done by yourself, but a collaborative effort can take you even further. — Robin S. Baker

It is so important we network and run this race together because, in the end, we will overcome the obstacles together to grow not only our businesses but also our communities. — Jeffrey G. Duarte

There is immense power when a group of people with similar interests gets together to work toward the same goals. — Idowu Koyenikan

Some people think they are in the community, but they are only in proximity. True community requires commitment and openness. It is a willingness to extend yourself to encounter and know the other. — David Spangler

If you believe you can make a difference, then you will make a difference. Believe in yourself, your family and your community, and you will win. — Lindsay Fox

We must delight in each other, make others conditions our own, rejoice together, mourn together, labour and suffer together, always having before our eyes our commission and community in the work, our community as members of the same body. — John Winthrop

People do not naturally become morally excellent or practically wise. They become so, if at all, only as the result of lifelong personal and community efforts. — Aristotle

What is a famous quote about the community?

There are several famous quotes about community. For instance, Martin Luther King Jr.'s quote:

In every community, there is work to be done. In every nation, there are wounds to heal. In every heart, there is the power to do it.

Communities provide essential emotional support, enhancing mental health by reducing isolation and fostering a sense of belonging. The above quotes about the community can inspire service and connection among the society's members.

