Adekunle Gold shared a terrifying night at age 20 when the physical torment became so unbearable that he begged the Almighty to end his existence

The singer stated that the agony was so severe that his mother, who usually scolded him for negative confessions, completely lost the strength to stop him

He expressed his frustration with how people immediately change their perception of him, looking at him as though his demise is imminent

Nigerian Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold has shared an emotional and deeply personal story about his long battle with sickle cell disease.

The singer spoke during a recent interview with media personality Angela Yee.

According to Adekunle Gold, many people often react with fear or pity whenever he reveals he has sickle cell disease, as though death is already close.

Adekunle Gold says the physical torment became so unbearable that he begged the Almighty to end his existence. Photos: Adekunle Gold.

Source: Instagram

“They look at me like I’m going to die soon,” the singer explained during the conversation.

While opening up about his experience, the singer recounted one of the most difficult moments of his life when he was just 20 years old.

According to him, he suffered an extremely painful sickle cell crisis that pushed him to the edge emotionally and physically.

“At 20, I had the craziest crisis of my life. I told God to take my life,” he said.

The singer explained that the pain became so severe that even his mother, who would normally caution him against speaking negatively, could not stop him that night.

“And my mom couldn’t even rebuke me. Normally, she would, but that night, it got to a point where it felt like the only thing that made sense should just happen,” he recalled emotionally.

Despite the painful memories, Adekunle Gold said he remains grateful to God for life and strength. The father of one said surviving the condition has made him appreciate life differently.

Court sentences troll who wished death on AG's daughter

Meanwhile, a social media user identified as Swanky has reportedly been sentenced to two years' imprisonment after allegedly spreading false information about Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter, Deja.

According to reports circulating online, the Twitter troll posted a disturbing message claiming that the celebrity couple had lost their six-year-old daughter to a rare disease known as Canavan disease.

Reports later emerged that legal action was taken against the Twitter user over the viral misinformation. According to online sources, Swanky was taken to court, where he allegedly admitted to spreading the false information.

A social media user identified as @sepril23NG shared details of the reported judgment online. “Mr SAMUEL ADEBOYE ADEYEYE aka Swanky_concept has been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment after pleading guilty for spreading misinformation with malicious intent about Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter,” the post read.

Watch the interview here:

Adekunle Gold says the agony was so severe that his mother completely lost the strength to stop him. Photo: Adekunle Gold.

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold pens wholesome message to Simi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold and Simi were the poster couple for relationship and marriage goals.

The singer acknowledged his woman with sweet words on social media as she released her new music album.

The singer revered Simisola and mentioned how proud of her he was, which spurred reactions from online in-laws.

Source: Legit.ng