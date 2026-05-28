Youths in Uzo Uwani have strongly opposed the House of Representatives aspiration of Mathias Ezeaku, citing his attacks on Christianity and Islam

The NDC aspirant, known for burning the Holy Bible and criticising religious leaders, faces backlash from community members who fear rising intolerance

Concerned Uzo Uwani Youths insist that political leadership must promote peaceful coexistence and unity, not division and hostility

Some youths and community leaders in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State have openly rejected the aspiration of Mathias Ezeaku, a House of Representatives hopeful under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Their opposition stems from his denunciation of Christianity and the public burning of the Holy Bible.

Enugu youths reject NDC aspirant as Bible burning sparks outrage. Photo credit: NDC/x

Source: Facebook

Mr Ezeaku, who hails from Nrobo in Uzo Uwani, is a traditional African religion worshipper. He is seeking the NDC ticket to represent the Uzo-Uwani-Igbo-Etiti Federal Constituency in the 2027 elections.

Youths condemn religious intolerance

The group, under the banner of Concerned Uzo Uwani Youths, issued a statement signed by its leader, Chukwuma Obinna, warning against Mr Ezeaku’s “persistent promotion of religious intolerance and hate speech against Christians and Muslims.”

They accused him of making inflammatory remarks and highlighted a Facebook video clip showing him burning a Holy Bible and labelling Christian clerics as deceivers. PREMIUM TIMES confirmed the video was first uploaded on January 23, 2022.

“The Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency is made up of peace-loving people from different religious backgrounds, including Christians, Muslims, and traditional worshippers. Any individual with a history of intolerance and divisive rhetoric should not be entrusted with political leadership,” the group said.

Contrast with Peter Obi’s ideals

The youths also criticised Mr Ezeaku for attaching photographs of NDC’s sole presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, to his campaign posters. They argued that his philosophy stands in sharp contrast to Obi’s values.

“The philosophy of Mathias Ezeaku cannot align with that of Peter Obi and the Nigeria Democratic Congress because while Obi believes that the Church remains a powerful institution for the promotion of quality education, healthcare, and societal development, Ezeaku has been associated with statements suggesting that nothing good comes from the church,” the group stated.

They warned that electing leaders with “controversial religious dispositions” could deepen divisions and create avoidable tension in the constituency.

Call for tolerance and unity

The youths urged political parties and voters to prioritise candidates with proven records of tolerance, inclusiveness, and peaceful engagement. They also appealed to security agencies to monitor statements capable of inciting religious hatred.

“We are worried that someone who has consistently attacked Christianity and ridiculed other religious beliefs may use public office to deepen religious hostility. Our constituency cannot afford religious conflict or unnecessary controversies,” they added.

Ezeaku’s response

When contacted, Ezeaku dismissed the opposition as “propaganda.” He defended his burning of the Bible, arguing that Christians also burn oracles and shrines belonging to traditional worshippers.

“Everyone is entitled to his or her choice to say, I am done with this (Christianity), I want to follow traditional religion,” he said. “The reason why they (Christians) burned all oracles, our way of life, was because they belonged to them. So, anybody has the full right to reject anything that he’s practising that he doesn’t need again.”

Mathias Ezeaku faces backlash for denouncing Christianity and Islam. Photo credit: NDC/x

Source: Facebook

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