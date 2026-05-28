Eric Chelle has opened up on what motivated his team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Super Eagles went to the tournament after losing the playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to DR Congo

Nigeria, despite this disappointment, finished third at the AFCON 2025 and were one of the best teams

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has opened up on what motivated his team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria went into the tournament as one of the favourites and proved why it was so with their performances, culminating in another bronze medal.

Super Eagles of Nigeria won bronze medal at AFCON 2025. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria scored the most goals at the tournament (14), and were the only side to win five consecutive matches and did not lose any game in 90 minutes.

As noted by CAF, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey all made the team of the tournament, while Stanley Nwabali made a strong case with four clean sheets.

All these displays happened on the back of failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing the playoffs to DR Congo a month before the tournament.

Chelle reveals Super Eagles’ motivation

Chelle has explained what motivated him and his players to have a strong outing at the AFCON, despite missing out on the World Cup.

The manager, speaking at his post-match conference after the 2-0 win over Zimbabwe, admitted that it was difficult to continue, but he wanted to give Nigerians something better after the World Cup failure.

“It was difficult for us after losing the game, the playoffs for the World Cup. It was difficult for us, and we are looking for something to motivate the players,” he said.

“We played the AFCON because we wanted to give some pleasure to Nigeria. It was not a question about the players; we were so sad because we didn't bring the qualification to Nigeria, and we wanted to give them something better.”

The Franco-Malian added that his players were a huge source of motivation for him as they pushed him and gave him the courage he needed to approach the tournament.

Eric Chelle explains what motivated Super Eagles at AFCON 2025. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“For me, it is difficult because at this moment I have never won a trophy. These players took my hand and said, ‘Coach, we should go together. We are ready to die with you, and if something happens, we go together, if we win, we win together, if we lose, we lose together.”

Though the trophy would have been the desirable outcome, as Nigeria has not won it since 2013 under the late Stephen Keshi, Nigerians were pleased with the team’s performance.

The clear style of play and identity made Nigerians push for Chelle to continue and be allowed to build a team capable of winning subsequent tournaments.

Chelle reacts to AFCON 2027 qualifier draw

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle reacted to Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers group stage draw ahead of Zimbabwe clash.

The manager noted that having a co-host nation, Tanzania, in the group makes it even more difficult, and Nigeria must aim to finish first.

Source: Legit.ng