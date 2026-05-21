A Nigerian man went viral on social media after reacting to the recent update from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board

The board had earlier announced the release of about 279 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results

These results had been withheld since the release of the first batch due to suspected examination malpractice

A Nigerian man became the subject of online attention after responding to an announcement from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board regarding withheld examination results.

His post came shortly after officials confirmed that a batch of results previously held back had been cleared for release.

Man expresses relief online after JAMB cleared 279 results. Photo credit: @OgrOfLagos/X.

Source: Twitter

Man reacts as JAMB releases withheld results

Reacting to the update, the man identified with the handle @OgrOfLagos on X, expressed relief about the board's disclosure.

"At last," he said.

The examination body had earlier disclosed that the newly released scripts numbered around 279.

These scripts had been retained since the initial release of results because of concerns over possible malpractice during the exam.

According to the board, the decision to hold them was made to allow for a more detailed examination of the flagged cases.

A spokesperson for the board, Fabian Benjamin, provided further details through a post on X.

He explained that the latest batch was issued alongside earlier releases and followed a thorough review of all cases that had raised suspicion.

He stated that where clear evidence of wrongdoing was found, the affected results were cancelled entirely.

Where no clear case could be established against the candidates, the board proceeded to release the results.

Man reacts as JAMB releases about 279 withheld results. Photo credit: @My School.

Source: UGC

Benjamin added that results from centres where the board’s live monitoring team noted irregularities, or where negative reports had been received, remained on hold.

He noted that those results would stay withheld until further checks were completed, and would only be cancelled if sufficient evidence of misconduct emerged.

The board also issued guidance to candidates who still could not access their results.

It instructed them to check their status by sending a specific text message to two designated numbers using the same phone number they used when registering for the examination.

The statement read:

"While some results have been outrightly cancelled where evidence of malpractice was established, others have been released where the Board found no prima facie case against the affected candidates. Results from centres where the Board’s live monitoring team observed suspicious activities, or where adverse reports were received, remain withheld pending further investigation. Where sufficient evidence of culpability is established, such results will be cancelled."

Reactions as JAMB releases withheld UTME results

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Skolt said:

"The first time I wrote jamb in surulere Lagos, I made my paper until I face post utme in unilag as first choice. I know say kakii no be leader."

Blade said:

"That simply means the results were reviewed and a few cases were flagged for possible exam malpractice, which is why they were held back. JAMB usually investigates before taking final action, so it’s part of the verification process."

Kachis reacted:

"For University wey de fit no allow you finish?"

Albert said:

"This people ehn."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady rewrites JAMB exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted how she wrote JAMB three times and improved her scores from 238 to a significant score as a commercial student.

She celebrated her 2026 UTME result on social media, while her mother joyfully shared the news with neighbours.

Source: Legit.ng