A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) who studied Pharmacy has taken to her social media page to celebrate her accomplishment

The young lady mentioned the date she was inducted into the pharmacy profession and the will of the award she won at the school

will She shared photos online from her induction ceremony and also spoke about the CGPA she finished with from the University of Ibadan

A University of Ibadan (UI) graduate who studied Pharmacy at the popular institution proudly took to social media to share details of the award she won at the institution.

The young lady also mentioned her high CGPA and the exact day she was inducted into the Pharmacy profession.

Lady trends online after winning award at University of Ibadan Pharmacy induction. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Chiekwe Favour

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate celebrates her achievement

Chiekwe Favour, at the beginning of her LinkedIn post, explained that on March 3, 2026, she was formally inducted into the Pharmacy profession.

Her statement:

"March 3rd, 2026..."

"Formally inducted into the Pharmacy profession from the University of Ibadan."

Days after the induction, she took to her media page to share her name, adding her profession beside it, as well as the CGPA she graduated with.

She wrote:

"Reintroducing."

"Dr Favour C. Chiekwe (PharmD, UI)"

"Graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.38/4.0."

Aside from being inducted into the Pharmacy profession at the University of Ibadan, she added that she was awarded a distinction.

She continued in the viral post, while also explaining that the moment on that day is something she will never forget, as she is now a pharmacist.

University of Ibadan Pharmacy graduate celebrates induction, flaunts CGPA and award. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Chiekwe Favour

Source: Twitter

The young lady gave thanks to God for the journey and those who supported her in making the achievement possible.

Her statement:

"I was also awarded Distinction in Social and Administrative Pharmacy."

"Standing and reciting the oath was a moment I will never forget as it dawned on me that I am now a Pharmacist."

"I am incredibly grateful to God for the gift of strength, sound mind and the grace bestowed throughout the journey."

"Forever grateful to the people who supported, prayed, encouraged and assisted me in one way or another."

"This is the beginning of greater things to come."

"I will be starting a series of volunteering activities I was privileged to partake in while in school and beyond."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady, Oyindamola Adegoke, shared her long academic journey before finally graduating from the University of Ibadan.

She revealed that she finished secondary school in 2015 and wrote UTME four times before she was finally admitted to study Medical Laboratory Science at the University of Ibadan.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Oluwasegun Akinwola, shared his school journey after graduating from the University of Ibadan with a first-class degree in Physiotherapy.

He said he finished secondary school in 2019 with very good grades (9 A1s in WAEC). He later chose to study Physiotherapy at the University of Ibadan.

University of Ibadan graduate celebrates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady, Oyindamola Adegoke, has celebrated after graduating with a degree in Medical Laboratory Science from the University of Ibadan.

She shared that her family faced serious financial challenges before she gained admission, including a period when her father lost his job. Despite this, she was able to complete her studies.

Source: Legit.ng