What happened to Candice Miller after Brandon's death?

'Mama and Tata' influencer, Candice Miller, is a former lifestyle influencer popularly known for her Mama and Tata blog and Instagram account. Her husband Brandon Miller's tragic death gave her a new twist in her life. A lot happened to her after his death, one being relocating to Miami Beach, Florida, with her daughters.

Candice Miller and Brandon Miller during the Saks Fifth Avenue occasion (L). Candice with her daughters at an outdoor gathering (R). Photo: @TrueCrimeUpdat on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Candice Miller's husband took his life away in July 2024 due to a collapse of a business deal that he hoped would ease the family's financial strain.

in due to a collapse of a business deal that he hoped would ease the family's financial strain. Candice's husband left her with $33.6 million in debt and $8,000 in the bank.

and in the bank. Candice relocated with her daughters to Miami Beach, Florida, where they live in a $10 million condominium.

She deactivated the Mama and Tata Instagram account, which she ran with her sister Jenna after her husband's death.

Profile summary

Full name Candice Miller Gender Female Year of birth 1982 Age 43 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Miami Beach, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Marital status Widow Husband Brandon Miller Children 2 Profession Former fashion & lifestyle influencer

Who is 'Mama and Tata' influencer Candice Miller?

Candice was born in 1982 in New York City, New York, United States. She was raised alongside her sister, Jenna Crespi. Candice and her sister had an Instagram account and website called Mama & Tata.

Candice co-founded the vintage-inspired women's wear brand, Black Iris. After dating for a year, the Instagram star and her husband, Brandon Miller, held their wedding in 2009. The couple had two daughters together.

The cause of 'Mama and Tata' influencer's husband's death

Candice's husband, Brandon, was a real estate developer. Brandon was a managing partner at Real Estate Equities Corporation. He died on 3 July 2024 after taking his own life.

On 30 June 2024, the authorities found Brandon passed out due to carbon monoxide poisoning inside his white Porsche Carrera in the garage of his Hamptons home.

He was rushed to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where he died a few days later. At the time, the former lifestyle influencer and their daughters were on vacation at Italy's Amalfi Coast. A family spokesman revealed that Candice was devastated by her husband's death. He stated:

Candice is devastated by the loss of her soul mate, and her two young daughters' lives are forever impacted by the loss of their beloved daddy.

Top-5 facts about 'Mama and Tata' influencer, Candice Miller. Photo: @PageSix /X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brandon left Candice a note expressing his love for her and the children, citing that he was doing what was best for them. He also notified Candice of the two life insurance policies totalling around $15 million.

The American entrepreneur, Brandon, allegedly had difficulty sustaining the extravagant lifestyle he and his wife enjoyed, which eventually led him into massive debt. The couple had sold their TriBeCa town house and started renting a $47,000 monthly Upper East Side home.

According to The New York Times, Brandon left $33.6 million in debt with only $8,000 in his bank account, based on a court filing made by Candice. It is reported that the massive debt includes $20 million in unsecured loans, with $2.1 million owed to UBS Bank, $11.25 million owed to BMO Bank, and $300,000 owed to American Express and family friends.

What happened to Candice Miller after Brandon's death?

Candice is rebuilding her life after her husband's death, navigating lawsuits and unresolved debts. Here are some key events that followed include:

Selling the Hamptons home: A tough but necessary decision

After Brandon's death, their Hamptons home where he was found unresponsive was listed in August 2024 with Bespoke Real Estate for $15.5 million. It is reported that the mansion had five mortgages totalling almost $12 million.

Candice Miller posing for a photo in a lobby area. Photo: @stjohn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Candice had two offers for the house and its furnishings; one for $12.8 million and the other for $13 million. It was sold furnished in December 2024 for an undisclosed sum. Later, hundreds of items were auctioned off from the Hamptons home, which made people believe she was involved in the sale. Candice spoke to People, saying:

The house in the Hamptons was sold furnished, and the new owner, I assume, decided to sell some of the contents. I was not involved in the sale of any contents they decided to sell at auction.

A fresh start in Miami Beach, Florida

The lifestyle influencer and her two daughters relocated to Miami Beach, Florida. She lives in a 2,800-square-foot apartment inside the Continuum South Beach. The house is valued at $10 million and owned by an LLC connected to Alexander von Furstenberg, son of the fashion designer, Diane von Furstenberg.

Settling some of her husband's debts

Candice has worked with lawyers to wrangle her husband's debts. In late August 2024, court documents revealed that she agreed to pay about $4 million to settle a lawsuit over an unpaid loan, as The New York Times reports.

Candice was sued for $194,881.81 in unpaid rent by the company that owns the Park Avenue apartment for around $47,000 a month. However, the 'Mama and Tata' influencer denied being responsible for the rent, claiming she didn't personally sign the lease.

Leaving social media behind

Candice, with her husband and daughters, attend the Youth America Grand Prix occasion. Photo: @TrueCrimeUpdat (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Candice is widely known for her Mama & Tata blog and Instagram account, which she ran with her sister Jenna. She became famous for showcasing her family's extravagant lifestyle. Following her husband's death, the former fashion influencer deactivated all her social media platforms.

FAQs

Who is Candice Miller? She is a former fashion and lifestyle influencer, widely recognised for her Mama & Tata blog and Instagram account. When did Candice Miller's husband die? Her husband took his life away on 3 July 2024. Does Candice Miller have children? She shares two daughters with her late husband. Is Mama and Tata's Instagram account active? No. She deactivated her Instagram page after her husband's death. Where are the 'Mama and Tata' influencers now? Candice relocated to Miami Beach, Florida, USA, with her daughters. When was Candice Miller married? The Instagram star and her late husband tied the knot in 2009. Who is Candice Miller's sister? She has a sister named Jenna Crespi.

'Mama and Tata' influencer, Candice Miller, hit headlines in July 2024 following her husband's tragic death, which left her with massive debt. She sold their Hamptons home and moved to Miami Beach with her daughters.

Legit.ng recently published Anne-Marie Angélil's biography. Anne-Marie is a French-Canadian entrepreneur, well known as the stepdaughter of Celine Dion. Her parents are Anne Renée and the late René Angélil.

Anne-Marie Angélil was born in Québec, Canada. She is reportedly a businessperson and has explored creative fields like marketing, fashion, and event management. Anne-Marie separated from her husband in July 2023. Learn more about her in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng