The influence of Savannah James' parents and siblings over her life is tangible

Savannah James is an American entrepreneur, podcaster, and philanthropist. She is widely known for her romantic relationship with LeBron James. Her parents have been instrumental in shaping her career. Meet Savannah James' parents, (Jennifer Norris and JK Brinson) and her four siblings and explore their inspiring influence on her journey.

Savannah and her mother taking drinks in a restaurant (L) Savannah's dad posing a photo in a foodie shop (R). Photo: @mrs_savannahrj, @jbrinson1970 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Savannah James is the daughter of JK Brinson and Jennifer Norris Brinson.

Her mom is a trained nurse .

. Savannah followed in her dad's footsteps, becoming an entrepreneur and philanthropist .

and . She is the youngest among her four siblings.

among her four siblings. Her parents have positively influenced her parenting style.

Profile summary

Full name Savannah Racheal James Gender Female Date of birth 27 August 1986 Age 38 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Akron, Ohio, United States Current residence Brentwood, Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-88 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father JK Brinson Mother Jennifer Brinson Siblings 4 Marital status Married Husband LeBron James Children 3 High School Buchtel High School Profession Entrepreneur, philanthropist Instagram @mrs_savannahrj

Savannah James' parents

Savannah James' father is JK Brinson, and her mother is Jennifer Brinson. Her parents have helped her in shaping her parenting skills. While speaking during an interview, Savannah expressed how they allowed her to make mistakes and work through them herself. She stated:

I think also having super-understanding, amazing, positive parents in my life was a part of what shaped me and my parenting style. I was given opportunities to make mistakes and work through them. I was an athlete, so I was given the opportunity to express myself in the ways of sports, and they let me jump off the walls and do all of the things, so a confidence in that and a freedom in that, which I also give my kids.

Her parents have also greatly impacted what she does as a philanthropist. She grew up seeing her parents help the less fortunate children by taking them to their homes. Savannah mentioned during an interview with Cleveland Magazine:

If they had something going on at home, or they just needed a safe haven, my mom and dad always opened up their doors.

JK Brinson

Savannah James' father, JK, enjoying a night out. Photo: @jk.brinson (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Savannah's dad is an American businessman, philanthropist, interior home designer, and retired US Department of Veterans Affairs staff. He also worked at Akron Paint & Varnish Engineered Coatings.

According to his , JK studied at Akron South High School. After high school, he joined The University of Akron.

Jennifer Brinson

Savannah James' mother, Jennifer is a registered nurse. She was born on 13 September 1957. She is 67 years old as of January 2025. She has played a significant role in helping Savannah's family especially when Savannah became a mother.

In 2019, the philanthropist shared a photo celebrating her mom's birthday. The picture was accompanied by a caption that read:

Happy Birthday Mom!!! Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my family!! Love you!!

Does Savannah James have siblings?

The American entrepreneur has four older siblings, two brothers and two sisters. Her siblings are Jerrold Brinson, Eric Brinson, Deidre Norris, and Shannon Wallace. Only scanty information about her siblings is available, hinting at their privacy preferences.

However, once in a while, Savannah James shares their pictures on social media, demonstrating their close family ties. Here is a look at Savannah James' siblings.

Eric Brinson

Jerrold Brinson (L), Savannah James (C) Eric Brinson (R) posing for a photo at the house. Photo: @jbrinson1970 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Eric attended the University of Torpedo. He currently resides in Akron, Ohio, United States.

Jerrold Brinson

Jerrold works as a building engineer at JLL. He is a father to Jerrold Jr, born on 17 September 1996. He currently lives in Lithonia, Georgia, United States.

Shannon Brinson Wallace

Savannah's sister, Shannon graduated from Hampton University. She is the wife of Damani Wallace, an employee at JCW Construction LLC and Keller Williams Realty Inc. They share three kids, James, Damani Jr, and Nateah Wallace. She lives with her family in Akron, Ohio, United States.

Deidre Norris

Deidre Norris is also Savannah's sister. She was born on 19 October 1975. She is 49 years old as of January 2025. Deidre has a son.

FAQs

Who is Savannah James? She is an American entrepreneur and philanthropist widely known as the spouse of LeBron James. Where is Savannah James from? She was born in Akron, Ohio, United States. How old is Savannah James? She is 38 years old as of January 2025. Who is Savannah James' mom? Her mother is called Jennifer Brinson. Who is Savannah James' father? The philanthropist's dad is JK Brinson. Who is Savannah James' sister? She has two older sisters, Deidre Norris and Shannon Wallace. What is Savannah James' height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Savannah James' parents, Jennifer and JK Brinson, played a critical role in shaping her career as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Savannah is popularly known as LeBron James' wife. She grew up alongside her four siblings, Jerrold, Eric, Deidre Norris, and Shannon Wallace.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Matt Rempe's parents and siblings. Matt is a professional ice hockey player, currently playing centre for the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Matt's family has played an instrumental role in his rise to sports fame.

New York Rangers drafted Matt Rempe in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He comes from a family of four: his parents Ron and Janice, and his twin sisters, Stephanie and Alexandra. His dad passed away on 18 February 2018. Learn more about Matt Rempe's family in the post.

Source: Legit.ng