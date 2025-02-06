How Hezly Rivera's parents and siblings shaped her career

Hezly Rivera’s parents, Heidy Ruiz and Henry Rivera, played a key role in her gymnastics career, enrolling her in the sport in 2013. Their support and sacrifices helped her rise to success, leading to her spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team. While little is known about her siblings, Hezly credits her family for shaping her journey.

Who are Hezly Rivera's parents?

Rivera was born to Heidy Ruiz and Henry Rivera in Hackensack, New Jersey. She grew up in Oradell, a nearby town, alongside her two siblings—an older sister, Carhelis, and a younger brother, Hanly. Here is a closer look at her family and their role in her journey.

Henry Rivera

Hezly Rivera's father, Henry Rivera, is a computer engineer. After earning his degree from the Stevens Institute of Technology in 2002, Henry embarked on a career at Medidata Solutions, where he now serves as the senior director of test engineering, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Henry often uses his LinkedIn platform to celebrate his daughter's achievements. In a July 2024 post, he proudly shared that Hezly placed 3rd in a championship, and her first professional gymnastics meet.

This weekend my daughter competed in her first professional gymnastics meet (no longer a Jr.) at the USAG Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky and came out with a 3rd place finish (Bronze Medal) in the "All Around". She also was the Beam apparatus champion (Gold Medal) and she also grabbed 3rd place (Bronze Medal) in the Floor apparatus.

Before Hezly's debut qualifiers at the Olympics, Henry Rivera expressed his pride in her achievements during an interview with NBC. Her mother, Heidy, shared that she always offers words of encouragement before Hezly competes, reminding her to be brave and confident.

We couldn't be more excited. Making the team is the main thing but being the youngest out of all the athletes, that's something that you can't take that away from her.

Hezly has also appreciated her father for his kind support throughout her career. She told the reporters the following about her father’s support after the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials.

He is my hero, my rock. He always pushes me to be my best, but he's also comforting when things get rough.

As Hezly's passion for gymnastics grew, Henry and Heidy made the decision to relocate their family to Plano, Texas. This move allowed Hezly to train under Valeri Liukin, a renowned coach and father of five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin.

In an interview with NBC before Hezly's first performance, Henry expressed his unwavering support for the family's decision to relocate across the country. He said:

It means the world to her so it means the world to us as family members.We couldn't ask for anything better than this, this is the outcome we always envisioned so for us its only the beginning.

Heidy Ruiz

Hezly Rivera's mom immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic. She has been a major supporter of her daughter's gymnastics career. When asked how she feels about representing Latin Americans at the Olympics, Hezly said:

I just want to help the community grow. I just want Latinas to be able to look up to me and be like I want to be like her when I grow up and I want people to look up to me and say, I want to be like her because she’s Latina.

Does Hezly Rivera have siblings?

Hezly Rivera has two siblings: an older sister, Carhelis who is a marketing consultant, and a brother named Hanly. While her siblings tend to stay out of the public spotlight, her father has shared his pride in Hezly's younger brother, with whom he shares a love for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hezly maintains a close bond with both her brother and sister, as seen in a photo she posted of the family celebrating Christmas together in 2023. Rivera credits her older sister, Carhelis, for her early involvement in gymnastics.

My sister used to tell my mom that she should put me in gymnastics because I was already doing cartwheels and handstands all over the house. It’s pretty dangerous to be doing that all over the house so my sister was like, you should put her in gymnastics so she can be in a safe spot and she can do whatever she wants and hopefully make it far.

Hezly Rivera’s parents, Heidy Ruiz and Henry Rivera, have significantly impacted her career, and she often expresses her gratitude for their unwavering support. Her siblings have also been crucial in the early stages of her journey, contributing to her growth as an athlete.

