A lady on Instagram has called out Mercy Johnson and also promised to tag her in the video she made

In the recording, the lady complained about the sanitary pad that the actress is set to launch and its price

Fans were divided after hearing what she said, as some people supported her claims while others defended the actress

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has been dragged mercilessly by a lady on Instagram known as Misjorjiabg over her new business venture.

In the recording, the lady claimed the actress was going into the production of synthetic sanitary pads, which would be sold for N25k.

Reactions Mercy Johnson dragged over N25k sanitary pad. Photo credit@mercyjohnson/@misjorjiabg

Source: Instagram

According to her, many girls are already struggling to afford sanitary pads and often depend on others for money to buy them. She noted that Mercy Johnson, being successful, should produce sanitary pads that are affordable for girls.

Lady shares more about Mercy Johnson

In the video, she also described the movie star’s alleged plan as an embarrassment to women over her new business venture. She called her several unprintable names and dared her to come for her.

Fans defend Mercy Johnson over claims by lady on Instagram. Photo credit@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The lady further stated that she is aware Mercy Johnson likes to arrest people, and challenged her to look for her, warning that she should be prepared if she does.

Fans share takes on Lady’s video

Reacting, fans were divided over the lady’s comments about the actress. Some defended Mercy Johnson and highlighted the benefits of the product she is expected to introduce.

They also argued that the cost of production and the value of the items involved should be considered.

However, others supported the lady’s criticism, insisting that the sanitary pads should be sold at an affordable price. They added that, given ongoing conversations around access to menstrual products, affordability should be prioritised.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Mercy Johnson: Fans react to lady's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@adiyaodeh_ shared:

“May God bless you, I’ve said this several times, sanitary pads should be free. I saw tampons in a supermarket for ₦9,000 the other week. Why"

@kaahunaa reacted:

"Women are fighting a “free pad motion, ' and they’re creating aesthetic luxury pads."

@carold_bofficial commented:

"Pad that's 30 pieces inside is sold for 2k."

@arthurscottoriginal wrote:

"You're all in for the trouble, fine girl."

@lady_juditha said:

"I totally get your point, but the insult is unnecessary and won’t change anything."

@sisibycocohood stated:

"And this is exactly why a lot of celebrity-owned businesses in Nigeria struggle to grow beyond hype. Many of them create products that their actual supporters can’t even afford. The same fans that stream their music, defend them online, and promote their brand are completely priced out."

VDM begs Mercy Johnson over lady arrested

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman called out Mercy Johnson over the arrest and detention of a lady who allegedly defamed them.

The woman had claimed that the actress’s husband impregnated a lady and that the actress was responsible for the lady losing her baby.

The activist shared the plans he has for the detained woman and also told Mercy Johnson that he loves her acting skills.

Source: Legit.ng