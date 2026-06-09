The Nigerian Senate has said that the amendments to the 1999 Constitution for the creation of state police in Nigeria will take place later this week, and that the bill will be transmitted to the 38 State Houses of Assembly for further legislation to take place on it.

This was disclosed by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the leader of the state, in a statement shared on his social media page on Monday, June 8.

Senate to pass bills for the establishment of state police this week Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Facebook

According to Bamidele, all stakeholders in the country are aligned with the National Assembly on the creation of the state police. He noted that all state governors and President Bola Tinubu were also in support of the bill. He added that the legislative week, which will begin on Tuesday, June 9, would be a crucial one for the Senate.

The Ekiti-born politician explained that the National Assembly leadership, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Inspector General of Police Tunji Disu and other stakeholders held a series of meetings in the last few weeks and expressed the readiness for the passage of the bill.

He also added that after the National Assembly passed the bill, it would be transmitted to the state Houses of Assembly for ratification. He stressed that the bill will require a two-thirds majority of the 36 state assemblies before the president could assent to it.

The statement, however, has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ibrahim Babangida projected that drama would unfold ahead of the passage of the bill:

"Uhmmm… I’m more interested in the political gimmick that will come from the state house of assembly; it’s obvious now that the governors are not all in for the state police… good luck, sir… let’s see how it goes."

Esyes said it is what Nigeria needs:

'I'm glad this is coming up! It's what our country truly needs at this moment. However, the screening of candidates enrolling in the state police also has to be rigorous, as terrorists are always trying to infiltrate the system even through enrollment exercises."

Cpthemonarchh questioned the senator:

"Honourable Senator, Good evening.. Apart from this, please, we want to see the development you have brought to your senatorial zone… Good schools? Hospitals? Good roads? Electricity? Water? We are now asking our political leaders questions. This is not the time for play."

Prince Olamilekan Ademarati welcomed the development:

"Welcome development."

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Source: Legit.ng