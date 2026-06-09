An old wedding video of actress Peggy Ovire and her husband, Frederick Leonard, has resurfaced amid the latest controversy surrounding the couple

In the clip, Ovire speaks glowingly about Leonard, praising him for his qualities and stating that he does not cheat

The video has sparked reactions, with fans sharing their observations about the actor's body language while also criticizing him over his recently viral video

The wedding video of Nollywood actors Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard has resurfaced online amid the actress's recent callout.

A recording allegedly involving a mystery woman said to be in Leonard's life recently surfaced online after the pair were reportedly seen together at an event.

Old wedding clip of Peggy Ovire praising Frederick for not cheating re-emerges. Photo credit@peggyovire/@angelsnikkyclothier

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the development, Ovire called out her estranged husband, alleging that the woman is married and has four children. She also challenged Leonard to appear in court on the next hearing date so they could finalise their divorce proceedings and be free to pursue their relationship.

Peggy Ovire speaks about Frederick Leonard

In the resurfaced wedding video, Ovire is seen seated while speaking fondly about Leonard.

According to her, Leonard was not a womaniser and was someone she trusted completely. She advised him not to change and recalled that he already had a girlfriend when they met, but she stayed because she believed he had a bright future ahead of him.

"When I met him, he was not a womaniser. He was a man focused on making money. He is someone I can beat my chest for because he doesn't womanise."

Peggy Ovire continues trending amid ex-husband's saga with mystery woman. Photo credit@peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Peggy Ovire advises singles

Offering advice to single people, Ovire said that if they genuinely like a man who does not yet have money, they should not leave him because of his financial situation.

The actress added that although she sometimes gets on Leonard's nerves, it does not mean she takes him for granted.

Sharing more about their relationship at the time, Ovire revealed that Leonard would often wake her up in the morning to pray and was also known to pray at midnight.

"Thank you for waking me up in the morning and saying, 'Babe, let us pray.' He wakes up at night and prays. He never stops praying."

Here is the X video below:

What fans said about Peggy Ovire's video

Here are comments below:

@Missy_ada2 reacted:

"That leg shake in the video was speaking volumes the whole time."

@QwinfavQH stated:

"She go dey trust Adam even hype am join. Shame go just dey catch her now for this thing thing wey she talk."

@Abeobecca shared:

"Don't know why women do this. The man knows you know he womanizes, and you say publicly he's not. Are you trying to box him into not doing it, abi? What's the plan gangan."

@Agbomatt100 wrote:

"Lmaooo... That side chick would be somewhere in the crowd laughing her backside out at this point."

@Preshiouspex commented

" Eya, I feel so sad for her. Imagine being this proud of a cheating man because he fooled her enough to believe he is different, only to find out that it’s another man’s wife he finds attractive. I am sure he was busy mocking her in his heart when she was saying all these.".

Stanley Ontop replies Frederick Leonard

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood filmmaker Stanley Ontop responded to a defamation lawsuit filed against him by actor Frederick Leonard.

Frederick sued Stanley for allegedly defaming his reputation unprovoked for over two years, claiming the filmmaker's unfounded allegations caused him serious loss of earnings.

Stanley challenged Frederick Leonard to a fight while making fresh allegations against the actor in heated Instagram posts.

Source: Legit.ng