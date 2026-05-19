Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Is Mira Pak still Terrence Howard's wife? The full timeline of their complicated relationship
Celebrity biographies

Is Mira Pak still Terrence Howard's wife? The full timeline of their complicated relationship

by  Naomi Karina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read

Is Mira Pak still Terrence Howard's wife? Terrence Howard and Mira Pak are not married, but they remain a committed couple. Following a secret divorce in 2015, the pair reconciled and have been engaged since December 2018.

American actor Terrence Howard and with Miranda Pak
Terrence Howard at the 11th Hollywood Beauty Awards (L), and with Miranda Pak at the 15th Annual Unforgettable Gala (R). Photo: JC Olivera, Jerritt Clark (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Terrence Howard and Mira Pak were originally married in late 2013 but divorced in July 2015.
  • Despite their legal split, they reconciled shortly after and have two sons together, Qirin Love and Hero.
  • Howard proposed to Pak for a second time on 23 December 2018.
  • The couple remains engaged and frequently appears together at public events.

Profile summary

Full name

Miranda Nicole Pak

Terrence Dashon Howard

Nickname

Mira

Terrence

Gender

Female

Male

Date of birth

1 June 1977

11 March 1969

Age

48 years (as of May 2026)

57 years (as of 2026)

Zodiac sign

Gemini

Pisces

Hometown

California, United States

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Residence

Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, USA

Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, USA

Ethnicity

Asian American

African American

Nationality

Canadian-American

American

Religion

Christian

Christian

Hair colour

Mixed

Black

Eye colour

Brown

Hazel

Relationship status

Engaged

Engaged

Education

New York University

Pratt Institute

Profession

Model, film producer, restaurateur

Actor, musician

Read also

Heaven went viral, and Aubrey made him a grandpa — a look at all five of Terrence Howard’s kids

Is Mira Pak still Terrence Howard's wife?

Terrence Howard, a renowned actor and musician, and Mira Pak, a restaurateur, former model and film producer, are not legally married. The couple married in 2013 and ended their marriage quietly in 2015. However, the two reunited and are engaged.

Terrence Howard and Mira Pak's relationship timeline

Terrence Howard and Miranda Pak
Terrence Howard and Miranda Pak announce lawsuit against CAA over "Empire" salary at The Cochran Firm on December 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter
Source: Getty Images

The romantic journey of Terrence Howard and Mira Pak is one of the most unique in Hollywood. It is marked by a whirlwind romance, a secret split, and a long-term reconciliation. Here is their love journey.

2013: Terrence Howard and Mira Pak meet and get married

Terrence Howard and Mira Pak met at a restaurant in Los Angeles in 2013. The two married later that year, in December 2013. This marked Howard's third marriage and fourth wedding ceremony, as he had married his first wife twice.

2015: Secret divorce and parenthood

In March 2015, Mira Pak filed for divorce while she was pregnant with their first child. Their first son, Qirin Love Howard, was born on 15 May 2015. The divorce was granted on 27 July 2015 while the American actor was filming Empire. According to court documents, the papers addressed child-support considerations.

Read also

He married in 2010, says marriage is for poor people—the story of Paul Pierce's wife and girlfriends

Terrence Howard and his fiance Miranda Pak
Actor Terrence Howard and Miranda Pak attend the Smithsonian's celebration of Asian Pacific Americans at City Market Social House on May 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta
Source: Getty Images

Despite the legal separation, Terrence and Mira were seen together on red carpets just weeks later. The couple was rumoured to be seeing each other in the following months. According to E! News, in October 2015, Howard tweeted a photo of the duo together, with the caption:

Happy Anniversary, My Life's Love!

2016: The couple's second son is born

Terrence and Mira welcomed their second son, Hero Howard, in August 2016. The American actor announced the new family on X (Twitter). He posted a photo of the newborn being held and kissed by his 15-month-old brother Qirin. He captioned the post:

Hero is being held by Qirin.

December 2018: Terrence proposes to Mira again

Miranda Pak Howard leans on Terrence Howard
Miranda Pak Howard and Terrence Howard attend "Empire" season 5 premiere at Lafayette on September 24, 2018 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski
Source: Getty Images

Three years after their divorce, Terrence Howard decided to make things official again. According to People, on 23 December 2018, he proposed to Pak at Crustacean Beverly Hills. During a heartfelt toast, Howard told his beloved:

Read also

From Laura Govan to sliding into DMs live on air — Gilbert Arenas' wife and his full dating history

We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be. It took me 45 years to find you. But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side.

Pak responded:

I love you too, baby.

The engagement ring was a massive 7-carat VVS diamond set in rose gold. Celebrity jeweller Ben Baller commissioned it.

2024 to date: The couple's ongoing commitment

Actor Terrence Howard and Miranda Pak
Actor Terrence Howard and Miranda Pak attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Todd Williamson
Source: Getty Images

Terrence and Mira remain solid, appearing together at industry events. On 4 September 2024, the couple attended the premiere of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist together in New York. Although they have not yet held a second wedding ceremony, they refer to one another as life partners.

FAQs

  1. Who is Terrence Howard? He is an American actor best known for his role as Lucious Lyon in the TV series Empire.
  2. Is Terrence Howard still married? Legally, he is currently single, but has been engaged to his ex-wife, Miranda Pak, since late 2018.
  3. Who is Mira Pak? She is an American model and film producer.
  4. How many children do Terrence and Mira have? They have two sons: Qirin Love and Hero.
  5. What does Miranda Pak do? She is a former model and a successful restaurateur who owns the Shabu Shabu Bar in Santa Ana, California, USA.
  6. Why did Terrence and Mira divorce in 2015? The specific reasons were kept private, though the filing cited "irreconcilable differences" before they reconciled months later.
  7. Who is Terrence Howard's first wife? The American actor was first married to Lori McCommas. The two divorced in 2003 and have three children together.

Read also

Is Hayden Christensen married? Well, he and Rachel Bilson came close — here's their story

Although they were married before, Mira Pak is currently not legally Terrence Howard's wife. However, the two are engaged, and she remains the most significant partner in the actor's life. Their relationship has outlasted many traditional Hollywood marriages, proving that their second chance at love is built to last.

Legit.ng published an article about Madison and Tyler. Reality TV stars Madison and Tyler met on the Netflix show Love on the Spectrum. They are now engaged and live near each other in Plant City, Florida.

Madison and Tyler's relationship started with a nervous blind date in Season 3, and by Season 4, they reached a major milestone. As they navigate dating with autism, the couple has inspired reality TV fans with their hope and honesty. Read more about Madison and Tyler's romance in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Naomi Karina avatar

Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.

Tags:
USAHollywoodActors
Hot:
Mark consuelos Pep guardiola Gary owen Waec Brecken merrill