Is Mira Pak still Terrence Howard's wife? The full timeline of their complicated relationship
Is Mira Pak still Terrence Howard's wife? Terrence Howard and Mira Pak are not married, but they remain a committed couple. Following a secret divorce in 2015, the pair reconciled and have been engaged since December 2018.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Is Mira Pak still Terrence Howard's wife?
- Terrence Howard and Mira Pak's relationship timeline
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Terrence Howard and Mira Pak were originally married in late 2013 but divorced in July 2015.
- Despite their legal split, they reconciled shortly after and have two sons together, Qirin Love and Hero.
- Howard proposed to Pak for a second time on 23 December 2018.
- The couple remains engaged and frequently appears together at public events.
Profile summary
Full name
Miranda Nicole Pak
Terrence Dashon Howard
Nickname
Mira
Terrence
Gender
Female
Male
Date of birth
1 June 1977
11 March 1969
Age
48 years (as of May 2026)
57 years (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Pisces
Hometown
California, United States
Chicago, Illinois, USA
Residence
Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, USA
Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, USA
Ethnicity
Asian American
African American
Nationality
Canadian-American
American
Religion
Christian
Christian
Hair colour
Mixed
Black
Eye colour
Brown
Hazel
Relationship status
Engaged
Engaged
Education
New York University
Pratt Institute
Profession
Model, film producer, restaurateur
Actor, musician
Is Mira Pak still Terrence Howard's wife?
Terrence Howard, a renowned actor and musician, and Mira Pak, a restaurateur, former model and film producer, are not legally married. The couple married in 2013 and ended their marriage quietly in 2015. However, the two reunited and are engaged.
Terrence Howard and Mira Pak's relationship timeline
The romantic journey of Terrence Howard and Mira Pak is one of the most unique in Hollywood. It is marked by a whirlwind romance, a secret split, and a long-term reconciliation. Here is their love journey.
2013: Terrence Howard and Mira Pak meet and get married
Terrence Howard and Mira Pak met at a restaurant in Los Angeles in 2013. The two married later that year, in December 2013. This marked Howard's third marriage and fourth wedding ceremony, as he had married his first wife twice.
2015: Secret divorce and parenthood
In March 2015, Mira Pak filed for divorce while she was pregnant with their first child. Their first son, Qirin Love Howard, was born on 15 May 2015. The divorce was granted on 27 July 2015 while the American actor was filming Empire. According to court documents, the papers addressed child-support considerations.
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Despite the legal separation, Terrence and Mira were seen together on red carpets just weeks later. The couple was rumoured to be seeing each other in the following months. According to E! News, in October 2015, Howard tweeted a photo of the duo together, with the caption:
Happy Anniversary, My Life's Love!
2016: The couple's second son is born
Terrence and Mira welcomed their second son, Hero Howard, in August 2016. The American actor announced the new family on X (Twitter). He posted a photo of the newborn being held and kissed by his 15-month-old brother Qirin. He captioned the post:
Hero is being held by Qirin.
December 2018: Terrence proposes to Mira again
Three years after their divorce, Terrence Howard decided to make things official again. According to People, on 23 December 2018, he proposed to Pak at Crustacean Beverly Hills. During a heartfelt toast, Howard told his beloved:
We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be. It took me 45 years to find you. But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side.
Pak responded:
I love you too, baby.
The engagement ring was a massive 7-carat VVS diamond set in rose gold. Celebrity jeweller Ben Baller commissioned it.
2024 to date: The couple's ongoing commitment
Terrence and Mira remain solid, appearing together at industry events. On 4 September 2024, the couple attended the premiere of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist together in New York. Although they have not yet held a second wedding ceremony, they refer to one another as life partners.
FAQs
- Who is Terrence Howard? He is an American actor best known for his role as Lucious Lyon in the TV series Empire.
- Is Terrence Howard still married? Legally, he is currently single, but has been engaged to his ex-wife, Miranda Pak, since late 2018.
- Who is Mira Pak? She is an American model and film producer.
- How many children do Terrence and Mira have? They have two sons: Qirin Love and Hero.
- What does Miranda Pak do? She is a former model and a successful restaurateur who owns the Shabu Shabu Bar in Santa Ana, California, USA.
- Why did Terrence and Mira divorce in 2015? The specific reasons were kept private, though the filing cited "irreconcilable differences" before they reconciled months later.
- Who is Terrence Howard's first wife? The American actor was first married to Lori McCommas. The two divorced in 2003 and have three children together.
Although they were married before, Mira Pak is currently not legally Terrence Howard's wife. However, the two are engaged, and she remains the most significant partner in the actor's life. Their relationship has outlasted many traditional Hollywood marriages, proving that their second chance at love is built to last.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.