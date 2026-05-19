Is Mira Pak still Terrence Howard's wife? Terrence Howard and Mira Pak are not married, but they remain a committed couple. Following a secret divorce in 2015, the pair reconciled and have been engaged since December 2018.

Terrence Howard at the 11th Hollywood Beauty Awards (L), and with Miranda Pak at the 15th Annual Unforgettable Gala (R). Photo: JC Olivera, Jerritt Clark (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Terrence Howard and Mira Pak were originally married in late 2013 but divorced in July 2015 .

but divorced in . Despite their legal split, they reconciled shortly after and have two sons together, Qirin Love and Hero .

and . Howard proposed to Pak for a second time on 23 December 2018 .

to Pak for a second time on . The couple remains engaged and frequently appears together at public events.

Profile summary

Full name Miranda Nicole Pak Terrence Dashon Howard Nickname Mira Terrence Gender Female Male Date of birth 1 June 1977 11 March 1969 Age 48 years (as of May 2026) 57 years (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Pisces Hometown California, United States Chicago, Illinois, USA Residence Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, USA Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, USA Ethnicity Asian American African American Nationality Canadian-American American Religion Christian Christian Hair colour Mixed Black Eye colour Brown Hazel Relationship status Engaged Engaged Education New York University Pratt Institute Profession Model, film producer, restaurateur Actor, musician

Is Mira Pak still Terrence Howard's wife?

Terrence Howard, a renowned actor and musician, and Mira Pak, a restaurateur, former model and film producer, are not legally married. The couple married in 2013 and ended their marriage quietly in 2015. However, the two reunited and are engaged.

Terrence Howard and Mira Pak's relationship timeline

Terrence Howard and Miranda Pak announce lawsuit against CAA over "Empire" salary at The Cochran Firm on December 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

The romantic journey of Terrence Howard and Mira Pak is one of the most unique in Hollywood. It is marked by a whirlwind romance, a secret split, and a long-term reconciliation. Here is their love journey.

2013: Terrence Howard and Mira Pak meet and get married

Terrence Howard and Mira Pak met at a restaurant in Los Angeles in 2013. The two married later that year, in December 2013. This marked Howard's third marriage and fourth wedding ceremony, as he had married his first wife twice.

2015: Secret divorce and parenthood

In March 2015, Mira Pak filed for divorce while she was pregnant with their first child. Their first son, Qirin Love Howard, was born on 15 May 2015. The divorce was granted on 27 July 2015 while the American actor was filming Empire. According to court documents, the papers addressed child-support considerations.

Actor Terrence Howard and Miranda Pak attend the Smithsonian's celebration of Asian Pacific Americans at City Market Social House on May 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Despite the legal separation, Terrence and Mira were seen together on red carpets just weeks later. The couple was rumoured to be seeing each other in the following months. According to E! News, in October 2015, Howard tweeted a photo of the duo together, with the caption:

Happy Anniversary, My Life's Love!

2016: The couple's second son is born

Terrence and Mira welcomed their second son, Hero Howard, in August 2016. The American actor announced the new family on X (Twitter). He posted a photo of the newborn being held and kissed by his 15-month-old brother Qirin. He captioned the post:

Hero is being held by Qirin.

December 2018: Terrence proposes to Mira again

Miranda Pak Howard and Terrence Howard attend "Empire" season 5 premiere at Lafayette on September 24, 2018 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Three years after their divorce, Terrence Howard decided to make things official again. According to People, on 23 December 2018, he proposed to Pak at Crustacean Beverly Hills. During a heartfelt toast, Howard told his beloved:

We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be. It took me 45 years to find you. But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side.

Pak responded:

I love you too, baby.

The engagement ring was a massive 7-carat VVS diamond set in rose gold. Celebrity jeweller Ben Baller commissioned it.

Actor Terrence Howard and Miranda Pak attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Todd Williamson

Source: Getty Images

Terrence and Mira remain solid, appearing together at industry events. On 4 September 2024, the couple attended the premiere of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist together in New York. Although they have not yet held a second wedding ceremony, they refer to one another as life partners.

FAQs

Who is Terrence Howard? He is an American actor best known for his role as Lucious Lyon in the TV series Empire. Is Terrence Howard still married? Legally, he is currently single, but has been engaged to his ex-wife, Miranda Pak, since late 2018. Who is Mira Pak? She is an American model and film producer. How many children do Terrence and Mira have? They have two sons: Qirin Love and Hero. What does Miranda Pak do? She is a former model and a successful restaurateur who owns the Shabu Shabu Bar in Santa Ana, California, USA. Why did Terrence and Mira divorce in 2015? The specific reasons were kept private, though the filing cited "irreconcilable differences" before they reconciled months later. Who is Terrence Howard's first wife? The American actor was first married to Lori McCommas. The two divorced in 2003 and have three children together.

Although they were married before, Mira Pak is currently not legally Terrence Howard's wife. However, the two are engaged, and she remains the most significant partner in the actor's life. Their relationship has outlasted many traditional Hollywood marriages, proving that their second chance at love is built to last.

Legit.ng published an article about Madison and Tyler. Reality TV stars Madison and Tyler met on the Netflix show Love on the Spectrum. They are now engaged and live near each other in Plant City, Florida.

Madison and Tyler's relationship started with a nervous blind date in Season 3, and by Season 4, they reached a major milestone. As they navigate dating with autism, the couple has inspired reality TV fans with their hope and honesty. Read more about Madison and Tyler's romance in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng