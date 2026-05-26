A Nigerian student has expressed his shock on social media after seeing the West African Examinations Council timetable

In a now-viral video, he spoke specifically about science students and how the exam arrangements might take a toll on them

According to him, the way the science subjects were jam-packed into the first week of June may be too much for their mental health

A Nigerian student voiced alarm online after reviewing the schedule released by the West African Examinations Council.

He said the arrangement for science subjects appeared overwhelming and raised concern over how it might affect candidates in the first week of June.

Nigerian student says WAEC packed science exams tightly. Photo credit: @Anthoneey/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man raises concern for June WAEC timetable

The student, identified as @Anthoneey on TikTok, shared his opinion in a video that quickly gained attention on the platform.

He focused on those taking science subjects and described the timetable as a heavy load that could be difficult to manage mentally.

According to the student, the way several science papers had been placed in the opening days of June looked excessive.

He suggested that the sequence could put considerable pressure on students and might be too demanding for their wellbeing.

In his video, he listed the subjects scheduled for those early days of June.

Physics was set for the first of June, followed by Agricultural Science on the second. Mathematics came next on the third, while Geography was placed on the fifth.

He noted that this concentration of papers left little room for rest between exams.

He also remarked that the situation was compounded by the wider demands of the West African Examinations Council process.

The student expressed worry that the combination of subject load and timing could lead to strain for many candidates.

Packed timetable worries students preparing for science subjects. Photo credit: @Anthoneey/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He urged viewers to check on science students during that period, implying that support might be needed.

In his words:

"Chances of science students running mad first week of June is very high. June 1 - Physics, June 2nd - Agric, June 3rd - Maths, June 5th - Geography. On top this WAEC matter. Check up on a science student this week."

Reactions as man complains about WAEC timetable

The post drew lots of responses from TikTok users who shared similar views about the timetable.

Many echoed his concern that placing multiple core science subjects close together could be challenging.

Some commented that the schedule seemed to leave students with insufficient time to prepare adequately between papers.

@Deyoo said:

"What's in this combination of subjects? Last year we wrote physics, chemistry and biology back to back everyday."

@Adizah said:

"Business student June 2,3,4,10, 17,18,19 Imagine who set that timetable. Economics on the 17th, F/ acct -18th, commerce -19th na we be the last and they still put those 3 important subjects together."

@kumzzy frosh 001 said:

"I just dey reason my life that june, omorr na to go read ,as I dey read person sti calm down dash me breakfast text , the book wey I dey read no enter."

@Ade said:

"June 1 IRS. June 2 civic Education. June 3 Maths. June 4 Government (mind you not all science student are doing Geography)."

@Soft.sad.Aries commented:

"All I can say is Omoh cause I don’t even know I wan take do am, mag almighty Allah be our strength to all waec students."

See the post below:

Man raises alarm over student's WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man expressed great concern after seeing the result of a young student who sat for the WASSCE 2024.

In his post, the man wondered why a student who got A1s in more than half of the subjects he sat for would get a pass in English.

Source: Legit.ng