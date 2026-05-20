A two-storey building under construction has collapsed in Umuoma community, Umuoji, Anambra State, sparking panic among residents

More than 20 construction workers narrowly escaped death as the structure caved in after loud cracking sounds were heard

Authorities have sealed off the site and launched investigations into possible use of substandard materials and rushed construction

A two-storey building under construction has collapsed in Umuoma community, Umuoji, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, sparking fear among residents and passers-by.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, May 18, 2026, when loud cracking sounds were heard before the structure began caving in.

Two-storey building collapses in Anambra as workers escape unhurt during construction. Photo credit: Legit

Source: Original

Construction workers narrowly escape

Eyewitnesses reported that more than 20 construction workers were on the second floor when the building started to give way. A resident, Uzor, explained:

“Prior to the collapse, more than 20 workers were seen busy working at various sections of the building. But hours later, at about 5pm, the structure started caving-in following loud cracks from the second floor, but luckily among the workers, nobody was trapped as they jumped down one after another.”

The building, intended to be a hotel, was designed as a three-storey structure but now tilts dangerously in multiple directions.

Concerns over substandard materials

Another resident, Amaka, blamed the collapse on rushed construction and poor-quality materials.

“How can you be putting blocks on top of the ones that have not dried and you know this is rainy season. And most of these iron rods we have today are mostly inferior and are not meant for storey buildings like this,” she said.

She added that government officials sealed the site on Tuesday to prevent further danger.

Government response and investigation

Officials from the Urban and Town Planning Department visited the site and cordoned off the premises with barriers and tape. One official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that investigations had begun to determine whether proper approvals and building standards were followed.

“The premises were sealed off pending investigation. As you can see, it is now slanting towards different directions and posing danger. Preliminary reports gathered indicated multiple damages,” the official stated.

The spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, also confirmed the incident but noted that details were still sketchy.

Building collapses in Nigeria

Incidents of building collapse in Nigeria remain a recurring concern, often linked to structural defects, substandard materials, poor regulatory compliance, and weak supervision. Authorities and professional bodies have repeatedly called for stricter enforcement of building regulations to prevent avoidable disasters.

Residents blame substandard materials and rushed construction for the dangerous tilt. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Church building collapses, killing two women

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least three people, two women and a man, have died after a three-storey building being used as a church collapsed on worshippers in Accra, Ghana, on March 29.

The incident occurred in the New Town area, where locals say the structure had been unfinished for years but was still being used for church services.

Source: Legit.ng