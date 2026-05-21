The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the list of winners from its Assembly primaries across several states, marking a mix of competitive contests and consensus arrangements

From Lagos to Borno, Kaduna, Delta, Benue and Katsina, the primaries produced both fresh faces and reaffirmed seasoned lawmakers

The outcomes highlight the party’s strategy of balancing continuity with new representation ahead of the forthcoming elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded its Assembly primaries across several states, with notable victories and consensus arrangements shaping the party’s candidate list ahead of the elections.

The primaries drew significant attention due to the emergence of new faces and reaffirmation of seasoned lawmakers.

APC Assembly primaries showcase strong party consensus and competitive victories across Nigeria. Photo credit: BabaganaBura/BarakatOdenuga/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Borno Speaker Abdulkarim Lawan

In Borno State, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, was returned unopposed as the APC candidate for Guzamala constituency. Lawan, recognised as Nigeria’s longest-serving speaker, stood as the sole aspirant.

If elected into the eleventh Assembly, he could lead the 28-member House for the fifth time.

Lagos Primaries: Odunuga-Bakare Defeats Desmond Elliot

In Lagos, Barrister Barakat Odunuga-Bakare achieved a sweeping victory over incumbent lawmaker Desmond Elliot in Surulere Constituency I. Odunuga-Bakare secured 11,385 votes, while Elliot managed 270 votes, ending his third-term bid.

The primaries saw a massive turnout, with ward-level results showing overwhelming support for Odunuga-Bakare.

Kaduna consensus candidates

Kaduna State witnessed affirmation exercises rather than competitive voting. Speaker Dahiru Liman was unanimously affirmed as the APC candidate for Makera constituency.

According to Dailytrust, Deputy Speaker Barr. Magaji Henry Danjuma emerged unopposed for Kagarko constituency, while Majority Leader Munira Suleiman Tanimu secured the ticket for Lere East constituency. Several aspirants withdrew voluntarily, endorsing consensus candidates.

Delta State: Orode Uduaghan emerges

In Delta State, Orode Uduaghan, daughter of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, emerged as the APC candidate for Warri North constituency. A former Commissioner for Girl Child and Humanitarian Affairs, she was selected through a consensus arrangement.

Benue speaker defects to PDP

In Benue, Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh, immediate past Speaker of the State Assembly and member representing Gboko West constituency, defected from APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His resignation came a day after withdrawing from the APC primaries.

Katsina State finalised its consensus arrangements with 34 aspirants affirmed as APC candidates. Among them was Alhaji Ibrahim Sani Koda, Chairman of Charanchi Local Government Council, who will contest for the Assembly seat representing Charanchi. Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda congratulated all successful candidates.

Kaduna APC leaders secure tickets through affirmation, reinforcing unity within the party. Photo credit: APCnig/x

Source: Twitter

Winners and losers of APC senatorial primaries emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate primaries held on May 18 brought a mix of jubilation and disappointment across Nigeria, as party heavyweights and grassroots aspirants battled for tickets. According to Daily Trust, the contests produced unexpected outcomes, with some prominent figures securing victories while others faced defeat.

Among the winners were key presiding officers of the Senate. Senate President Godswill Akpabio clinched the Akwa Ibom North West ticket with 121,425 votes. Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau was affirmed as the candidate for Kano North in a consensus exercise witnessed by thousands of party members and officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele also emerged victorious.

Source: Legit.ng