Dax George-Kelly has withdrawn from Rivers APC governorship primary ahead of today's election

OK Chinda poised to become the APC consensus candidate for the 2027 election

Rivers State prepares for pivotal governorship primary amidst political shifts

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Dax George-Kelly has withdrawn from the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC primary for the Rivers state governorship election is scheduled for today, Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Dax George-Kelly quits Rivers APC primary, Chinda takes lead. Photo credit: @ManLikeIcey

Source: Twitter

George-Kelly becomes the third aspirant to step down from the party’s governorship contest in Rivers State.

According to Nigerian Affairs, OK Chinda is now set to become the APC consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 election after George-Kelly’s withdrawal.

Legit.ng reports that the Kalabari-Ijaw-born politician was a former commissioner of works during the administration of Nyesom Wike.

George-Kelly also contested the 2022 People's Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers gubernatorial primary election.

He came second after losing to Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Nigerians as George-Kelly withdraws from Rivers APC governorship

@OyederuOyewande

Politics is a game of thrones for the strong heart and not for the weakest one.

@marythesa

Another Ikwerre again? Na wa o!!! So Ikwerre will now govern for 26 years??? Na only Ikwerre waka come ???.

@Folorunsoibr

China has been very loyal to Wike now that he's been paid back for that. But it's highly unfortunate that Fubara just gave up easily; he might be the weakest Governor in Nigerian history. Rivers State is not Wike and Sons.

@marythesa

Another Ikwerre again? Na wa o!!! So Ikwerre will now govern for 26 years??? Na only Ikwerre waka come ???

@IEnakhena

In a multi ethnic state, for one ethnic group to keep producing the State governor and the only non-Ikwerre serving governor has been denied reelection opportunity despite doing everything the President asked of him. Fubara is the most vilified governor in Nigeria by those who underrate the power of recompense and Comeuppance. Rivers State politics is one of the most volatile and complex landscapes in Nigeria. What is happening right now isn't just standard political maneuvering; it is a high-stakes realignment of power that directly challenges the delicate ethnic geometry of the state.

Fubara withdraws from APC governorship primary

Recall that Governor Fubara withdrew from the APC governorship primaries, creating political uncertainty in Rivers State.

The decision follows extensive consultations, emphasizing unity and loyalty within the party despite stepping down.

Political stakeholders await clarification on next steps as the APC navigates this unexpected development.

Tonye Cole pulls out of Rivers APC governorship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonye Cole withdrew from the APC governorship race to promote party unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

Decision made after consultations with APC stakeholders and national leadership, focused on unity and collective progress.

Cole urged supporters to maintain peace and support the party's leadership decisions going forward.

Source: Legit.ng