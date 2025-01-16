120-speed dating questions that spark connections and big impressions

Speed dating has become a modern and efficient way to meet people. The right questions can help determine compatibility on practical, intellectual, and emotional levels. Explore speed-dating questions that are guaranteed to spark meaningful connections and lasting impressions.

Fun speed-dating questions help showcase personalities and uncover shared values. Photo: Janina Steinmetz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Speed-dating questions are key to a successful speed-dating event. They are designed to get your date to disclose things they care about, their values, dreams, and personalities in a fun, engaging way. They also help break the ice, set a relaxed tone, and make participants feel more comfortable.

Thoughtful speed dating questions

Speed dating questions help people start conversations by encouraging them to share stories, discuss their hobbies, or have fun discussions on different topics. Below is a compilation of speed dating questions to help you break the ice and make a real connection.

Interesting speed-dating questions

Asking interesting questions can help you quickly learn about your date's personality and determine if you want to pursue them. Here are some speed-dating questions that will help you make a real connection.

What can create a lasting impression when you meet someone new?

Where do you live?

How would your friends describe you in one word?

What would you like to change if you could travel to the past?

What would be the name of the book written in your life?

What is your go-to joke when you want to make someone laugh?

Would you rather be on a survival reality show or a dating game show?

When was the last time you walked for more than an hour?

Do you have kids?

What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done, and would you do it again?

Asking interesting speed-dating questions can help you quickly learn about your date’s personality. Photo: shapecharge (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Would you instead go without the internet for a week or without your phone?

What is a skill you wish you had developed earlier in life?

Do you like to go to a theme park or jungle?

What do you do for a living?

Do you like to use public transport or your car?

If you could visit any fictional world, which one would it be?

If you could instantly master one musical instrument, which would it be?

What food have you overeaten in your life?

What is your favourite time of the year and why?

What is something you want to change in the world?

What embarrassing thing happened recently to you?

What would it be if you could eliminate one thing from your daily routine forever?

Do you follow any weird superstitions or rituals?

Funny speed dating questions

Funny speed-dating questions can help make the conversation more relaxed and enjoyable. Photo: Ridofranz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

These funny questions can help make the conversation more relaxed and enjoyable, giving both of you a chance to laugh and connect more casually.

Do you prefer straight-out villains or misunderstood anti-heroes?

What would be the creepiest thing you could say while walking past a stranger?

If you could wake up anywhere tomorrow, where would it be and why?

If you had no GPS, how would you find your destination?

What is the weirdest thing you have ever dreamed of?

What would your friends assume you could have done if you were arrested without explanation?

What is the weirdest compliment you have ever gotten?

What kind of dance is your favourite, and can you demonstrate a move for me?

If you were a PM of a country, which country would you choose?

What is popular now, but in five years, everyone will cringe?

What is the most pointless skill you have mastered?

What three items would you take to survive a zombie apocalypse?

What is the strangest thing you believed as a kid?

Who would you choose if you could be a famous personality for a day?

If someone wanted to be your apprentice, what would you teach them?

Do you have any bizarre talents that are utterly useless in real life?

Would you mind if I brought my mother/father on our next date?

What suspicion do you have in life but have no proof?

What would you do if you got stuck with me on an island?

What is a weird food combo you love that grosses other people out?

If you were a scented candle, what would you smell like?

What's the most ridiculous item you own but can't bear to get rid of?

If you could have any mythical creature as a pet, what would you choose and why?

Icebreaker speed-dating questions

Icebreaker speed-dating questions can offer a deep insight into a person’s personality, thoughts, and behaviour. Photo: Prostock-Studio (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Icebreaker questions are essential for speed dating. The right icebreaker questions can spark an instant connection, making the experience engaging and genuinely enjoyable.

What would it be if you could instantly become an expert in something?

Would you prefer to be in the headlines for a good or bad reason?

What is the most interesting thing you have seen or read this week?

What’s your idea of the perfect holiday destination?

What inspired you to choose your current career path?

What is your greatest passion, and how did it mean so much to you?

What is the most spontaneous thing you have ever done?

If your life had a theme song, what would it be?

Would you choose to fight a shark or wrestle a lion?

What is the one movie or TV show you would re-watch forever without getting bored?

If you could have dinner with any fictional character, who would it be?

What is the thing you would never include in your lifestyle?

Would you rather be able to talk to animals or speak all foreign languages?

What would it look like if you could design your dream weekend getaway?

What small gesture has someone done for you that made a significant impact?

Do you think social media brings people closer together or drives them apart?

Do you want to change your past or see the future?

Which would you choose if you could live in any book, TV show, or movie?

What hobby have you always wanted to try but haven't yet?

Is there something you want to change about yourself?

What is the most exotic thing in your life?

What superpower would you like to have?

Speed dating questions to ask a girl

Asking speed dating questions helps spark engaging and memorable conversations. Photo: MoMo Productions (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Asking thoughtful and fun questions helps you learn about the person before you and shows genuine interest in who they are. Here are some fantastic questions to ask a girl:

How do you usually express affection for someone you care about?

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

What is your passion outside of work, and how did you discover it?

What is your idea of a perfect weekend, and when was the last time you had one?

What is something most people don't know about you?

What qualities do you find most attractive in other people?

Where is your favourite place in the world? Why?

Do you prefer beach vacations, mountain getaways, or city adventures?

Are you more of a morning person or a night owl?

What famous person would you most like to have dinner with?

What is something on your bucket list that you have not done yet?

What is your favourite way to relax after a long day?

Do you like to follow or break the rules? Why?

If you had a choice between a nomadic or settled life, what would you choose and why?

Speed dating questions for guys

Asking the right speed dating questions for guys will make the most of your speed dating experience. Photo: kali9

Source: Getty Images

Speed dating is a fantastic way to meet new people, but asking the right questions can make all the difference. Here are questions to help you get to know a guy better and maximise your speed dating experience.

What is your favourite thing to do in your free time?

Have you ever lost a relationship because of a hobby?

If you could have any job in the world, what would it be and why?

What would you do if you had no fear?

What is the best trip you have ever been on?

Are you more of a city person, or do you prefer the great outdoors?

Do you prefer watching sports or playing them?

What is your go-to comfort food or favourite meal?

What’s something that always makes you laugh, no matter what?

What is the first thing you would do if you won the lottery tomorrow?

What is one thing you would want to achieve in the next five years?

What is your favourite part of the day? Why?

Deep speed dating questions

Deep speed dating questions help you know if someone is a good match for you in the long term. Photo: Morsa Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Asking deep questions is a great way to know if they might be a good match for you in the long term or if you want to know about them more deeply as a person.

What three wishes would you request if you had a genie?

What cause or issue do you want to be more involved with moving forward?

Which animated character would you most like to kiss?

What is your love language, and how do you show or appreciate affection?

What do you think is the difference between romance and love?

What is that one feature you want in your life partner?

If you could master any skill instantly, what would it be?

Do you want me to flirt with you on our next date?

Who do you think is more romantic, men or women?

How has your understanding of love and relationships evolved over your life?

Should couples have separate or shared bank accounts?

What area do you think you need to improve in a relationship

Who is one of the people you most admire and why?

What is the most romantic thing I could do for you?

Where do you want to go on our next date?

What is the perfect way to ask someone out?

What is the most romantic thing you have ever done?

What gift would make you fall in love with someone instantly?

Do you believe in love at first sight, or does love grow over time?

Childhood questions to ask during speed dating

Childhood-related speed dating questions help you learn more about your date’s family background, interests and upbringing. Photo: LaylaBird (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

These childhood-related speed dating questions will help you learn more about your date's family background, interests and upbringing. Have a look.

What was your favourite game to play as a child?

If you could relive a childhood memory, which would it be?

Who are you closest to in your family?

What is the best gift you ever received as a child?

What was your favourite cartoon or TV show growing up?

Did you ever participate in a school science fair?

What is your childhood accomplishment your parents are proud of?

What is a funny or embarrassing memory from your childhood?

What would your reaction be if you could revisit your childhood home?

Which is your favourite childhood memory?

Did you have a dream job when you were a kid?

To speed up your date successfully, stay confident, be genuine, and actively listen to your match. Focus on asking thoughtful questions while keeping the conversation light and engaging.

What should you not do during speed dating?

Avoid talking too much about yourself, being negative, or acting fake in speed dating. Also, do not interrupt, share too many personal details, or say anything rude or uncomfortable.

Speed dating is a fun and dynamic way to meet new people and potentially find a great connection. Since time is limited, it is essential to ask thoughtful speed dating questions that give you insight into someone's personality, interests, and values. Having a great set of speed dating questions is just the start of a successful experience.

