Rebeca Andrade's parents and siblings: a story of resilience and breakthrough

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade is the daughter of Rosa Santos and Ricardo Andrade. She was raised by a single mother, who struggled to make ends meet for her eight children. Her family experienced many challenges, but the situation did not dampen her resolve to excel in gymnastics. She attributes her success not only to hard work but also family love and support.

Brazilian Olympian Rebeca Andrade posing for a photo at an event (L). Her mother, Rosa, smiles in a solo photo (R). Photo: @rebecarandrade, @ro_oitofilhos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Her parents are Rosa Rodrigues Braga and Ricardo Andrade.

She has seven siblings: three brothers and four sisters .

and . Her stepfather is Ezekiel Braga , who married his mother in 2018.

, who married his mother in 2018. Her mother and siblings have supported her career since childhood.

Profile summary

Full name Rebeca Rodrigues de Andrade Gender Female Date of birth 8 May 1999 Age 25 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil Current residence São Paulo, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity Afro-Brazilian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'9" Height in centimetres 145 Weight in pounds 101 Weight in kilograms 46 Body measurements in inches 31-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 79-61-84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Rosa Rodrigues Braga Father Ricardo Andrade Siblings 7 Relationship status Single Ex-partner Luiz Cleiton Profession Gymnast Instagram @rebecarandrade TikTok @rebecaandrade4

Who are Rebeca Andrade parents?

The Brazilian Olympic gold medallist is one of the eight children of Rosa Rodrigues Braga and Richardo Andrade. Her parents divorced when she was young and was brought up under the care of her mother. Here is a look at each of Rebeca Andrade’s parents.

Ricardo Andrade

Rebeca Andrade credits her success to the support of her mother and siblings, leaving her father out of the picture. Her father, Ricardo Andrade, has been out of her life for a long time after he divorced her mother when she was young.

As reported by 777 Score, Rebeca Andrade discussed her relationship with her father, revealing that they are not close, but she always considers him as her father. She emphasised that despite not being close to each other, the paternal bond between them still exists.

On his side, Rebeca Andrade’s father expressed how proud he was of his daughter’s achievements in sports, mentioning that he was her biggest fan. He also explained that his marriage was the reason he distanced himself from the family.

Rosa Rodrigues Braga

Rosa Rodrigues Braga and her husband, Ezekiel Braga pose for photos at different locations. Photo: @rosarodrigues.dossantosandrade on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rebeca Andrade considers her mother, Rosa Rodrigues Braga, a heroine due to her pivotal role in her life. Her mother took up the responsibility of raising eight children after Ricardo Andrade, her then-husband, left the family. She was a home cleaner with a meagre salary, and she worked hard to provide for her family’s needs.

During an interview with the Olympics, Rebeca revealed the challenges she has been through since childhood and how her mother has sacrificed to help her. She said:

The hardest part was the financial aspect. My mother walked to work so that I could use her bus pass to go to the gym with my brother, so I am very grateful to her and my sibling who made my dream possible.

In another interview on Fatima Bernardes's YouTube channel, Rebeca Andrade’s mother spoke of dreaming about her daughter’s win and becoming a successful Olympian despite the struggles in her early career. The single mother said:

In fact, I dreamed about her at the Olympics, right? And it was already really good, and suddenly with her lap full of medals like that, it got much better during the games.

Rosa has been cheering her daughter on every step of the way. Even when Rebeca was plagued by injuries and doubted her abilities, Rosa was by her side and helped restore her confidence.

Long after parting ways with Ricardo Andrade, Rosa found love and is now married. Her husband is Ezekiel Braga. The couple has reportedly been together for more than five years since on 27 April 2019. They occasionally share pictures of their blended family on social media, showcasing the strong bonds they have nurtured.

Rebeca Andrade’s siblings

The Brazilian Olympian is the youngest of the eight children of her mother. She reportedly has three brothers: Emerson, Roger, and Henrique, who all played an important role in her formative years and her professional gymnastic journey.

Rebeca was introduced to the gym by her mother’s sister, who also encouraged her three brothers to join. For most of her early training, Rebeca was accompanied by her brothers, who were also aspiring gymnasts. She had an excellent relationship with all her siblings, but she was particularly close to Emerson, who was nine years older.

Emerson, a sales consultant, has been a pivotal part of her journey to success and supported her even when the odds were against her. He ensured she did not miss her gym sessions and when their mother did not provide bus fare to the gym, he ferried her using an old bicycle.

In an interview with The Guardian after Rebeca won silver and gold at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Emerson expressed confidence in her sister’s talent. He said:

We saw [back then] that she had real ability – but nothing was guaranteed at all. So it was so gratifying to see everything worked out in the end.

Not much is known about Rebeca Andrade’s other siblings, who seemingly prefer a private life away from the media. The siblings have a strong bond, enhanced by years of adversity. Their love and support have seen her conquer challenges and excel to become a world-renowned gymnast.

FAQs

Are Rebeca Andrade’s parents still together? No. Her parents' marriage failed, and they divorced when she was young. Who is Rebecca Andrade's mother? Her mother is Rosa Rodrigues Braga, a former home cleaner. Who raised Rebecca Andrade? After her parents’ divorce, she was raised by her mother, Rosa Rodrigues Braga. Where is Rebeca Andrade’s family from? Her family hails from Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil. Does Rebeca Andrade have a stepfather? Yes. Her stepfather is Ezekiel Braga, who married her mother in April 2019. What ethnicity is Rebeca Andrade? She is of Afro-Brazilian ethnicity. How many siblings does Rebecca Andrade have? The Brazilian Olympian has seven siblings: three brothers and four sisters. Her brothers are Emerson, Roger, and Henrique, but her sisters are unknown. Is Rebeca Andrade’s family involved in sports? While her brothers trained as amateur gymnasts, they did not reach professional levels like Rebeca.

Rebeca Andrade’s parents divorced when she was young and was raised by her mother, Rosa Rodrigues Braga. Along with her seven siblings, Rebeca experienced multiple challenges, including poverty that almost ruined her gymnastic career. With the love and unwavering support of her family, she rose against the odds to become an Olympic and World Champion in gymnastics.

Legit.ng recently published Iyin Aboyeji’s biography. He is a Nigerian techpreneur and investor, best recognised for his work in the Nigerian finance and technology industries. He is the brain behind multiple start-up companies such as Flutterwave, Andela, Talent City, and Future Africa.

Iyin Aboyeji was raised in a humble background and after excelling in his studies, he ventured into the business world. He has worked with several local and international companies and made a name for himself as a top techpreneur. Read his biography for more about his career and family story.

Source: Legit.ng