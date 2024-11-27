Gabby Douglas' siblings and parents: meet the gymnast's family

Gabby Douglas is an American gymnast and a three-time Olympic gold medallist. She made history at the 2012 London Olympics as the first African-American woman to win the all-around title. Behind her success lies a strong foundation of family support. Discover more about Gabby Douglas’ siblings and parents and how they inspired her remarkable achievements.

Gabby in a gym setting holding a barbell across her shoulders (L). The gymnast sitting on the edge of a car (R). Photo: @gabbycvdouglas (modified by author)

Gabby Douglas was born in Newport News, Virginia, and grew up in nearby Virginia Beach. She began training in gymnastics when she was only six years old when her sister convinced their mother to enrol her in classes. While her accomplishments are widely celebrated, few know her family's key role in her Olympic success journey.

Who are Gabby Douglas’ siblings?

The celebrated American gymnast has three siblings: Arielle Hawkins, Joyelle Douglas, and Johnathan Douglas. While they are not as famous as Gabby Douglas, they have made their mark in their ways.

Arielle Hawkins

Arielle Hawkins, born on 31 March 1989, is Gabby Douglas’ older sister. She gained public attention through the 2016 Oxygen reality series Douglas Family Gold, which documented the family's life after Gabby’s success at the 2012 London Olympics. Gabby has revealed several times that Arielle sacrificed her ambitions during their childhood to support her gymnastics journey.

Joyelle Douglas

Gabby Douglas (L) and her sister Joyelle Douglas (R) attend Clayton Kershaw's inaugural ping pong 4 purpose charity event on 29 August 2013. Photo: Tibrina Hobson (modified by author)

Joyelle Douglas, born on 29 May 1993, is another older sibling of Gabby Douglas. She also appeared in Douglas Family Gold, showcasing the family’s behind-the-scenes dynamics. In addition to her family's athletic talents, Joyelle is an artist.

Johnathan Douglas

Arielle Hawkins, Joyelle Douglas, Natalie Hawkins, Gabrielle "Gabby" Douglas, and Johnathan Douglas (L-R) pose for a picture. Photo: Oxygen Media

Johnathan Douglas, born on 25 October 1994, is Gabby Douglas’ older brother and a talented athlete. He excelled as a sprinter at Landstown High School. Beyond his athletic achievements, Johnathan played a pivotal role in Gabby’s life by offering emotional support during one of her most critical moments.

In her 2012 memoir Grace, Gold, and Glory: My Leap of Faith, Gabby recounts a profound conversation with John during a family crisis that nearly ended her gymnastics career. After Gabby announced her decision to quit gymnastics, the , Travis, her mother, Natalie, and John tried to dissuade her.

John passionately opposed Gabby’s decision, expressing disbelief at her willingness to give up her talent and her mother’s sacrifices. He reminded Gabby of their family's sacrifices for her success, including his own. Her brother John told her:

Mom’s done so much for you. You can’t give up your gift, Brief…I can’t even look at you right now. I even gave up my ice skating lessons in eighth grade because Mom couldn’t afford to keep us both in a sport! You give me one good reason why you want to come home.

Gabby Douglas’ parents

Gabby Douglas, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, was born on 31 December 1995 to Natalie Hawkins and Timothy Douglas. Gabby Douglas’ family, especially her mother and siblings, supported her during her most challenging moments. Here is all about her parents.

Timothy Douglas

Timothy Douglas, who served in the Air Force, separated from Natalie Hawkins in 2007. After the split, Natalie raised Gabby and her siblings as a single mother. Gabby has been open about her distant relationship with her father. When speaking during a 2012 ESPN interview, she candidly shared her feelings:

Me and my dad are kind of distant since my mom and him separated. We’re not really in contact.

Natalie Hawkins

Gabby Douglas and Natalie Hawkins attend the "2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront" at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Photo: Lars Niki

Natalie Hawkins has served an instrumental role in her career as a mother and manager. After initially living in Virginia, the family relocated to Des Moines, Iowa, when Gabby was 14 so she could train with coach Liang Chow. Although this decision was difficult for Natalie, her other children convinced her it was the right step.

Natalie’s pride in her daughter is evident in her heartfelt words during the aforementioned ESPN interview, where she shared how fulfilling it is to see Gabby achieve her dreams:

I'm beyond elated. It's the best feeling you can have as a parent to see your child reach her dreams. You watch as they put everything into it to get there. Gabrielle put in a lot of hard work and effort. I was in the background, taking on the financial burden of paying for the sport and having the emotional stability for her. It fills me with such pride and so much joy to be here.

Natalie has also fiercely defended Gabby from criticism, showcasing her protective nature. Gabby fondly recalled her mother’s unwavering support during the same interview:

It's definitely a mother-and-daughter moment. 'Don't mess with my baby. 'You don't want to see the other side of Natalie coming out!' It was so funny. You need that in your life—someone to protect you. You need your mom and dad to protect you. It means they love you so much. It was awesome she was backing me up and defending me.

FAQs

Who is Gabby Douglas? She is an American gymnast and three-time Olympic gold medallist known for her historic all-around victory in 2012. How many siblings did Gabby Douglas have? She has three siblings: Arielle Hawkins, Joyelle Douglas, and Johnathan Douglas. What is Gabby Douglas' full name? Her full name is Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas. What does Gabby Douglas' brother do? Gabby’s brother, Johnathan Douglas, was a talented sprinter during high school. However, his occupation is unknown, as he prefers to live a low-key life. What is Gabby Douglas's sister’s name? Gabby has two sisters: Arielle Hawkins and Joyelle Douglas. Who is Gabby Douglas' husband? The American gymnast is unmarried and has not publicly announced any plans for marriage. Who are Gabby Douglas’ parents? Her mother is Natalie Hawkins, and her father is Timothy Douglas.

Gabby Douglas’ siblings—Arielle Hawkins, Joyelle Douglas, and Johnathan Douglas—have each played unique roles in her life and career. Their influence has been immeasurable, from Arielle’s sacrifices during Gabby’s early training years to Johnathan’s pivotal advice during her Olympic journey.

