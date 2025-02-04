McKayla Maroney's parents and siblings, the firm foundation behind her success

McKayla Maroney is an American former gymnast. She is known for winning a world medal on vault at the 2013 World Championship, which made her the first American female gymnast to defend a World Championship vault title. McKayla Maroney's parents (Erin and Mike) and siblings (Tarynn and Kav) played a significant role in shaping her journey, from early training to achieving historic victories.

Full name McKayla Rose Maroney Gender Female Date of birth 9 December 1995 Age 29 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Aliso Viejo, California, United States of America Current residence Long Beach, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Erin Maroney Father Mike Maroney Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Former gymnast, actress Instagram @mckylamaroney TikTok @mckylamaroney Facebook @mckylamaroney X (Twitter) @mckylamaroney

McKayla Maroney's parents

McKayla Maroney comes from a family of five: his parents, Erine Maroney and Mike Maroney (deceased), and his younger siblings, Tarynn and Kav. In an Instagram post she shared in 2017, she revealed that she grew up playing games like tennis with her parents.

Grew up playing tennis with my dad, and zipping myself in tennis racket bags, when him and my mom would take too long to finish a game.

The athlete's parents have played an integral part in her journey in gymnastics. Learn more about them below:

Erin Maroney

Erin Maroney is the mother of McKayla Maroney. Her mother was into sports when she was in high school. According to WXYZ-TV Detroit, McKayla wrote in her impact statement that her mother introduced her to gymnastics because she thought it would help channel her daughter's energy.

For as long as I can remember, gymnastics was my life. As a child, my mom said 'I need to put this child in gymnastics to tire her out.

She shares a strong bond with her mother. In an Instagram post, shared on 8 May 2022 to wish her mother a happy Mother's Day, she said her mother is her best friend. She also mentioned that her mother's unconditional love, optimism and support made her who she is.

Happy Mother's Day to my best friend who also happens to be my mom. Your ability to love unconditionally made me who I am, and your unwavering optimism and fearless support have been the concrete You make me laugh every time I'm with you, and you made every sacrifice possible for my dreams to come true, that I truly could never come close to repaying you for what you've given me in this life. I love you. God bless you, and all the Mothers out there.

Mike Maroney

Mike Maroney is the father of the former American gymnast. He was a quarterback at Purdue University. McKayla's father passed away in 2019 at the age of 59 and it was a huge blow to the former gymnast. As per E Online, she announced the death of her father via a tweet.

Love u dad. I can't believe it's real. I don't want to, I'll miss you forever. Rest in peace. You were the most incredible dad.

The death of her father affected her immensely. According to Pop Culture, she provided updates about the grieving process of her father during the second anniversary. She revealed that it was not easy because she could cry every time she got flashbacks of his death.

Been two years since my dad passed away, and I know he's at peace. I have zero doubt that he's doing good work up in the ethers. I can feel that his spirit has shifted into something much more powerful, divine, and blissful than he was here, and that makes me so happy for him.

She added:

But getting flashbacks from the day he passed, and after is very real, and overwhelmingly sad. I could literally cry an ocean. He was an incredible father, I miss him. But I know and feel that he's a big angel watching over my whole family now. The grief will just continue to be a process.

Who are McKayla Maroney’s siblings?

The famous actress has two younger siblings, Tarynn Maroney and Kav Maroney. Kav was born on 24 September 1998. Their youngest sibling, Tarynn was born on 27 August 2006. Her brother Kav has an Instagram account with 12k thousand followers.

FAQs

Where is McKayla Maroney from? She was born in Aliso Viejo, California, United States of America. Does McKayla Maroney have siblings? The former gymnast has two younger siblings, one sister and one brother. Who is McKayla Maroney's mother? Her mother is called Erin Maroney. Did McKayla Maroney go to college? The name of the college she attended is not known but she graduated in 2014. How old is McKayla Maroney? She is 29 years old as of 2025. The famous athlete celebrates her birthday on December 9. What is McKayla Maroney's height? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. Is McKayla Maroney an actress? Yes, McKayla Maroney is an actress. She debuted in 2013 on Bones and has appeared in Hart of Dixie, Superstore, and Big Brother.

McKayla has made a name for herself as one of the remarkable gymnasts from the United States. Even though she retired and is now focusing on her acting career, the victory she brought to the United States is remembered. McKayla Maroney's parents, especially her mother, helped her develop and nurture her gymnastic talent.

