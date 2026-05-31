Cubana Chiefpriest has been caught up in a new social media feud with Solomon Buchi

The socialite clapped back at the Christian writer for criticising him in a viral video on social media

The exchange was over a remark Cubana Chiefpriest made at the funeral of Davido's friend in the UK

Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has fired back at Christian writer Solomon Buchi for criticising him over his "we are chilling outside the cemetery" remark he made at the funeral of Davido's late friend Tiny in the UK.

Legit.ng previously reported that Chiefpriest came under fire over the comment, which many Nigerians online described as insensitive and disrespectful.

Solomon Buchi criticises Cubana Chiefpriest over comment at Davido's friend's funeral. Credit: cubanachiefpriest/solomonbuchi

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Buchi, in a viral video, described the socialite's action as a lack of class and social etiquette.

"The worst thing that can happen to a man is to be rich but lack class. Imagine someone saying, 'We are chilling outside the cemetery.' Even at a cemetery, where the dead are buried, he's still trying to prove himself. As you hustle to make money, also make sure you hustle to understand social etiquette and class," he said.

In response, Chiefpriest repeatedly dismissed Buchi as a "poor man" with opinions.

"Your own na to sit down dey talk about successful people, poor man & opinion. ODE !!!!," he commented on Buchi's page.

Cubana Chiefpriest's fiery response to critic of his remark at Davido's friend's funeral ignites reactions. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The socialite's response led to an exchange between him and Buchi, with Chiefpriest bragging about his celebrity status, wealth, and village mansion worth billions.

The video of Solomon Buchi criticising Cubana Chiefpriest over his comment is below:

Screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest's response to Solomon Buchi is below:

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest's response

Reacting, numerous netizens condemned Chiefpriest as classless and money-obsessed. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

KingOfAdenta1 commented:

"If money is what you see as being rich you never had a lot of money before. Riches come first by how many people you build, how many lives you’ve blessed not going to the cemetery to brag about wealth God bless you Buchi. We Igbo’s are not known for such but business minded."

odirah_cellz said:

"But this Solomon Buchi opinions on every trending matter is annoying."

nwaomadaddy commented:

"CP really na money miss road. All his own na my money is bigger than yours... So embrassing that we come from the same side."

eleniyanjb said:

"See how Cp dey talk like small pikin, “so far I have more money than you, I’m a better man than you” So because he has more money than Prof Wole Soyinka, he’s a better man? We really need to stop entertaining mediocrity from this so called celebs."

EbubechiCh51734 commented:

"Cp wey be shoemaker Em wife wey improve em life never talk Noisemaker."

Chiefpriest exposes politicians

Legit.ng also reported that Cubana Chiefpriest addressed what he intended to do about people who allegedly deceived him and collected huge sums of money during his political journey.

Speaking during a live session with Peller, Chiefpriest alleged that several individuals assured him repeatedly that he would emerge victorious at the primary election.

According to him, those promises allegedly influenced him into spending huge sums of money in different places.

Source: Legit.ng