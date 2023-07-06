Galina Becker's biography: what is known about Roman Reigns’ wife?

Galina Becker is a renowned athlete and fitness model. She is better known as the wife of Roman Reigns, an award-winning professional wrestler who has been shining in the wrestling industry since he began his career in 2010.

Galina is a mother of five children. She has been married to Roman Reigns for more than eight years now. Her biography reveals interesting facts about her life.

Profile summary

Full name Galina Joelle Becker Gender Female Date of birth 11 March 1987 Age 36 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Jacksonville, Florida, United States Current residence Tampa, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (172 cm) Weight 132 lbs (60 kgs) Body measurements 34-27-34 inches (86-68-86 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Mildred Becker Father Kevin Becker Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Roman Reigns Children 5 School Mt. Pleasant High School College Georgia Institute of Technology Profession Fitness model Net worth $3.3 million

Who is Galina Becker?

Galina Joelle Becker is a fitness model who was born on March 11, 1987. She hails from Jacksonville, Florida and was born to Kevin and Mildred Becker. As of 2023, Galina Becker's age is 36.

What nationality is Galina Becker?

She is American. Though she was born in Jacksonville, her family relocated to California, where she was raised.

Galina Becker's ethnicity

Galina Becker's ethnicity is African-American. Roman, on the other hand, is half Samoan-half Italian.

Educational and athletic background

The fitness model was schooled at Mt. Pleasant High School. She always loved sporting activities. She also had record-breaking results in the triple jump and held the record for Central Coast Section for attaining the 40’5’’ mark.

Galina had a coach named Steve Nelson during her time in high school. She went on to the Georgia Institute of Technology to study Management.

She continued in athletics and even had the outdoor-season best time in 100m high hurdles in the 2005-2006 events. She earned 15th place in the long jump and 13th place in the triple jump at the AAC Outdoor Championships.

What does Galina Becker do for a living?

Galina chose to explore fitness modelling as her career. She kept on engaging in outdoor activities and would take some gym visits occasionally.

Roman Reigns’ wife started gaining popularity and was photographed by many famous photographers, including Michael Krinke. She has also worked as a fitness trainer.

As for her husband, Roman Reigns, whose birth name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i, he took a break from professional wrestling in 2019 due to his health.

He previously had leukaemia, and he reported that he was concerned about his health during the COVID-19 pandemic when he pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match.

Reigns was initially a football player in the NFL before he ventured into wrestling. Roman Reigns has also been featured in a number of movies and TV shows, including Cousins For Life (2019), The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! (2017), and The Wrong Missy (2020).

What is Galina Becker's net worth?

According to Essentially Sports, Galina Becker’s net worth is estimated at $3.3 million. Her income is from her successful career as a fitness model.

Roman Reigns and Galina Becker's relationship

Roman Reigns and Galina Becker met in college, and they soon fell in love and started dating. They welcomed their firstborn daughter, Joelle, in December 2008.

The couple was engaged in 2012 and got married in December 2014. Their wedding was held at Disney’s Castaway Cay in The Bahamas.

The Roman Reigns' family was later blessed with a set of twins. The Galina Becker's twins are boys born in 2016.

In 2020, Reigns announced that his wife was pregnant with another set of twins. They now have a total of five kids. The family lives a quiet life away from the public eye. Galina and Roman do not share photos of their children online.

What is Galina Becker's Instagram?

Galina Anoai is not active on social media. Her husband, however, is active on Instagram with the username @romanreigns. He makes posts based on his work in WWE and on fighting chronic myeloid leukaemia, a form of blood cancer.

How tall is Galina Becker?

Galina Becker's height is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres), and she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Her body measurements are 34-27-34 inches (86-68-86 centimetres).

Quick facts about Galina Becker

She was excellent in long jump events and was named the best athlete for three years in a row.

She was also a volleyball player.

Galina Becker is a former fitness model who evokes great admiration and respect. Her passion for putting her athletic talent to work earlier on in her life is quite inspirational.

