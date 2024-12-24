What does Nick Saban’s daughter do? Her career path and achievements

Nick Saban is a legendary American football coach widely celebrated for his leadership with the Alabama Crimson Tide. While many recognise his achievements in the field, few know much about his personal life. His daughter, Kristen Saban, has carved out her successful career despite growing up in the shadow of her famous father. What does Nick Saban’s daughter do?

Kristen Saban standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree (L). Saban standing outdoors in front of a green bush with pink flowers (R). Photo: @kristennsaban on Instagram (modified by author)

Born and raised in Alabama, Kristen developed a passion for sports and event management early in life. She is also actively involved in philanthropy, serving on the board of Nick’s Kids Foundation.

Profile summary

Full name Kristen Saban Gender Female Date of birth 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Alabama, United States Current residence Birmingham, Alabama Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 34-27-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-69-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Nick Saban Mother Terry Saban Siblings 1 Relationship status Divorced Ex-partner Adam Setas Children 1 School Tuscaloosa Academy College University of Alabama Profession Event manager, marketing officer Instagram @kristennsaban

What does Nick Saban’s daughter do?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen, is an event manager at the Bruno Event Team, a sports event planning organisation based in Birmingham. The organisation's clients include the Alabama athletic department, which allows her to connect closely with the Crimson Tide.

As the PR and marketing officer and social media manager for the Bruno Event Team, Kristen helps clients achieve their marketing and communication goals.

In addition to managing sporting events for the University of Alabama, the Bruno Event Team oversees diverse events such as Southeastern Conference tournaments and high-profile golf tournaments, including the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Senior Open.

Kristen also serves on the Board of Directors at Nick's Kids Foundation, demonstrating her commitment to philanthropy. Previously, she was the marketing director of Mercedes-Benz in Birmingham.

Kristen Saban’s educational background

Top-5 facts about Kristen Saban. Photo: @kristennsaban on Instagram (modified by author)

Kristen graduated from Tuscaloosa Academy in 2009 as an active cheerleader. She later attended the University of Alabama, serving as a student assistant for the football programme under her father, Nick Saban. After completing higher education, Kristen carved her professional path while maintaining her sports ties.

Is Nick Saban's daughter adopted?

Yes, Nick Saban and his wife, Terry, adopted Kristen Saban. The celebrated couple also has an adopted son named Nicholas. Kristen has openly addressed her adoption and maintains a positive outlook on it.

During an interview on The Next Round YouTube channel, Kristen shared her thoughts about her adoption and whether she has ever considered looking for her biological parents. She explained:

I haven't at all (thought of looking for my biological parents)… The only information I have is that the mom was 18, she wanted to go to college, and she wanted me to have a life, so that was great. I've never… I think it was like a closed, private adoption, so there wasn't any information. But seeing a picture would be cool, just to see what the resemblance would be, something like that.

Who married Nick Saban's daughter?

Kristen Saban married her ex-husband, Adam Setas, on 30 May 2015. The wedding was a grand event held at the Alabama Crimson Tide's home stadium, Bryant-Denny Stadium, in Tuscaloosa.

In a 2020 interview with Mountain Brook Magazine, Kristen shared how she and Adam first met through their families and later reconnected while studying in Alabama. She explained:

When we were 5 years old, our parents were neighbours in East Lansing when my dad was head coach at Michigan State University. We rode to preschool together every morning, and after we moved for another coaching position, our families remained close.

She added:

Adam came to Tuscaloosa our senior year of high school to tour Alabama before deciding where to apply for freshman year in the fall. We didn’t really cross paths again until our last semester at Alabama, and he asked me to dinner one night and the rest is history! It’s nice to marry someone who has been your friend for years.

The couple grew up together in East Lansing, Michigan, where Nick Saban was appointed Michigan State's head coach and lived opposite Tom Izzo and Adam's family. However, as of 2024, Kristen and Adam are divorced.

Why did Kristen and Setas divorce?

The couple and their families never publicly addressed the reason for their divorce. However, in May 2024, former Bachelorette contestant James Taylor allegedly accused Kristen of having an extramarital affair. The scandal involved Taylor, a country music singer, who posted allegations on Instagram about their relationship.

Following the accusations, Kristen deleted her X (Twitter) and Instagram accounts just days later. The situation left many questions unanswered, but no further statements were issued.

Does Kristen Saban have a child?

Kristen Saban gave birth to her child during the pandemic in 2020. The situation prevented her mother, Miss Terry, from being physically present to support her during labour.

During the aforementioned interview with Lance Taylor on The Next Round, Kristen reflected on the experience and how she included her parents through virtual means. She said:

They were just kind of looking at me, and then when they pulled James up over the curtain, we kind of flipped everything. But it's like, you know, if it wasn't the pandemic, my mom and Adam would have been right there, but Adam was there, but it was just kind of sad…when you're a girl and you're having your first baby, you always want your mom there.

FAQs

Who is Kristen Saban? Kristen Saban is Nick Saban’s daughter, known for her career in event management and marketing. What is Nick Saban's daughter's age? She was born in 1995, making her 29 years old as of 2024. Is Nick Saban's daughter adopted? Kristen Saban is adopted by Nick Saban and Terry Saban. Where was Kristen Saban’s birthplace? The celebrity kid was born in Alabama, United States. What does Kristen Saban do for a living? She is an event manager and marketing officer at Bruno Event Team. How did Kristen Saban meet her husband? They were close friends who grew up together and later reconnected at the University of Alabama. When did Kristen Saban get married? She married Adam Setas on 30 May 2015. Does Kristen Saban have a child? Kristen has one child, James, born in 2020.

Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, is an event planner. She has established herself in the field, managing various events and engagements. Nick Saban’s daughter also serves on the Board of Directors at Nick's Kids Foundation.

