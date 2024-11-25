Who is Bryce Hall’s girlfriend? His dating history from Addison to Mika

Bryce Hall is a TikTok star, YouTuber, and social media influencer from the United States. He is known for his engaging content—ranging from comedy and dance to lip-sync videos—and often collaborates with friends and fellow TikTok creators. In addition to his fame, many want to know Bryce Hall's girlfriend.

Bryce Hall at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California (L). Bryce Hall in Miami Gardens, Florida (R). Photo: Emma McIntyre, Cliff Hawkins (modified by author)

Bryce Hall is a social media influencer and content creator known for his presence on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. He often collaborates with other famous social media stars, such as Tayler Holder and Nate Wyatt, to create content. In addition to his social media career, Bryce has dabbled in acting, entrepreneurship, and boxing.

Profile summary

Full name Bryce Michael Hall Gender Male Date of birth 14 August 1999 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Leo Place of birth Ellicott City, Maryland, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 169 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lisa Hall Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Mikayla Lafuente School Howard High School Profession Content creator, boxer, influencer Net worth $2 million Instagram @brycehall TikTok @brycehall X (Twitter) @BryceHall YouTube @brycehall9511

Who is Bryce Hall's girlfriend now?

What is Bryce Hall's girlfriend's name? The American social media influencer is currently dating Mika Lafuente, an Argentinian social media influencer and content creator who has achieved recognition for sharing modelling photos, often featuring swimwear on Instagram.

Bryce Hall and Mika Lafuente have been romantically linked since late 2023. They frequently share photos and videos together on social media. They have also appeared together at various public events, including the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on 18 February 2024.

Mika Lafuente and Bryce Hall at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures "Bob Marley: One Love" at Regency Village Theatre on 6 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Given his status as a prominent content creator, Bryce Hall's dating history has been a topic of much public interest. Before his relationship with Mika, the TikTok star was linked to various women in the entertainment industry. Here is a list of Bryce Hall’s ex-girlfriends.

Addison Rae (2019–2021)

Addison Rae Easterling is an American social media personality, singer, actress, and dancer who became famous on TikTok for sharing dancing and lip-sync videos. Bryce's relationship with fellow Addison Rae was one of the most high-profile. They began dating in late 2019 and confirmed their relationship on New Year's 2020 with a kissing photo on Bryce's Instagram.

Addison Rae during The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on 7 December 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Presley Ann

The two shared many public moments, including TikTok collaborations and social media posts. However, their relationship was on and off, and they split. They split at the beginning of 2020 and reunited in October 2020. On 5 November 2020, talking about their split during an interview with Hollywood Raw, Bryce said:

We are cool, we are friends. We’re vibing. You see our costumes? Internet breaker. We’re just vibing, doing our thing … I wouldn’t say we’ve been off and on. We’ve only been off two times. We’ve never gotten into fights. So, when we do get into fights, we are both so hardheaded, but we are also so nice to each other. We never fight, so the fights we do get in are so rare. And if it happens it’s like ‘I’m right, no you’re right, I mean no I’m right.’ It’s just petty stuff.

On 21 February 2020, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Addison also confirmed their split. She said:

There were a lot of times when we were on, we were off, and it was kind of just a confusing situation. Right now, we're just kind of both deciding that there are a lot of things going on in both of our lives that we really need to focus on. At the end of the day, we're both still wishing the best for each other and still friends.

Bryce Hall and Addison finally called it quits in early 2021, citing cheating claims.

Elle Danjean (2019)

Elle Danjean at the Paramount Theatre on June 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Elle Danjean is an American Instagram star, singer, and dancer who was part of the North West Florida Ballet for six years. She and Bryce Hall were briefly in a romantic relationship in early 2019. However, their relationship ended that same year, with Bryce later sharing a breakup video on YouTube.

The two social media personalities often appeared in each other's content during their time together, but since their split, there don't seem to be any photos of them together on the internet. Their dynamic reportedly included some public disagreements, including a leaked video of an altercation between them.

Riley Hubatka (2021)

Riley Hubatka is a TikTok star, model, actress, and social media influencer from the United States. Bryce Hall and Riley Hubatka sparked dating rumours in 2021 due to their flirty collaborative TikToks and YouTube content. However, both parties consistently denied being in a romantic relationship.

In 2021, Hall dismissed the rumours by jokingly describing Hubatka as 'like a sister' in a TikTok response. Although they shared a kiss in a YouTube vlog, this was presented as a playful moment and not indicative of a serious connection. Hubatka later clarified on a podcast that their interactions were misinterpreted and that they were just friends enjoying casual time together.

The content creator has also been rumoured to have dated numerous other social media stars. He reportedly dated Tessa Brooks, Loren Gray and Josie Canseco.

FAQs

Who is Bryce Hall? He is an American TikTok star, YouTuber, actor and social media influencer known for sharing various content, including comedy, dance and lip-sync videos. Where is Bryce Hall from? He was born in Ellicott City, Maryland, United States of America. How old is Bryce Hall? The social media influencer is 25 years old as of 2024. He was born on 14 August 1999. Who is Bryce Hall's girlfriend? He is currently in a relationship with fellow social media star Mika Lafuente. What is Bryce Hall's height? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 176 centimetres tall. What is Bryce Hall's net worth? The TikTok star is allegedly worth $2 million. Where does Bryce Hall live now? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Mika Lafuente is Bryce Hall's girlfriend as of 2024. Lafuente is an Argentinian social media influencer and content creator. Before their relationship, the TikTok star was romantically linked to other well-known personalities, including Elle Danjean and Addison Rae.

