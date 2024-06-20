Sam Frank's age, social media, net worth, who has she dated?

Sam Frank is a popular Kick streamer, TikTok sensation and content creator. She is widely recognised for uploading a mix of dance routines, lip-syncing, dance, and lifestyle content on her TikTok account. The social media sensation also posts dynamic and interactive Just Chatting sessions on her Kick account. The internet sensation has made a name for herself, and many are eager to learn more about her. Uncover Sam Frank's age and other lesser-known about her.

Sam Frank sitting in a luxury car (L). The social media personality in a red crop top taking a selfie (R). Photo: @samxfrank on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sam Frank competed in the 2022 Miss Philippines USA pageant and was second runner-up. Like numerous celebrities, she has experienced her share of controversies yet has cultivated a significant online following through her captivating content.

Profile summary

Full name Samantha Frank Popular as Sam Frank Gender Female Date of birth 5 April 2003 Age 21 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Long Island, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Filipina-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 32-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-81 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 6 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend N3on Profession Content creator, streamer Net worth $750k-$1 million X (Twitter) @samxfrank Kick @spcysam TikTok @spcysam

What is Sam Frank's age?

The social media sensation, born Samantha Frank, is 21 years old as of June 2024. When was Sam Frank born? She was born on 5 April 2003 in Long Island, New York, United States. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Sam Frank's background

Sam is an American national of Filipina-American ethnicity. The social media star has six half-siblings. Her father owns a popular online store called Frank's Finest, which sells clothes and accessories.

What does Sam Frank do for a living?

Sam Frank is an entrepreneur and social media personality. She began her career on TikTok, posting dance and lip-sync videos. At the time of writing, she has amassed over 381 thousand followers and 3.5 million likes on the platform.

The internet sensation is also active on the Kick streaming platform, where she boasts over 38 thousand followers. She mainly streams Just Chatting sessions and collaborative streams with other popular creators there.

Five facts about Sam Frank. Photo: @samxfrank on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sam also has a YouTube account where she uploads vlogs and collaboration videos with her boyfriend, N3on. As of this writing, she has over 169 thousand subscribers on the platform.

Beyond her digital footprint, Sam Frank has significantly impacted the world of beauty pageants. In 2023, she secured the prestigious Miss Philippines USA 2nd runner-up position, showcasing her grace and abilities.

What is Sam Frank's Instagram account?

Beyond Kick and TikTok, Sam Frank is active on other social media platforms, including Instagram, X (Twitter) and YouTube.

On Instagram, she frequently shares personal photos and promotional content. At the time of writing, her Instagram account has over 852 thousand followers, and her X (Twitter) account has over 198 thousand followers.

What is Sam Frank's net worth?

According to Socialstarage.com and EastroHelp, the social media personality’s alleged net worth ranges between $750 thousand and $1 million.

On 2 March 2024, the social media influencer shared a tweet on X (Twitter), expressing her excitement about purchasing her dream GT3 spec at the age of 20. Her sources of income are diverse, stemming from her successful career as a content creator and influencer.

Who is Sam Frank’s boyfriend?

Samantha Frank’s boyfriend is the prominent American YouTuber-turned-streamer Rangesh “N3on”. Rangesh Mutama, better known as N3on, made a name for himself as an NBA 2K content creator on YouTube and Twitch. The pair met in August 2023 and has been together since then.

Sam and N3on began collaborating on streams and soon formed a romantic relationship. However, their relationship has been widely speculated upon, not just by fans but also by fellow streamers.

Adin Ross has been notably vocal in his public criticism of them, suspecting ulterior motives from Sam's side and accusing her of cheating during a livestream. The drama eventually led N3on and Adin, who were formerly friends, to drift apart.

Before meeting N3on, Sam Frank was in a relationship with the American YouTuber and Kick streamer Jack Doherty. In a 2020 YouTube interview with The Hollywood Fix, Jack clarified that he had parted ways with Sam, but they are still good friends.

We're friends; we've been best friends, but we just decided to date, and now…we're like just friends…sometimes things are just not meant to.

FAQs

How old is Sam Frank? She is 21 years old as of June 2024, as she was born on 5 April 2003. What does Sam Frank do for a living? She is an American content creator and streamer. Is Sam Frank on Instagram? She is active on Instagram and has over 852 thousand followers as of this writing. What is Sam Frank's net worth? Her alleged net worth ranges between $750 thousand and $1 million. Did Jack Doherty date Sam Frank? The two were dating but went their separate ways in 2020. Who is Sam Frank’s boyfriend? Her boyfriend is the prominent American YouTuber-turned-streamer N3on.

Sam Frank's age has not barred her from following her dreams. She has established a massive following thanks to her interactive content on various social media platforms. The TikTok star mainly posts dance routines, lip-syncing, dance, and lifestyle content.

Legit.ng recently published Nick Nayersina’s biography. He is an American online content creator and up-and-coming hip-hop artist. The internet sensation hails from Grayslake, Illinois, and resides in Los Angeles, California.

Nick Nayersina is best known for his self-titled YouTube channel, where he publishes pranks, travel vlogs, and lifestyle. He is also an up-and-coming rap artist who has released a few songs. Who is Nick Nayersina’s girlfriend?

Source: Legit.ng