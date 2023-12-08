Bradley Martyn’s girlfriend timeline: who has he dated?

Bradley Martyn is an American fitness trainer, social media influencer, and actor. He has built an impressive repute in the fitness world and is best recognised for his self-titled YouTube channel. He has also been featured in movies and TV shows, such as Coded Court and Nelk Boys. Who is Bradley Martyn’s girlfriend?

Bradley Martyn is seen in attendence during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: James Gilbert (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bradley Martyn began his fitness journey when he was 15, and today, he is a top fitness content creator. Since he came into the limelight, he has been romantically linked with multiple women, but did he really date them? Find out who Bradley Martyn's girlfriend is and learn more about his relationship history.

Profile summary

Full name Bradley Martyn Gender Male Date of birth 22 May 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Francisco Bay Area, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 190 Weight in pounds 245 Weight in kilograms 111 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Diane Martyn Father Michael G. Martyn Relationship status Single Profession Fitness trainer, social media influencer, bodybuilder, actor Instagram @bradleymartyn X(Twitter) @BradleyMartyn TikTok @bradleymartyn YouTube Bradley Martyn

Bradley Martyn’s girlfriend list

The Zoo Culture gym owner has always kept his love life under wraps, leading to speculations about who he could be dating. He is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment. However, he has been romantically linked with a few women, especially in the fitness industry. Below are some of the women he has allegedly dated.

1. Nikki Blackketter

Nikki Blackketter is a fitness content creator with a significant following across social media platforms. Dating rumours about her and Bradley came to the fore after he shared a video of them on YouTube in 2016. The duo has remained mum about the alleged relationship.

2. Sofia Franklyn

Sofia is a social media influencer and podcaster known for hosting Sofia with an F podcast. In January 2023, a YouTube video titled Dating Sofia Franklyn on Bradley Martyn’s channel, Raw Talk, made some people think the two were an item. However, the duo did not have a romantic relationship.

3. Amanda Cerny

Amanda Cerny attends the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Amanda is a fitness model and social media influencer. She has appeared on the covers of multiple magazines, including Playboy magazine. She has been romantically linked with Bradley, and their dating rumours intensified after she shared their gym session video on social media in December 2017. They have also been hosted on multiple podcasts but are not in a relationship.

4. Noelle Leyva

Noelle Leyva is a fitness model and social media influencer boasting a massive fan following. She was once rumoured to be Bradley Martyn’s GF after they moved in together. They have occasionally appeared on each other’s social media pages. Bradley Martyn’s ex-girlfriend reportedly dates Isaiah Miranda, an actor and fitness trainer.

Does Bradley Martyn have a wife?

Is Bradley Martyn married? The American bodybuilder does not have a wife. Additionally, he has never exchanged marriage vows.

Fast facts about Bradley Martyn

Who is Bradley Martyn's e? He is a bodybuilder, fitness coach, and podcaster known for hosting the Raw Talk podcast. Where is Bradley Martyn from? He hails from the San Francisco Bay Area, California, United States. Does Bradley Martyn have a spouse? He does not have a wife and has never been married. Does Bradley Martyn have a girlfriend? He is seemingly single. Is Bradley Martyn dating Sara Saffari? The two celebrities are not dating. How many kids does Bradley Martyn have? The fitness enthusiast does not have any kids.

Bradley Martyn’s girlfriend history reveals that he has been romantically linked with multiple women. He has not disclosed much about his love life, and therefore, some of the relationships remain unconfirmed. The fitness trainer is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment.

Legit.ng recently published Rod Wave’s biography. He is a Florida-based rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is recognised for hits such as Call Your Friends, Come See Me, and Street Runner.

He discovered his talent in high school and soon attracted the attention of many music lovers. He has released five studio albums with numerous hits. Find out more about his rising career and more in his biography.

Source: Legit.ng