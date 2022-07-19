Samara Saraiva: 7 interesting facts about Damon Wayans Jr.’s wife

Samara Saraiva is an American celebrity wife. She is best known as the wife of American actor, comedian, and writer Damon Wayans Jr. Her husband Damon is known for his role in the ABC sitcom, Happy Endings as Brad Williams.

Who is Damon Wayans Jr married to? He is married to Samara Saraiva. Her wife leads a strictly private life. She occasionally accompanies him to special gatherings and events.

Profile summary

Full name Samara Saraiva Gender Female Date of birth 26th February 1981 Age 41 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pieces Current residence Naples, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Husband Damon Wayans Jr Children 3 Profession Businesswoman Net worth $1 million

7 interesting facts about Samara Saraiva

Her marriage to American actor and comedian Damon Wayans Junior thrust her life into the public space. Here are some crucial facts you probably did not know about Samara Saraiva's bio:

1. She was born in 1981

How old Samara Saraiva? As of 2022, Samara Saraiva's age is 41 years. She was born on 26th February 1981 in the United States. Her zodiac sign is Pieces.

What is Samara Saraiva's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. In addition, she is an American nationality and was raised in a strong Christian household.

Samara Saraiva's parents' identity remains unknown. However, she was raised alongside her two sisters. Her sisters' names are Villy Meneve and Maria Peres Horta.

2. She is happily married

When did Damon Wayans Jr and Samara Saraiva get married? The couple tied the knot in 2016. Although it remains unknown when the couple started dating, they first appeared on the red carpet together in 2014. During this period, rumours started circulating that the two were dating.

It is rumoured that their wedding was an invite-only affair. The couple tends to live a private life away from the public's prying eyes. However, Samara is known to accompany her husband to social gatherings.

3. She is a mother

Who are Samara Saraiva's kids? She is a mother of three. The couple is blessed with two daughters and a son.

Samara Saraiva's daughters' names are Berlyn and Lua Wayans. Her son's name is Maverick Wayans. Saraiva and her husband have always kept their kids' lives private.

4. Samara has two step-daughters

The celebrity wife has two step-daughters from her husband's previous relationship. Her step-daughters names are Amara and Aniya Wayans. Amara, the eldest stepdaughter, is a model and social media personality. She has worked as a brand ambassador for Kappa and Brandy Melville.

Amara was born on 13th November 2002 and is 19 years old. She is currently enrolled at Loyola Marymount University, a private Catholic university in Los Angeles, California. Her younger sister Aniya Wayans was born on 30 September 2004. She is 17 years old and has amassed a considerable following on Instagram and TikTok.

5. Her husband was previously in a relationship with a reality TV star

Who was Samara Saraiva's husband in a relationship with? Saraiva's husband was previously in a relationship with his childhood friend Aja Metoyer. Aja is an American reality TV personality and businesswoman.

She does not shy away from the limelight. Aja was part of the sixth season of VH1's Basketball Wives reality series in 2017. She was cast in the show due to her relationship with Dwyane Wade. The pair have a son together.

In 2018, Samara Saraiva's husband sued his ex-partner requesting primary custody of his teenage daughters. Damon claimed that Aja was not taking the kids' education seriously and doing them harm. Wayans claimed that Aja was recklessly spending the money that was supposed to be used for raising the children.

6. She is married into a family of celebrities

Damon Wayans Jr.'s wife married into a family full of celebrities. Her husband is a renowned actor and comedian best known for his appearance in the TV show Happy Endings, where he plays Brad Williams. Her father-in-law, Wayan Sr, is an actor, comedian, producer, and writer.

He has starred in numerous movies and TV shows. Wayan is best known for his role in the hit TV series My Wife and Kids, where he plays Michael Kyle.

The Wayan family is regarded as one of Hollywood’s biggest and funniest celebrity dynasties. The family members have all forged their careers in the entertainment industry. The family members include stars such as Keenen Ivory, Kim, Shawn and Damien Wayans.

7. Samara’s husband has an impressive net worth

As per the Celebrity Net Worth, her husband's net worth is $9 million. He has amassed this worth working in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades. Damon has acquired his net worth working as an actor, writer, comedian and screenwriter.

Samara Saraiva is a celebrity wife who shares very little about her life. However, she is married to Damon Wayans Jr who is always in the headlines. These facts give an in-depth view of her life.

