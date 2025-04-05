Peter Odemwingie warns that Nigeria may miss the FIFA World Cup for the second time in a row

The former Nigerian star criticises head coach Eric Chelle for poor game management in the draw against Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles have won just one out of six games played so far in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Former Super Eagles forward Peter Osaze Odemwingie has voiced deep concern over Nigeria’s stuttering 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

The former Stoke City forward did not hold back his criticism of the team, stating that the Super Eagles are in real danger of missing back-to-back World Cups following their recent struggles.

Nigeria have won just one out of six matches played so far in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo, a result that left fans disheartened and Nigeria stuck in fourth place in Group C.

After six matches, Nigeria has secured only one win, drawn four, and lost one, collecting a total of eight points, according to FIFA.com.

The Super Eagles are now five points behind group leaders South Africa, with four matches left to play.

“I’ve been following Nigeria’s results closely. We’re struggling to secure victories, and we’re learning the hard way,” Odemwingie told Brila.

“It would be embarrassing to miss out on two consecutive World Cups. Watching the national team, I see that we’re not playing the kind of football we’re known for. We need to be more tactical and learn from our mistakes.”

Odemwingie points finger at Eric Chelle

Odemwingie also blamed Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for tactical lapses during Nigeria’s crucial Zimbabwe match after the team failed to hold on to their 1-0 lead with just a few minutes to go.

“We were dominating the game, leading at one point, but the players became fatigued. When that happens, it’s important to make changes, close the gaps between the lines and hold onto the lead,” Odemwingie continued.

“This is something big teams must know how to do if they want to qualify for major tournaments.”

Chelle’s decision not to make timely substitutions or adjust tactics has come under scrutiny from fans and pundits alike, and Odemwingie’s comments have further fueled that conversation.

Eric Chelle was appointed in January by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to turn the Super Eagles' fortunes around in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: @Modzero

Source: Twitter

A miracle needed for World Cup ticket

Despite the disappointing results, UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, believes that qualification is still mathematically possible, but admits it will take something extraordinary.

"At this point, Nigeria’s fate is no longer in their own hands. Even if the Super Eagles win all their remaining games, they still need other results to go their way. It will take a miracle for Nigeria to book a ticket to the 2026 World Cup."

With time running out, Nigerians are left hoping for a dramatic turnaround in the final rounds of the qualifiers.

Nigerians get reality check

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Super Eagles international has given Nigerians a reality awakening about the chances of the country qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Victor Agali has called on Nigerians to be patient with the Super Eagles amid increasing pressure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

He said that Nigerians should support and encourage them as they are young and deserve patience and encouragement to grow.

Source: Legit.ng