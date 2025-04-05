A nurse has gone viral on social media after mentioning 14 things she desires ahead of her birthday on April 10th

A Nigerian nurse's birthday wishlist has caught the attention of many netizens on the TikTok app.

The lady's list which has been making the rounds online, included a range of luxury items and unusual requests.

Nurse's birthday wishlist goes viral

The TikTok user, @nrs_precious, revealed her desires in a post that left many users in shock.

Her desires included a high-end car, filling station, skincare products, huge sums of money, and unique gifts.

In her words:

"Things I want for my birthday April 10th. Filling station, gun, 2024 Camry, private jet, small N500 million, 22 cows, Carribean fried rice and 8 turkey. Skincare products. Cake. New phone and laptop majorly Apple products. Money! Money! Money! Heels and sneakers size 42. Shopping. Wigs."

Reactions trail nurse's birthday wishlist

The post sparked reactions from TikTok users, with many sharing their thoughts on the matter.

@Jay said:

"Ofc she will wear 42 can't u see her height."

@VEE’S KITCHEN said:

"Just try and get that n0 2 then you can use it to achieve the rest my love Sope purrrr."

@forgive dewinch asked:

"Size 42???"

@MariaMicheal_ said:

"Nne, easy this your voltage dey very high, Gun kwa, Achalugo no dey carry gun oo."

@praise said:

"Wa wa wa Wild thoughts, can you see me wa wa wa wild thoughts Abi wetin Rihana call am."

@Styled_by_vikky reacted:

"If you don get gun you don’t need all those gifts now, with your gun you can get other gifts easily."

@Glowria said:

"Get number 2 then come get anini’s contact from me, then yiu can achieve the rest."

@Angry bird added:

"You should have made number 2 the first on the list, with that every other thing is possible."

@CHISOM commented:

"And na my namesake oo. God will do it for us but make e no add gun to mine."

@Toluwafifunmi Crystal reacted:

"U see that number 2 ehn, very important cos it would help u get everything on ur wishlist and more than."

@Haleemah said:

"When I did my own I thought it was much but istg the moment I saw yours I was relaxed."

@No touch me said:

"If u don’t have a man, let me get the 2024 Camry 10th, got the same birthday date."

@Awele wealth said:

"April 10th is my birthday also so sad first birthday without my sweet mum. I miss u so much mummy."

@Sensitive said:

"With no2 all your wishes are possible my queen, don’t think little, dream higher."

@1user_dead1 said:

"You for add that gun on the first option so you can use it to get everything on the list."

Watch the video here:

Lady shows off birthday gifts from her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared how her man bought her an iPhone 16 Pro Max and a new car on her birthday.

She said she had listed those items in her exaggerated birthday wishlist, and her man cleared them all.

