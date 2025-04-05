The Nigeria Football Federation is strongly competing with the Football Association of England to secure a UEFA Champions League winner

The Young Lions player is yet to receive an invitation to represent the senior national team, creating an opportunity for the Super Eagles

Coach Eric Chelle has been touring Europe to convince players like Ethan Nwaneri, Noah Atubolu, and several others to join Nigeria’s ranks

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly monitoring the progress of a left-winger playing in the Italian Serie A.

The 47-year-old is scouting players for the international friendlies scheduled for next June.

Under the Malian coach, Nigeria have played two competitive matches, securing a win against Rwanda and a draw against Zimbabwe.

England U21 player Faustino Anjorin is set to switch allegiance to Nigeria after failing to play for the Three Lions during the international break. Photo by: Mike Egerton/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Anjorin set to play for Nigeria

UEFA Champions League winner Faustino Anjorin could represent the Super Eagles after missing out on a spot in the Young Lions' squad for the recent international fixtures.

According to AllNigeria, the 23-year-old currently plays alongside Super Eagles fullback Tyronne Ebuehi at Empoli.

The Lokomotiv Moscow player failed to make the England U21 squad due to injury, as reported by BBC.

A Chelsea academy graduate, Anjorin has a strong chance of switching allegiance to Nigeria due to his attacking style and eligibility through his father, Sheriff Anjorin.

The left-winger, who has previously played for England’s U17 and U19 teams, needs to submit paperwork to FIFA for a one-time change of association.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly considering the versatile player for the upcoming June 2025 international matches per Leadership.

Anjorin would join the likes of Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Ola Aina, who all made the switch from England to Nigeria.

Faustino Anjorin failed to feature for the Three Lions during the international break due to injury. Photo: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Abiola says Super Eagles need exceptional players

Nigerian journalist Gbenga Abiola believes the Super Eagles need players who can make a significant impact in midfield.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Abiola emphasised that since the retirement of Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, George Finidi, Victor Ikpeba, and Pius Ikedia, the country has struggled to find suitable replacements. He said:

“I’m happy that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is taking a bold step by touring Europe to convince players to represent Nigeria. One area where the Super Eagles are lacking is in the midfield, and it’s becoming evident.

“In the current squad, we don’t have a creative midfielder who can make a significant difference when it matters. We hoped Alex Iwobi could fill the shoes of Jay-Jay Okocha, but that role is bigger than him.

“I hope the coach can secure the players he needs to make an impact with the Super Eagles and, ultimately, qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

Premier League star ignore Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jacob Murphy will not represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle had extended an invite to the Nigeria-eligible player during his European tours before returning to Nigeria.

The former England U21 player is yet to represent the English team in the senior category and hoping to get one under Thomas Tuchel.

