The Nigeria Police Force has summoned Emir Sanusi II for questioning regarding violence during the Eid-el-Fitr procession in Kano, which resulted in one death and one injury

The police invitation follows a ban on the Durbar festival by the Kano State Police Command due to security concerns, despite which Emir Sanusi II's motorcade procession occurred

The Kano State Police has set up a Special Investigation Panel (SIP) to probe the incident, while the Emir's palace has not yet responded to the police invitation

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has officially invited the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Legit.ng gathered that the invitation is regarding a violent incident that occurred during the Eid-el-Fitr procession in Kano.

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has been officially summoned by the Nigeria Police. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

The clash, which resulted in the death of a local vigilante member, Surajo Rabiu, and left another individual injured, has prompted the police to take action.

Invitation for investigative meeting

In an official letter dated April 4, 2025, the Nigeria Police Force, through Commissioner of Police, CP Olajide Rufus Ibitoye, communicated the invitation to Emir Sanusi II.

The letter, issued on behalf of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Force Intelligence Department (FID), directs the Emir to attend an investigative meeting regarding the incident, Vanguard reported.

The letter reads:

“I have the directives of the Inspector General of Police, through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department (FID), to invite you for an investigative meeting with regards to an incident that occurred during the Sallah celebration within your domain.”

The Emir is scheduled to appear before the Force Intelligence Department in Abuja at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Violence during Eid procession

The incident occurred on the third day of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations as Emir Sanusi II’s procession moved from the Eid prayer ground to the palace.

The event, which is traditionally a peaceful celebration, was marred by violence when a clash broke out, resulting in the tragic death of Surajo Rabiu, a local vigilante member, Punch reported.

Another individual sustained injuries during the altercation.

State Tensions and Durbar Festival Ban

This development comes amid heightened tensions in Kano state. The state police command had previously banned the annual Durbar festival due to security concerns.

The ban, announced shortly before the Eid celebrations, was aimed at preventing any potential breakdown of law and order.

Despite this suspension, Emir Sanusi II’s motorcade procession still proceeded, which may have contributed to the violence.

In response to the incident, Kano state Police Commissioner, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, set up an eight-member Special Investigation Panel (SIP) to probe the violence.

Awaiting Palace Response

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has received an official invitation from the Nigeria Police. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As of the time of this report, there has been no official statement from the Emir’s palace regarding the police invitation.

The incident has left the people of Kano and the broader public awaiting further developments.

The police’s investigation and the outcome of the meeting with Emir Sanusi II will likely shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the violence that disrupted an otherwise peaceful Eid celebration in Kano.

Kaduna Police officer under fire for threatening to retaliate Edo killings

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Dan-Taki’s remarks followed the brutal killing of 16 northerners in Uromi, Esan North East local government area (LGA) of Edo state.

Dan-Taki’s remarks followed the brutal killing of 16 northerners in Uromi, Esan North East local government area (LGA) of Edo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng