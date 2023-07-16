Selena Gomez’s siblings: meet Gracie, Victoria and Marcus

Selena Gomez is an American actress who gained prominence after being featured in the Disney Channel TV series Wizards of Waverly Place. She also has a thriving career as a singer, producer, and entrepreneur. Occasionally, she graces red-carpet events alongside her family, exposing them to the public eye. Who are Selena Gomez’s siblings?

Selena is a well-known personality in the American entertainment industry. The entertainer has been in the limelight since she was a teenager but has kept much of her personal life guarded, and people have been curious to know if she has siblings. Meet Selena Gomez's brother and sisters.

Who are Selena Gomez’s siblings?

The American singer was born to actress Mandy Teefey and Ricardo Joel Gomez on 22 July 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas, United States. Five years after she was born, her parents divorced, and her mother raised her. Her parents’ subsequent marriages gave rise to her half-siblings and step-sibling. How many siblings does Selena Gomez have?

Gracie Elliot Teefey

Selena Gomez’s sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, was born on 12 June 2013 in California, United States, to her parents, Mandy Teefey and Brian Teefey. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. Gracie is ten years old as of 2023.

Selena Gomez and her younger sister Gracie share a tight sibling bond. She has also made red-carpet appearances alongside Gracie. The actress loves her sister and wants to be a role model she can look up to. When Gracie was five months old, the singer told E! Online:

Gracie is five months old; she's adorable. I'm obsessed with her and becoming a big sister. I know I've had the responsibility to be a role model for girls, but when you have a little sister of your own, you kinda think, 'OK, this is legit.'

Victoria Gomez

Selena Gomez's sister, Victoria, was born on 25 June 2014. She is the first child in Ricardo Joel’s second marriage to Sara Gomez. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Selena Gomez’s little sister is nine years old as of 2023. The actress occasionally shares pictures of her sister Victoria on social media but has not revealed much about her.

Marcus Gomez

Who is Selena Gomez's brother? Marcus is Selena Gomez’s stepbrother. He is the son of Sara from a previous relationship before her marriage to Ricardo Joel. Marcus was reportedly born on 28 March 2008 and is 15 years old as of 2023.

FAQs

Who are Selena Gomez’s siblings? The famous singer and actress is the only child her parents had when they were together. However, she has a stepbrother and two half-sisters from her parents’ subsequent relationships.

