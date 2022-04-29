Cubana Chief Priest’s biography: age, wife, net worth, house

Who is Cubana Chief Priest? He is an entertainer, businessman and show promoter from Nigeria. He came to the limelight when he hosted musician Davido with his fiancée Chioma in Cubana Grand Hotel to perform, and the occasion attracted a big crowd. During this time, Cubana was the general manager of the hotel.

The famous businessman posing for a photo in casual attire. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Chief Priest is a prominent businessman who runs several bars and restaurants. He is the co-director of Cubana Group of Hotels and the owner of club Xhrine in Owerri, launched in December 2020.

Profile summary

Name : Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu

: Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 2 April 1981

: 2 April 1981 Age : 41 years (as of 2022)

: 41 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Otsu, Imo State, Nigeria

: Otsu, Imo State, Nigeria Current residence : Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria

: Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Ethnicity : African

: African Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'8''

: 5'8'' Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 172

: 172 Weight in kilograms : 78

: 78 H air colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship : Married

: Married Wife : Anunuso Angel Gold

: Anunuso Angel Gold Children : 2

: 2 Education : Federal polytechnic Nekede, Imo State

: Federal polytechnic Nekede, Imo State Profession : Entertainer, businessman, show promoter

: Entertainer, businessman, show promoter Net worth : $17 million

: $17 million Instagram: @cubana_chiefpriest

Cubana Chief Priest's biography

Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu was born in Otsu, Imo state, Nigeria, on 2 April 1981. He is the second son of Mr and Mrs Okenchukwu. He was raised by his mother after his dad abandoned them.

How old is Cubana Chief Priest?

A photo of the entertainer beside one of his cars. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest's age is 41 years as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Education

The popular businessperson studied at Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo State, and obtained the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Higher National Diploma (HND).

Career

He ventured into business early. While in school, he joined his father at Aba, Abia State and learnt the art of making shoes. Through this business, he was able to make his first 1 million nairas.

The nightlife entrepreneur has been aspiring to be a popular musician since he was young. Nevertheless, this didn't materialize. He, however, ventured into the entertainment industry and became a well-known entertainer and show promoter. He became famous after hosting the renowned musician Davido and his fiancée Chioma to perform at the Cubana Grand. He is an award winner of the Entertainment Personality of the Year from City People Music.

Pascal is the former general manager and co-director of the Cubana group of hotels. However, the popular entertainer resigned and opened a club called Xhrine in Owerri in 2020.

What is Cubana Chief Priest's net worth?

According to Car Mart, his net worth is alleged to be $17 million. However, this information has not been confirmed.

He possesses a fleet of luxurious cars. Cubana Chief Priest's cars include:

Mercedes C-Class

Rolls Royce Phantom

Range Rover Autobiography

Toyota Prado

Lexus LX

Ferrari

Toyota Land Cruiser

Range Rover Sport

Geely X7

Where is Cubana Chief Priest's house located?

His new house is located in Owerri. However, he has other luxurious houses in Imo, Lagos, and Abuja.

Why was Cubana Chief Priest arrested?

The EFCC arrested the renowned businessman over money laundering allegations and tax evasion in late March 2022. He spent four nights in custody and was later released.

Who is Cubana Chief Priest's wife?

The businessman on a vacation with his wife Angel Gold. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

His wife is De Angels Bar and Grill CEO, Anunuso Angel Gold Okenchukwu. The couple has two sons, Chukwuebuka and Obinna.

Height and weight

The celebrated entrepreneur is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and he weighs 172 pounds (78 kilograms).

Cubana Chief Priest is a prominent award-winning businessman in Nigeria. He invested in the entertainment industry where he is flourishing. He is also a husband and father to two sons.

