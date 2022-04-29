Cubana Chief Priest’s biography: age, wife, net worth, house
Who is Cubana Chief Priest? He is an entertainer, businessman and show promoter from Nigeria. He came to the limelight when he hosted musician Davido with his fiancée Chioma in Cubana Grand Hotel to perform, and the occasion attracted a big crowd. During this time, Cubana was the general manager of the hotel.
Chief Priest is a prominent businessman who runs several bars and restaurants. He is the co-director of Cubana Group of Hotels and the owner of club Xhrine in Owerri, launched in December 2020.
Profile summary
- Name: Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 2 April 1981
- Age: 41 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Place of birth: Otsu, Imo State, Nigeria
- Current residence: Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria
- Nationality: Nigerian
- Ethnicity: African
- Religion: Christian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'8''
- Height in centimetres: 173
- Weight in pounds: 172
- Weight in kilograms: 78
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Brown
- Relationship: Married
- Wife: Anunuso Angel Gold
- Children: 2
- Education: Federal polytechnic Nekede, Imo State
- Profession: Entertainer, businessman, show promoter
- Net worth: $17 million
- Instagram: @cubana_chiefpriest
Cubana Chief Priest's biography
Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu was born in Otsu, Imo state, Nigeria, on 2 April 1981. He is the second son of Mr and Mrs Okenchukwu. He was raised by his mother after his dad abandoned them.
How old is Cubana Chief Priest?
Cubana Chief Priest's age is 41 years as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Aries.
Education
The popular businessperson studied at Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo State, and obtained the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Higher National Diploma (HND).
Career
He ventured into business early. While in school, he joined his father at Aba, Abia State and learnt the art of making shoes. Through this business, he was able to make his first 1 million nairas.
The nightlife entrepreneur has been aspiring to be a popular musician since he was young. Nevertheless, this didn't materialize. He, however, ventured into the entertainment industry and became a well-known entertainer and show promoter. He became famous after hosting the renowned musician Davido and his fiancée Chioma to perform at the Cubana Grand. He is an award winner of the Entertainment Personality of the Year from City People Music.
Pascal is the former general manager and co-director of the Cubana group of hotels. However, the popular entertainer resigned and opened a club called Xhrine in Owerri in 2020.
What is Cubana Chief Priest's net worth?
According to Car Mart, his net worth is alleged to be $17 million. However, this information has not been confirmed.
He possesses a fleet of luxurious cars. Cubana Chief Priest's cars include:
- Mercedes C-Class
- Rolls Royce Phantom
- Range Rover Autobiography
- Toyota Prado
- Lexus LX
- Ferrari
- Toyota Land Cruiser
- Range Rover Sport
- Geely X7
Where is Cubana Chief Priest's house located?
His new house is located in Owerri. However, he has other luxurious houses in Imo, Lagos, and Abuja.
Why was Cubana Chief Priest arrested?
The EFCC arrested the renowned businessman over money laundering allegations and tax evasion in late March 2022. He spent four nights in custody and was later released.
Who is Cubana Chief Priest's wife?
His wife is De Angels Bar and Grill CEO, Anunuso Angel Gold Okenchukwu. The couple has two sons, Chukwuebuka and Obinna.
Height and weight
The celebrated entrepreneur is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and he weighs 172 pounds (78 kilograms).
Cubana Chief Priest is a prominent award-winning businessman in Nigeria. He invested in the entertainment industry where he is flourishing. He is also a husband and father to two sons.
