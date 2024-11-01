Will Ospreay's wife or girlfriend, net worth, son and background

Will Ospreay is an English professional wrestler currently plying his trade for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He gained immense prominence during his approximately eight-year period in the New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), where he held several, including the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Aside from his fame in the ring, who is Will Ospreay's wife or girlfriend?

Will Ospreay posing for a photo (L). The wrestler displays some of his belts (R). Photo: @willospreay on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Will Ospreay began his professional wrestling career in April 2012. He has made his name wrestling in different promotions, including Progress Wrestling, Revolution Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Frontline Wrestling. Despite his success in the ring, the topic of Will Ospreay's wife or girlfriend remains a captivating mystery for fans.

Profile summary

Full name William Peter Charles Ospreay Gender Male Date of birth 7 May 1993 Age 31 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Havering-atte-Bower, England, United Kingdom Current residence Essex, Rainham, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 100 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Partner Alex Windsor Children 1 School The Chafford School Profession Wrestler Net worth $1 million – $2 million Instagram @willospreay

Who is Will Ospreay’s wife?

Is Will Ospreay married? It is unclear whether the wrestler is married to Alice Olivia Walker, known professionally as Alex Windsor. Alex is a professional wrestling athlete signed to Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro). She is the leader of The Cut Throat Collective, whose other members are Lizzy Evo, Mercedez Blaze, Nina Samuels, and Safire Reed.

Alice Olivia and Will Ospreay have not officially exchanged marriage vows but have been in a committed relationship since 2022. The two started their relationship two years after Alex Windsor’s husband, Ryan Smile, died in 2020. Ryan Smile was reportedly Will Ospreay’s best friend.

Who is Will Ospreay’s ex-girlfriend?

Before he became an item with Alex Windsor, Will Ospreay dated Bea Priestley. Their relationship reportedly began in 2017 and lasted until 2021, when they parted ways. She is signed to WWE under the name Blair Davenport.

Will Ospreay’s background

Five facts about Will Ospreay. Photo: @willospreay on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

He was born William Peter Charles Ospreay on 7 May 1993 in Havering-atte-Bower, England, United Kingdom. His age as of 2024 is 31 years, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Will Ospreay is a British national of white ethnicity who currently resides in Essex, Rainham, England. Before undergoing professional wrestling training at the London School of Lucha Libre in Bethnal Green, he was a backyard wrestler alongside his friend Kip Sabian.

Will Ospreay’s career

Will Ospreay’s professional wrestling career started in 2012 in England. Due to his high-risk aerial moves, he quickly became notable in promotions such as Progress Wrestling and Revolution Pro Wrestling. In 2015, he made the first significant achievement in his career by winning the Progress Championship.

The pro wrestler joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2016 and won the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. He later won several IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championships, showing his exceptional talent and dominance of the wrestling division.

In 2019, he moved to the NJPW’s heavyweight category, where he established himself as one of the best. He was known for his aerial moves, flexibility, and hard-hitting styles. The wrestler became the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in 2021.

Will Ospreay is part of the wrestling collective United Empire. He founded the group alongside Tomoyuki Oka, famous as Great O-Khan, in 2020. The group’s other members are Jeff Cobb, Henare, T. J. Perkins (II), and Francesco Akira.

What is Will Ospreay's net worth as of 2024?

According to Sportskeeda, Bloody Slam and Wrestlefanent, the AEW superstar’s net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $2 million. His primary source of income is believed to be earnings from his professional wrestling career.

In addition to wrestling income, Will Ospreay earns money from endorsing brands such as BLCKSMTH Apparel, Assassin's Creed, Ubisoft, Haoming, and Lucid FC. He also earns from the online sale of his merchandise, such as T-shirts and signed pictures.

Does Will Ospreay have a son with Alex Windsor?

The wrestling couple does not have a biological child together. However, Alex Windsor has a son from her previous relationship with Ryan Smile.

The AEW wrestler is a proud stepfather and speaks highly about his partner and stepson. In an interview with Wrestling INC, Will praised his family for their resilience and sacrifices to make him who he is. He said:

I'm in a position where I'm a parent. And I can't tell you enough what Alex and that kid have done for me, man. I wish I could honestly be so open about how much those two really mean to me. They've gone through a lot for me, and I could not ask them to uproot their life, their school life. If you know my missus and you know her story, it's kind of documented within the UK scene. I don't know if it's documented in the world of wrestling, but she's gone through so much. She's a genuine warrior, man. No amount of ass pain will ever compare to what that girl's gone through and still being an incredible mother. I could not have asked for a better partner to go through this whole thing.

Will Ospreay’s height and weight

The British professional wrestler is approximately 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall and weighs about 220 pounds (100 kilograms).

FAQs

When was Will Ospreay born? He was born on 7 May 1993 and is 31 years old as of 2024. Where does Will Ospreay come from? He hails from Havering-atte-Bower but currently resides in Essex, Rainham, England. Who is Will Ospreay’s girlfriend? He is in a relationship with fellow wrestler Alex Windsor. Their romantic relationship started in 2022. Who are members of Will Ospreay’s family? The wrestler lives with his partner, Alex Windsor, and his stepson. How many children does Will Ospreay have? He does not have a biological child but is a proud stepfather of Alex Windsor’s son. What is Will Ospreay known for? He is well-recognised for his thriving professional wrestling career. Since his debut in 2012, he has won several titles and become a fan favourite due to his aerial trademark styles. How much is Will Ospreay worth? His net worth is alleged to be between l$1 million and $2 million. How tall is Will Ospreay? The British wrestler is approximately 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall.

Although wrestler Alex Windsor is known as Will Ospreay’s wife, the couple is not officially married. They live as a family in Rainham, England, and the wrestler superstar has spoken highly of his supportive partner and stepson. He previously dated wrestler Bea Priestley. Will continues to compete at the highest level in AEW, establishing himself as one of the best wrestlers.

Legit.ng recently published Ernestine Harvin Campbell’s biography. She gained fame due to her relationship with American rockstar Little Richard. They were married for approximately five years, during which she played an essential role in supporting the singer’s music career.

Ernestine Harvin was Little Richard’s wife for a few years. Although Little Richard was a famous personality, she preferred a private lifestyle and was not known to many. Is she still alive? Read this article to discover more about rockstar Little Richard’s spouse.

Source: Legit.ng