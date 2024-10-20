Who is Ronnie Radke’s wife or girlfriend? A detailed look at his dating life

Ronnie Radke is a singer, musician, rapper, songwriter and record producer from the United States. He is widely recognised as the lead singer of the rock band Falling in Reverse and the post-hardcore band Escape the Fate. As his career has evolved, many fans have become curious about his personal life. So, who is Ronnie Radke’s wife or girlfriend?

Ronnie Radke at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California (L).Ronnie Radke at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (R). Photo: Johnny Louis, Miikka Skaffari (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ronnie Radke has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. He is known for his hit song All My Life, featuring Jelly Roll. He has also released numerous songs as a solo artist, including Fair-Weather Fans and The Future. Being a popular figure in the entertainment industry, fans are curious about Ronnie’s personal life, especially if he is married or has a girlfriend.

Profile summary

Full name Ronald Joseph Radke Gender Male Date of birth 15 December 1983 Age 40 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Current residence Hollywood Hills, Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 183 Weight in kilograms 83 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Russell Radke Siblings Anthony, Matthew Relationship status Dating Wife Saraya Bevis Children Willow Grace Radke School Mojave High School Profession Singer, musician, songwriter, rapper, record producer Net worth $14 million Facebook @ronnieradke

Who is Ronnie Radke’s wife or girlfriend?

The American singer-songwriter has no wife and has never been married. However, he has been in a relationship with Saraya Bevis since 2018.

Ronnie Radke’s dating history

Ronnie has also been romantically linked to numerous other high-profile women in the entertainment industry. Find more about Ronnie Radke’s relationship history below.

1. Mandy Murders (2004–2007)

Mandy Murders is an American adult and glamour model. She modelled for Escape the Fate’s Dying Is Your Latest Fashion album cover art. Ronnie dated Mandy for nearly three years, starting in 2004.

Their relationship was one of Radke's longest, but it eventually ended in 2007. Their time together attracted attention, particularly due to Radke's rising fame in the music industry at the time.

2. Audrey Kitching (2007–2008)

Audrey Kitching at Virginia Madsen's 2nd Annual Birthday Party Benefiting Charity: Water at MyHouse on 25 September 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Audrey Lynn Kitching is a fashion blogger, model, and designer from the United States. She is famous for her pink hair and Lisa Frank vibe. Audrey and Ronnie began dating in mid-2007. Their relationship lasted about nine months, until April 2008.

3. Sally Watts (2009-2011)

Ronnie Radke and Sally Watts were in a relationship from 2009 to 2011. Their relationship became notably controversial due to allegations of domestic abuse. On 1 May 2012, Radke was accused of striking Sally and was subsequently arrested in Glendale, California, on 6 August 2012, after he had failed to make an appearance at any of the scheduled court hearings.

In an interview with MailOnline on 2 May 2014, Sally talked about Ronnie’s behaviour. She noted:

But ‘bad boy’ may be an understatement.‘It is now nearly two years since I went to the police to report the domestic abuse I suffered by Radke I am terrified by what I know he is capable of doing to another woman

4. Crissy Henderson (2012–2013)

Crissy Henderson in Dallas Texas (L). Crissy Henderson in Fort Worth, Texas (R). Photo: @heycrissyhey (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Crissy Henderson is a model, TV personality and actress who has competed in numerous beauty pageants and appeared on television shows such as C.S.I. The American rapper and Crissy began dating in 2012 and even got engaged at one point.

Together, they have a daughter named Willow Grace Radke, born in 2013. Crissy and Ronnie’s relationship ended in 2013 due to claims of infidelity. Despite their separation, Radke remains involved in his daughter's life.

During a 2013 interview with Loudwire, he said that becoming a father definitely changed his life. He said:

It's like night and day. My life has totally changed. It's like, if someone cuts me off in traffic, I used to think about stopping and pulling them out of their car to deal with them. Now that I've got a kid, I totally re-think moments like that. There are a lot of things I can't do anymore and that's probably a good thing.

5. Jenna King (2014)

Jenna King and Ronnie Radke at the 2014 Gibson Brands AP Music Awards at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on 21 July 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Jenna King is a former cast member of the reality TV show Southern Charm, which premiered on Bravo. She has a website called JennaKingContest, where she hosts contests and giveaways.

Jena and Ronnie briefly dated in 2014. The former pair got matching zodiac tattoos on their hands and also sported matching hairstyles. Their short-lived relationship ended the same year while Radke dealt with legal issues.

6. Saraya-Jade Bevis (2018–Present)

Ronnie Radke and Paige at the surprise screening of "Fighting With My Family" during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray on 28 January 2019 in Park City, Utah. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Who is Saraya in a relationship with? The professional wrestler has been romantically involved with Ronnie Radke since 2018. Saraya-Jade Bevis is an English professional wrestler and vocalist. She is currently the leader of The Outcasts and is a former one-time AEW Women's World Champion.

Ronnie Radke and Saraya often share moments from their lives on social media, but they have been a bit more private lately, which has led to some speculation among fans. They have a supportive and loving relationship, often sharing encouraging words with each other.

On 31 July 2023, Saraya expressed her pride in Ronnie's achievements with a heartfelt message alongside their picture on Instagram. She wrote:

Congrats on your first sold out headlining arena tour, proud is an understatement. I see how hard you have worked and everything is paying off. You’re a star and even though you’ve been doing this 20+ years. You’re just getting started when it comes to things you’re capable of. I love you...

In addition, the American rapper has also had several other brief relationships. He dated Caroline Burt from 2015 to 2016, Emily Radke from 2008 to 2009 and Lexus Amanda. He was also rumoured to have dated Alexa PenaVega in 2012.

FAQs

Who is Ronnie Radke? He is an American musician, singer, rapper, and songwriter widely known as the current lead singer of the rock band Falling in Reverse. What is Ronnie Radke's age? The singer is 40 years old as of October 2024, having been born on December 15, 1983. Is Ronnie Radke married? The American singer-songwriter has never been married, but he is currently dating Saraya-Jade Bevis. How long have Ronnie Radke and Saraya been together? Ronnie and Saraya have been in a relationship since 2018. Does Ronnie Radke have children? He has a daughter named Willow Grace with his ex-girlfriend Crissy Henderson. Who are Ronnie Radke’s siblings? He has two brothers named Anthony and Matthew. Anthony died in a traffic collision in 2013. What is Ronnie Radke's height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. Where does Ronnie Radke live now? He currently resides in Hollywood Hills, Angeles, California.

Ronnie Radke has been in the music industry since 1998. He is best known as the lead singer of the rock band Falling in Reverse. Who is Ronnie Radke's wife? The singer does not have a wife and has never been married. He has been dating Saraya-Jade Bevis since 2018. Ronnie has also been previously linked with various women, including Crissy Henderson, with whom he shares a daughter.

