Ames McNamara’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Ames McNamara is a budding actor from the United States of America. He gained prominence for portraying Mark Conner-Healy in the television series Roseanne. He is also known for his other roles in the TV series The Conners and At Home with Amy Sedaris.

Ames McNamara made his professional acting debut in 2017 when he was ten years old. Currently, he has three acting credits. Ames is a rising actor and has gained the attention of many people in the entertainment industry.

Real name Ames McNamara Gender Male Date of birth 27 September 2007 Age 15 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Hoboken, New Jersey, United States Current residence Hoboken, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Profession Actor Instagram @amesmcnamara

Ames McNamara's biography

The up-and-coming actor was born and raised in Hoboken, New Jersey, United States, where he currently resides with his family. He is an American national of white ethnicity. He has a younger sister.

What is Ames McNamara's age?

The young American actor is 15 years old as of 2022. He was born on 27 September 2007. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Ames McNamara's movies and TV shows

Ames is a young actor who is building a career in the entertainment industry. He commenced his professional acting career in 2017 after appearing in the TV series At Home with Amy Sedaris, where he portrayed the character of Street Urchin.

He, however, gained prominence in 2018 after starring in the nine episodes of ABC’s notable series named Roseanne as Mark Conner-Healy. In summary, the young entertainer also has three acting credits.

The Conners (2018-2022) as Mark Conner-Healy

(2018-2022) as Mark Conner-Healy Roseanne (2018) as Mark Conner-Healy

(2018) as Mark Conner-Healy At Home with Amy Sedaris (2017) as Street Urchin

What is Ames McNamara's height?

The American actor is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

Where is Ames McNamara from? The actor was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, United States of America. What is Ames McNamara’s age? He is 15 years old as of 2022. When is Ames McNamara’s birthday? The young actor celebrates his birthday on 27 September. What is Ames McNamara’s height? He is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres Is Ames McNamara on Instagram? Yes, he has a verified Instagram account which is managed and monitored by his parents. What is Ames McNamara’s profession? He is an actor. Why is Ames McNamara famous? He is known for his significant roles in various TV series such as Roseanne and The Conners.

Ames McNamara is a budding actor in America's entertainment industry. He made his acting debut in 2017 when he appeared in the TV series At Home with Amy Sedaris. He currently has three acting credits under his name.

