Who is Tina Leung? Meet the star of Bling Empire: New York

Who is Tina Leung? She is a prominent fashion stylist, blogger, editor, activist and reality TV personality from China. She came into the limelight in 2022 following her participation in Netflix's reality series Bling Empire. She garnered more fame when she was featured in Bling Empire: New York.

Tina Leung attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Tina Leung commenced her career as a stylist and writer for Prestige Magazine in Hong Kong. Over the years, she has worked with top-tier brands like Valentino, Gucci, and Roberto Cavalli.

Profile summary

Full name Tina Leung Gender Female Date of birth 27 March 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Hong Kong, China Current residence New York, United States Nationality Chinese-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 108 Weight in kilograms 49 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Black Father Mr. Leung Mother Cindy Lo Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Education Bates College, Bristol University, Fashion Institute of Technology Profession Fashion stylist, blogger, editor, reality TV personality Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @tinaleung TikTok @tinaleung

Tina Leung's biography

Tina was born in Hong Kong, China, to Mr. Leung and Cindy Lo. Tina Leung's father is a business executive producing baby goods for large organisations, while her mother is a housewife.

Tina Leung's family moved to Los Angeles, California, from Hong Kong when she was two years old to support her dad's work. However, they moved back to Hong Kong a decade later. She was raised alongside her younger sisters, Katrina, Alda and Tawny Leung. Tawny is a marketing expert, Katrina is an event manager, and Alda is a talented graphic designer.

How old is Tina Leung?

Tina attends the Rodarte Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Pierre Suu

Source: Getty Images

Tina Leung's age is 41 years old as of 2023. The reality TV star was born on 27 March 1982. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Educational background

Tina from Bling Empire New York went to Chinese International School before moving to Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, where she studied for a year. She later proceeded to Bristol University in the UK and earned a bachelor's degree in drama in 2004. The reality star also has a certificate in fashion styling from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

What does Tina Leung do for a living?

Despite having a background in drama, Tina pursued a career in fashion. She began her career in the publishing industry as a stylist and writer for Prestige Magazine in Hong Kong. In early 2011 she began her personal blog called Tina Loves, where she used to share personal chronicling of beautiful outfits and backstage snaps and fashion week adventures.

With several years of experience in the fashion industry, Leung has worked with high-end brands, including Valentino, Loewe, Gucci, Tod's, and Roberto Cavalli. The Hong Kong native has also worked as an editor. In 2021, in partnership with Bulgari, she edited the book titled Bulgari Magnifica: The Power Women Hold.

Additionally, Tina Leung from Bling Empire is an activist and a member of Slaysians, a group of influential Asians in New York City, mostly involved in the fashion world. The group is known for advocating for inclusivity and speaking out against anti-Asian racism.

Aside from that, she is a reality TV star. She became more prominent after starring in the Netflix reality show Bling Empire in 2022. According to her IMDb profile, she has also been featured in the series spin-off Bling Empire: New York (2023) and the talk show Tamron Hall.

Tina Leung, the influencer, is also popular on Instagram, where she shares many posts relating to professional fashion shoots and outfit pictures. She has more than 530 thousand followers on her Instagram account as of this writing. She has a TikTok account with over 13 thousand followers.

Who is Tina Leung's husband?

Tina Leung attends God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Tina from Bling Empire: New York has never been married. She has kept her love life private, which has led her fans to keep guessing about her dating life.

What is Tina Leung's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a fashion stylist, blogger, editor, and reality TV personality.

FAQs

Why is Tina Leung famous? She rose to fame for her participation in Bling Empire and Bling Empire: New York. How old is Tina Leung? She is 41 years old as of 2023. She was born on 27 March 1982. Where is Tina Leung from? She was born in Hong Kong, China. Who are Tina Leung's parents? Her parents are Mr. Leung and Cindy Lo. What is Tina Leung's nationality? She has Chinese and American nationalities and is of Asian ethnicity. Is Tina Leung married? She is seemingly single, and she has never been married before. How tall is Tina Leung? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall.

Tina Leung is a well-known Chinese-American fashion stylist, blogger, editor, and reality TV personality. She came into the limelight after appearing in Bling Empire. She lives in New York, United States, but she frequently travels to Hong Kong, where she was born.

