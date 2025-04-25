Southeast youths have recorded very unimpressive enrollment into the Nigerian Army in 2025 recruitment exercise

A prominent chieftain of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ichie Damian Okeke Ogene, has said that low enrollment of South East youths in the ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Army stems from ill treatment being meted on the region by Nigeria and its government.

Youths of Southeast Nigerian are recording low enrolment into the Nigerian Army this year. Specifically, only 200 youths from the region registered for the Army recruitment exercise this 2025, compared to over 4,000 from other regions.

Ohanaeze leader stated that the low turnout in the ongoing Army recruitment is a result of the FG's marginalisation

Ohanaeze gives reason for low turnout

The Army worries about the region's ability to fill its quota and ensure adequate representation within the military.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, on Thursday, April 24, Okeke Ogene, who is a former Vice President, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, said that a lot of things have happened that made Igbo youths lose confidence and trust in serving the Nigerian Army.

He said:

"Igbo people are treated in this country as if they do not belong to one Nigeria. Yes, they may be surprised that Igbo youths are no longer enrolling on the Nigerian Army. Is it not more surprising also that out of the entire service chiefs in Nigeria, they do not manage to put even one Igbo man there?

"Is it in recruiting soldiers that they will send to the North East and Sambisa Forest that they will remember that Southeast is part of Nigeria?

"Igbo youths in the National Youth Service come out in their thousands, but will secure no job from the federal government.

"From the time I was the President of Town Unions, it has been very difficult to convince Igbo youths to join the rank and file of the Nigerian police, not to talk of joining the Nigerian Army. It will take a long time to change this perception, unless the Nigerian government decides to take action against marginalisation of the southeast.

"Again, Igbo are known to be masters of their destinies. Instead of going into white collar jobs, they would prefer to learn trades or any other skills that can sustain them independently."

While advising the federal government to strive towards building all inclusive Nigeria, instead of chasing shadows, the Ohaneze chieftain noted that Igbo youths no longer have confidence in one Nigerian; arguing that when it comes to juicy positions, the Nigerian government will not remember the southeast.

He, however, said that Ohaneze will intensify advocacy to ensure that qualified youths are encouraged to join the Nigerian armed forces.

