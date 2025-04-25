A civic group, the North West Development Vanguard, has demanded the immediate dismissal of Defence Minister Mohammad Badaru Abubakar over escalating insecurity

The group cited recent massacres in Benue and Plateau states as evidence of the minister’s failure to fulfil his constitutional responsibility

They accused him of prioritising political ambition over national security and urged President Tinubu to revamp Nigeria's security architecture immediately

A civil society organisation, the North West Development Vanguard (NWDV), has called for the immediate removal of Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar, citing what it described as his inability to address the worsening state of insecurity across the country.

In a strongly-worded statement released on Friday, the group accused the minister of gross incompetence and political self-interest amid growing violence, particularly in Benue and Plateau states.

The defence minister is said to be grossly underperforming in his duties. Credit: FB/Mohammad Badaru Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Defence Minister failing in his primary duties - group

The statement, jointly signed by NWDV President, Comrade Aminu Sani, and Secretary, Alhaji Bala Mohammed, condemned the escalating attacks on local communities and blamed the Defence Minister for failing to uphold his duty to protect lives and property.

“The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has failed in his primary responsibility to safeguard the lives and properties of Nigerians. His continued stay in office is a threat to national security and a betrayal of the trust reposed in him by the Nigerian people,” the statement read.

The group cited recent violence in Benue State where no fewer than 50 people were killed in separate assaults on Kastina-Ala and Logo Local Government Areas. According to them, the attacks involved over 300 armed assailants suspected to be foreign militia.

Tinubu has been urged to dismiss the defence minister. Credit: FB/ABAT

Source: Twitter

In Plateau State, the toll was even higher, with over 100 deaths recorded in coordinated attacks across Mangu and Bokkos LGAs.

Minister not doing enough about country's worsening insecurity

The NWDV argued that these violent incidents are part of a recurring pattern that has gone largely unchecked under the watch of the current defence leadership.

They claim the minister has neither shown strategic foresight nor provided effective coordination to counter the growing threats.

They further accused him of placing personal political ambition over national security.

“Instead of focusing on his duties, the Minister is busy engaging in political activities aimed at positioning himself for the 2027 presidential elections. This is a clear indication that he is more interested in power than in the safety and well-being of Nigerians,” the group said.

Tinubu urged to replace Abubakar

Calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act urgently, the group urged him to demonstrate leadership by relieving the minister of his duties.

They argued that such a move would restore public trust and send a message that security failures would no longer be tolerated.

The statement also pressed for a complete overhaul of Nigeria’s security framework.

The group stressed the importance of improved intelligence gathering, better funding, and stronger cooperation among security stakeholders.

Finally, NWDV called on civil society groups, religious institutions, and the international community to advocate for meaningful security reforms, warning that continued inaction could lead to further deterioration of public trust and increased violence

Tinubu urged to probe Defence Minister over alleged misconduct

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a leading civil rights organization, the Civil Rights and Anti-Corruption Network (CRACON), had urged President Bola Tinubu to launch a special investigation into allegations of misconduct by Defence Minister Muhammed Abubakar Badaru.

The group has accused the minister of abusing his office and maintaining active business interests that conflict with his public role, potentially violating federal laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng