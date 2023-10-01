Paul Swan's bio: age, wife, baby, salary, net worth, NASCAR

Paul Swan is a former college football player, current strength trainer, and front tire carrier for the NASCAR Cup Series 3 team. He rose to fame after appearing in the 2022 American reality TV show Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane. Do you know he is a family man?

Paul Swan is a professional NASCAR pit crew who became famous thanks to his appearances in the reality show Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane alongside his friend Austin and wife Mariel. He is one of the show's intriguing characters—it follows the NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon.

Profile summary

Full name Paul Swan Gender Male Date of birth 23 August 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Nashotah, Wisconsin, United States Current residence North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 210 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Scott Swan Mother Meribeth Swan Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Mariel Lane Swan Children 1 School Oconomowoc High School University Bowling Green State University Profession Former race car driver, strength coach, reality TV personality Net worth $600 thousand Instagram @pswan33

Paul Swan’s biography

Paul Swan from NASCAR was born in Wisconsin, United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity. His parents are Scott Swan and Meribeth Swan. Paul has a sibling, but his name is unknown.

Paul completed his high school education at Oconomowoc High School and later graduated from Bowling Green State University. While there, he was a member of his college football team, The Bowling Green Falcons, and played as a linebacker. He later served as the team captain for two years before ending his career in 2013.

What is Paul Swan’s age?

The American reality television personality is 33 years old as of 2023. When was Paul Swan born? He was born on 23 August 1990. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Paul Swan do?

Paul Swan is a former college football linebacker, current strength trainer, and front tire carrier for the NASCAR Cup Series 3 team. He developed his passion for NASCAR after playing college football for four years. He participated in model and ARCA events throughout the Midwest and eventually became a pit crew member for NASCAR.

He began working for Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in 2014 as a strength coach but slowly advanced to the position of the team tire carrier.

Paul gained public recognition after being cast in the reality television show Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane series. He appeared in the show alongside his friend Austin and his wife, Mariel.

He is also an Instagram influencer with almost 47 thousand followers as of the time of writing. He mostly shares his lifestyle and family pictures on the account. He also promotes various brands, such as Smithworks Vodka.

What is Paul Swan’s net worth?

The former college football linebacker has an alleged net worth of $600 thousand. His primary source of income is his career as a race car driver and reality star. He also earns from brand endorsements. However, Paul Swan’s salary remains undisclosed.

Who is Paul Swan’s wife?

The stock car race driver has married Mariel Lane since January 2019. Paul and Mariel first met at a Kentucky Derby and began dating after knowing each other for some time. The couple has a daughter named Bella. Paul Swan’s baby was born while he was filming the reality TV series Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane. His daughter’s birth was featured in the show’s series finale.

Paul Swan’s wife is a former NFL cheerleader and NASCAR victory lane model. She also worked as a Tennessee Titans cheerleader in the NFL. She is also the co-owner of the BFF Blog and WM Jewellery.

What is Paul Swan’s height?

The American television personality stands at 6’ or 183 centimetres. He weighs approximately 210 pounds or 95 kilograms.

Fast facts about Paul Swan

Who is Paul Swan? He is a former college football linebacker, race car driver, strength coach, and reality TV personality. Where is Paul Swan from? He was born in Nashotah, Wisconsin, United States of America. What nationality is Paul Swan? He is an American national. How old is Paul Swan? He is 33 years old as of 2023. He was born on 23 August 1990. Who is the father of Paul Swan? His father is called Scott Swan. Who is Paul Swan’s wife? The reality star has been married to Mariel Lane since 2019. Did Paul and Mariel Swan have a baby? Yes, the race car driver has a daughter named Bella. How much is Paul Swan worth? He has an alleged net worth of $600 thousand. Where does Paul Swan live? He currently resides in North Carolina, United States.

Paul Swan is an American former college football linebacker, current strength trainer, and front tire carrier for the NASCAR Cup Series 3 team. He also appears in Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane TV series. His wife is Mariel Swan, and they share one child, Bella Victoria Swan. The family of three currently resides in North Carolina, United States.

